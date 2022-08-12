Oaga Art Resort appoints Nazim Mohamed as Operations Manager

Oaga Art Resort has announced the appointment of Nazim ‘Naadhu’ Mohamed as its Operations Manager.

Nazim, an enthusiastic and skilled professional, has been contributing to the Maldivian tourism industry for the past 22 years. Energetic and goal driven, Nazim has worked in both local and global brands.

An MBA graduate from the University of Bedforshire, Nazim comes with years of experience in delivering guests with remarkable and consistent standards of service.

Nazim started his journey in the industry as a Guest Relations Officer at Soneva Fushi in the year 2002. During his time in Soneva Fushi, he has also worked in the role as a Butler. After successfully completing various professional Butler courses, he joined Coco Palm Bodu Hithi as the Assistant Head Butler during the property’s pre-opening stage and contributed to the development of the Butler team.

His drive in this field also comes hand in hand with his passion in creating a positive work environment for the team by promoting individuality, teamwork and employee recognition. Nazim has served in roles such as a Front Office Supervisor at W Maldives and was later promoted to Front Office Assistant Manager. He has also served in the role of Front Office Manager in properties such as Anantara Kihavah Maldives, Vakkaru Maldives, W Maldives, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, and JOALI Being.

“To me, luxury does not mean how expensive the product is. It is more about sincerity, authenticity and originality of the content or product. At Oaga Art Resort, our aim is to provide an original and authentic Maldivian hospitality at its best,” Nazim says.

Oaga Art Resort is situated in North Malé atoll, 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport; Oaga Art Resort is a singular island, which is scheduled to open its doors for guests in Q4 of 2022. Oaga Art Resort is currently in pursuit for creative local talents to join their team.