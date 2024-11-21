Drink
Cocktail art meets tropical bliss: Tao Zrafi transforms Oaga Art Resort’s Sobi Bar
Oaga Art Resort has transformed its Sobi Bar into a Mixology Garden, showcasing a collaboration with internationally acclaimed Beverage Artist and Netflix’s ‘Drink Masters’ finalist, Tao Zrafi.
Far from the typical poolside bar, the revamped Sobi Bar offers a unique experience where artistic cocktails take centre stage. Standard drinks are replaced with Tao Zrafi’s creations, which expertly blend local Maldivian flavours with surprising twists, providing a sensory journey for visitors.
Each cocktail at Sobi Bar is a testament to Tao Zrafi’s creativity. His exclusive menu combines stunning visual presentation with complex, delightful flavours, elevating the drink experience into an art form.
The Mixology Garden caters to diverse tastes. In addition to Tao Zrafi’s signature creations, Sobi Bar offers a curated selection of international gins and artisanal beers, ensuring every guest finds the perfect beverage to suit their preferences.
To commemorate the launch of the Mixology Garden, Oaga Art Resort is hosting several special events:
- Cocktail Masterclasses (November 29 and December 6): Guests can learn from Tao Zrafi himself, discovering the secrets behind his innovative cocktails.
- The Grand Unveiling (December 5): This evening celebration features Tao’s signature cocktails, a buffet, live music, interactive mural painting, and spectacular fire shows. Guests can enjoy a sunset soiree combining art, music, and unforgettable flavours.
Sneak peeks of Tao Zrafi’s creations are available on Oaga Art Resort’s social media platforms, offering a teaser of the enchanting cocktails awaiting guests at Sobi Bar.
Whether seeking relaxation, artistic inspiration, or an elevated cocktail experience, the Mixology Garden at Sobi Bar promises something extraordinary. With its blend of stunning flavors, unique atmosphere, and unforgettable events, Oaga Art Resort ensures every visitor leaves with cherished memories of paradise.
JEN Maldives introduces Sober Spirits cocktails
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La has become the first to introduce a 0.0 cocktail series in the Maldives, bringing the global trend of sophisticated non-alcoholic beverages to the heart of Malé.
Responding to the growing demand for refreshing alternatives to traditional alcoholic drinks, JEN Maldives has developed a range of 0.0 cocktails using Sober Spirits. These drinks combine creativity, innovation, and premium ingredients to reflect global trends while catering to the Maldives’ unique cultural context. Infused with botanicals, fresh ingredients, and zero alcohol, the cocktails provide a flavourful and mindful experience that incorporates authentic spirit flavours.
The 0.0 Cocktail series was launched in collaboration with SIMDI Group, following the successful introduction of Sober Spirits to the Maldivian market. The launch event featured a sundowner party at Azur Restaurant, marking the debut of these innovative beverages.
Following the launch, the 0.0 cocktails are now available at Azur Restaurant, the hotel’s rooftop dining venue with views of the city skyline. These alcohol-free drinks offer a sophisticated alternative for guests seeking a mindful and refreshing experience.
Island-inspired plant-based delights await this January at Nova Maldives
Each year, the number of people participating in Dry January continues to grow, with more individuals embracing this alcohol-free movement. Similarly, Veganuary is expected to reach new heights in 2025, surpassing the 25 million participants who took part this year, marking it as a record-breaking year for exploring plant-based foods.
Nova Maldives invites guests to celebrate Dry January and Veganuary 2025 with a variety of plant-based and alcohol-free offerings. These culinary experiences are designed to embody the wellness-focused and island-inspired lifestyle that Nova champions.
Throughout January, Nova’s expert mixologists will host interactive cocktail-making classes, providing guests with an opportunity to refine their skills while enjoying the resort’s tranquil surroundings.
Dining options during this special month include vibrant creations at Soul Kitchen and refreshing mocktails at Wink Bar. Featured dishes include the Maldivian Coconut & Vegetable Curry and Kopee Faiy Salad, both crafted from sustainably sourced local ingredients for an authentic taste of Maldivian culture. Among the alcohol-free beverages are the tropical Solis Sunset Cooler, inspired by the sunsets over South Ari Atoll, and the Cucumber Basil Fizz, a refreshing blend of basil and cucumber flavours.
For those wishing to recreate these dishes and drinks at home, Nova provides full recipes, encouraging culinary exploration inspired by island cuisine.
Featured Recipes:
- Maldivian Coconut and Vegetable Curry (Tharukaaree Riha): This traditional Maldivian dish combines fresh vegetables with creamy coconut milk for a hearty, plant-based meal. The recipe highlights local ingredients and supports sustainable farming practices.
- Kopee Faiy Salad (Kopi Fai): A refreshing side dish made with Kopee Faiy leaves, grated coconut, lime juice, and salt. Simple to prepare, this salad is a burst of freshness and complements any meal perfectly.
- Grilled Eggplant and Tomato Stack with Herb Pesto: Enhanced with crispy slices of fried breadfruit, this dish combines the savoury flavours of grilled vegetables with a homemade herb pesto, offering a nutritious and satisfying option.
Signature Mocktails:
- Solis Sunset Cooler: A tropical blend of passion fruit juice, lime, and coconut water, topped with soda for a refreshing finish.
- Cucumber Basil Fizz: A vibrant mix of fresh cucumber and lemon juices with basil syrup, creating an invigorating beverage.
General Manager Abdulla Aboobakuru emphasises Nova’s commitment to showcasing authentic Maldivian cuisine, “At Nova, we’re passionate about presenting dishes rich in fresh, plant-based ingredients. With the growing global trend toward mindful eating and health-conscious choices, our new recipes not only highlight local produce such as coconuts, spices, and tropical fruits but also cater to those seeking sustainable and nourishing dining options.”
Domenico Carella and Fabrizio Margarita unite for innovative culinary experience at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives has announces an exclusive culinary pop-up, Ultra Milano by Domenico Carella, taking place from November 9th to November 13th, 2024. This exclusive experience will showcase the innovative culinary and mixology talents of Domenico Carella, a renowned figure in the food and beverage industry.
Carella has built an impressive career as a professional chef, bartender, and manager. With over a decade of experience, he has mastered the art of blending ingredients and flavours to create dishes that perfectly balance texture and taste. His culinary journey has taken him around the world, earning accolades such as Manager of the Year in Asia by “That’s Shanghai” in 2015.
At this event, Domenico Carella’s mixology will complement Fabrizio Margarita’s pizza artistry, reimagining dining with a sustainable flair at Veli Bar in Patina Maldives, Fari Islands.
Carella’s approach to food and beverage emphasises environmental respect and sustainability. His holistic vision ensures that all departments, from the kitchen to the bar, work harmoniously, aligning the procurement of raw materials to create a unified and sustainable operation.
