Coco Bodu Hithi, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu shine at Seven Star Awards
Coco Collection, a leading Maldivian resort brand, has been honoured at the 2024 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, with both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu recognised for their excellence in luxury hospitality.
Seven Stars Luxury and Hospitality Awards, celebrated as the premier authority in luxury recognition, serves as a trusted guide for the discerning travellers and lifestyle enthusiasts globally, particularly from India and Middle East.
Coco Bodu Hithi, known for its romantic charm and ambiance, has been named the Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort in the Maldives, highlighting its exceptional service and unforgettable experiences for couples seeking an idyllic escape.
Welcoming high-profile celebrities from India such as Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti highlights the resort’s ability to cater to diverse guest profiles and needs, offering curated experiences that elevate every stay. Some of the most notable experiences include the Sunset Cruise and the intimate Dinner Under the Stars in a private pergola.
In addition, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, known for its environmental values, was honoured as the Best Barefoot Luxury Resort in the Maldives at the Seven Stars Awards. This recognition highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices, even 25 years after its inception.
These core island principles, built on ecological measures, have helped the resort achieve multiple accolades at this year’s World Luxury Hotel Awards and be recognised in prominent categories that Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu passionately advocates for.
This winter, embrace the sunshine at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu with the Discover Coco deals offering up to 40% off on spacious and comfortable villas. To reserve, contact reservations@cococollection.com and secure your extraordinary getaway.
Coco Bodu Hithi wins ‘Best Service’ at 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi, a renowned boutique resort in the Maldives celebrated for its Maldivian-inspired elegance, has received recognition at the 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence.
This prestigious accolade honours outstanding quality across recommended properties worldwide and serves as a trusted benchmark for travellers and industry professionals alike. Coco Bodu Hithi was awarded the title of ‘Best Service’ by Condé Nast Johansens for its exceptional hospitality, which seamlessly blends serene surroundings with meticulous, personalised service.
Additionally, the resort was recently recognised in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, cementing its position as a leader in luxury travel. Offering a thoughtfully curated guest experience, Coco Bodu Hithi continues to set itself apart within the industry.
The resort also excels in culinary innovation, boasting four exceptional restaurants. Renowned Michelin-starred chefs frequently collaborate with Group Culinary Director and Michelin-starred chef Martin Cahill to craft exquisite dining experiences, reflecting Coco Bodu Hithi’s unwavering commitment to service excellence and world-class gastronomy.
Condé Nast Johansens awards LUX* South Ari Atoll as Best for Families
LUX* South Ari Atoll has been named Best for Families in the Africa, Asia, and Middle East regions at the 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence. This prestigious accolade underscores the resort’s commitment to providing exceptional family-friendly experiences in the Maldives.
Condé Nast Johansens, a highly respected luxury travel guide, is known for its expert recommendations of the world’s finest hotels, restaurants, and travel experiences. The Awards for Excellence are among the most esteemed in the hospitality industry, with winners chosen by an independent panel of experts who evaluate accommodation quality, service, dining, and overall ambience.
John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll, expressed pride in the recognition, stating that the resort aims to offer families the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation, ensuring memorable experiences for guests of all ages. The resort’s dedication to excellence is reflected in its family-friendly accommodations, the engaging PLAY kids’ club, and a variety of island experiences.
This recognition highlights LUX* South Ari Atoll’s reputation as a leading destination for family travel. With offerings such as cinema under the stars, coral planting workshops, snorkelling with whale sharks, and island treasure hunts, the resort continues to set a global standard for luxury family travel.
Velaa Private Island Maldives crowned Fine Dining Champion at Boutique Hotel Club Awards
The 2024 Boutique Hotel Club Awards, often likened to the Michelin Guide for boutique hotels, has unveiled its winners, showcasing the pinnacle of global luxury and hospitality. Among the celebrated properties, Velaa Private Island in the Maldives made an indelible mark by clinching the award for ‘World’s Best Fine Dining Hotel’, solidifying its reputation as a beacon of exclusive experiences and culinary excellence.
Renowned for its unparalleled offerings, Velaa Private Island is a secluded paradise in the Noonu Atoll, surrounded by pristine azure waters. The accolade highlights its commitment to delivering curated dining experiences that transcend luxury, blending world-class cuisine with the serene beauty of its surroundings. The judges lauded the property as “an exclusive private island surrounded by an azure sea and curated experiences to go beyond luxury.”
The Boutique Hotel Club, celebrated for its meticulous vetting process, evaluated over 500 nominees across 80 countries. Properties undergo rigorous on-site assessments, with over 400 gold standards of hospitality excellence shaping the selection process. This year’s winners represent the pinnacle of creativity, sustainability, and immersive guest experiences.
While Velaa Private Island shone as the standout destination for fine dining, other winners in various categories celebrated unique aspects of boutique hospitality. The overall title of ‘World’s Best Boutique Hotel/ was awarded to Akademie Street Boutique Hotel in Franschhoek, South Africa, known for its style, charm, and exceptional guest service.
The awards also emphasised sustainability, with Munduk Moding Plantation in Bali earning ‘World’s Best Eco Hotel’ for its dedication to environmental impact and community support. This reflects a broader trend in the boutique hotel industry: integrating sustainability into the luxury travel experience.
Velaa Private Island is renowned for offering a harmonious blend of natural beauty, bespoke services, and extraordinary culinary adventures. Whether dining under the stars or exploring the vibrant marine life of the Maldives, guests are immersed in an exclusive escape tailored to their desires. This latest recognition further cements Velaa’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality.
For 15 years, the Boutique Hotel Club has celebrated the world’s finest boutique properties, meticulously curating destinations that embody exceptional quality, emotional resonance, and a unique sense of place. With Velaa Private Island leading the charge, the 2024 awards highlight a new era of boutique excellence, where luxury meets heart and innovation.
