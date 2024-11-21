Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa announces exclusive collaboration with Maldivian

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, a luxury destination located in the pristine Haa Alifu Atoll of the Maldives, has announced its exclusive partnership with Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, for all seaplane and domestic flight transfers. Starting from November 1st, 2024, this collaboration aims to provide guests with unparalleled convenience and seamless travel to the resort, ensuring daily service, with additional transfers available depending on the season.

The resort is known for its spacious villas, exceptional privacy, a wide array of experiences, world-class amenities, and personalised service, all set in a lush, natural island paradise. With Maldivian as its exclusive seaplane transfer partner, guests can enjoy a direct, swift, and scenic journey from Velana International Airport to the resort’s doorstep.

Ahmed Hafeez, Managing Director of Lily Hotels, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Maldivian to elevate our guests’ arrival and departure experience. This collaboration ensures a smooth and luxurious transition, allowing guests to begin their unforgettable holiday the moment they step off the plane.”

Upon arrival at Velana International Airport, guests are welcomed by the resort’s dedicated airport representatives, who escort them to the exclusive Lily Hotels Lounge at the Noovilu Seaplane Terminal. Here, they can relax and enjoy panoramic views, complimentary refreshments, and Wi-Fi while awaiting their transfer.

In addition to seaplane transfers, Maldivian will also manage domestic flight transfers for guests who prefer this alternative. This comprehensive approach highlights Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa’s commitment to providing flexible and convenient travel solutions.

The partnership with Maldivian also positions the resort for future growth, particularly with the upcoming upgrade of Hanimaadhoo International Airport. This development is expected to enhance accessibility and offer more travel options for the resort’s clientele. The collaboration is anticipated to generate increased interest in the less-explored northern Maldives, an area known for its untouched natural beauty and more tranquil, underwater experiences.