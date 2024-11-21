Featured
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa announces exclusive collaboration with Maldivian
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, a luxury destination located in the pristine Haa Alifu Atoll of the Maldives, has announced its exclusive partnership with Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, for all seaplane and domestic flight transfers. Starting from November 1st, 2024, this collaboration aims to provide guests with unparalleled convenience and seamless travel to the resort, ensuring daily service, with additional transfers available depending on the season.
The resort is known for its spacious villas, exceptional privacy, a wide array of experiences, world-class amenities, and personalised service, all set in a lush, natural island paradise. With Maldivian as its exclusive seaplane transfer partner, guests can enjoy a direct, swift, and scenic journey from Velana International Airport to the resort’s doorstep.
Ahmed Hafeez, Managing Director of Lily Hotels, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Maldivian to elevate our guests’ arrival and departure experience. This collaboration ensures a smooth and luxurious transition, allowing guests to begin their unforgettable holiday the moment they step off the plane.”
Upon arrival at Velana International Airport, guests are welcomed by the resort’s dedicated airport representatives, who escort them to the exclusive Lily Hotels Lounge at the Noovilu Seaplane Terminal. Here, they can relax and enjoy panoramic views, complimentary refreshments, and Wi-Fi while awaiting their transfer.
In addition to seaplane transfers, Maldivian will also manage domestic flight transfers for guests who prefer this alternative. This comprehensive approach highlights Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa’s commitment to providing flexible and convenient travel solutions.
The partnership with Maldivian also positions the resort for future growth, particularly with the upcoming upgrade of Hanimaadhoo International Airport. This development is expected to enhance accessibility and offer more travel options for the resort’s clientele. The collaboration is anticipated to generate increased interest in the less-explored northern Maldives, an area known for its untouched natural beauty and more tranquil, underwater experiences.
Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi wins ‘Best Service’ at 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi, a renowned boutique resort in the Maldives celebrated for its Maldivian-inspired elegance, has received recognition at the 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence.
This prestigious accolade honours outstanding quality across recommended properties worldwide and serves as a trusted benchmark for travellers and industry professionals alike. Coco Bodu Hithi was awarded the title of ‘Best Service’ by Condé Nast Johansens for its exceptional hospitality, which seamlessly blends serene surroundings with meticulous, personalised service.
Additionally, the resort was recently recognised in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, cementing its position as a leader in luxury travel. Offering a thoughtfully curated guest experience, Coco Bodu Hithi continues to set itself apart within the industry.
The resort also excels in culinary innovation, boasting four exceptional restaurants. Renowned Michelin-starred chefs frequently collaborate with Group Culinary Director and Michelin-starred chef Martin Cahill to craft exquisite dining experiences, reflecting Coco Bodu Hithi’s unwavering commitment to service excellence and world-class gastronomy.
Drink
Cocktail art meets tropical bliss: Tao Zrafi transforms Oaga Art Resort’s Sobi Bar
Oaga Art Resort has transformed its Sobi Bar into a Mixology Garden, showcasing a collaboration with internationally acclaimed Beverage Artist and Netflix’s ‘Drink Masters’ finalist, Tao Zrafi.
Far from the typical poolside bar, the revamped Sobi Bar offers a unique experience where artistic cocktails take centre stage. Standard drinks are replaced with Tao Zrafi’s creations, which expertly blend local Maldivian flavours with surprising twists, providing a sensory journey for visitors.
Each cocktail at Sobi Bar is a testament to Tao Zrafi’s creativity. His exclusive menu combines stunning visual presentation with complex, delightful flavours, elevating the drink experience into an art form.
The Mixology Garden caters to diverse tastes. In addition to Tao Zrafi’s signature creations, Sobi Bar offers a curated selection of international gins and artisanal beers, ensuring every guest finds the perfect beverage to suit their preferences.
To commemorate the launch of the Mixology Garden, Oaga Art Resort is hosting several special events:
- Cocktail Masterclasses (November 29 and December 6): Guests can learn from Tao Zrafi himself, discovering the secrets behind his innovative cocktails.
- The Grand Unveiling (December 5): This evening celebration features Tao’s signature cocktails, a buffet, live music, interactive mural painting, and spectacular fire shows. Guests can enjoy a sunset soiree combining art, music, and unforgettable flavours.
Sneak peeks of Tao Zrafi’s creations are available on Oaga Art Resort’s social media platforms, offering a teaser of the enchanting cocktails awaiting guests at Sobi Bar.
Whether seeking relaxation, artistic inspiration, or an elevated cocktail experience, the Mixology Garden at Sobi Bar promises something extraordinary. With its blend of stunning flavors, unique atmosphere, and unforgettable events, Oaga Art Resort ensures every visitor leaves with cherished memories of paradise.
Celebration
Patina Maldives unveils festive season of culinary delights and unforgettable experiences
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, a trailblazer among tropical island destinations, is redefining seasonal celebrations with a festive program that blends classic Christmas traditions with a contemporary Maldivian flair. Highlights include a net-zero dinner by candlelight, a Japanese-Scandinavian sake experience, captivating performances by international artist Kelis, and ancient healing practices led by renowned practitioner Yuki Nishikubo. This enchanting lineup invites travellers to create lasting memories with loved ones.
From December 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025, the resort will present a range of tailored experiences, events, and pop-ups, encompassing gastronomy, wellness, sports, and family fun. Festivities begin on December 15 with the grand opening of Santa’s House—an enchanting wonderland of gifts and seasonal delights at the Fari Art Atelier—culminating in the highly anticipated Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21.
On December 22, the Fari Beach Club Party will feature a sizzling BBQ feast, a laid-back coastal ambiance, and live performances by Hong Kong violinist Olivia Xiaolin and DJ Arthur Yeti. Christmas Eve will be celebrated with a special seasonal dinner at Portico restaurant, accompanied by live jazz from Indonesia’s Batavia Collective. Christmas Day will include holiday fun such as trivia, cocktails, canapés at Fari Beach Club, and a visit from Santa Claus.
Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, culinary adventures will continue. On December 26, the Net Zero Candlelight Dinner at Roots restaurant will offer a starlit, eco-friendly dining experience accompanied by a performance from British singer-songwriter Portia Emare. The menu, inspired by slow food philosophies, highlights pure, seasonal ingredients. December 27 will see Helios restaurant hosting a Bedouin Night, featuring Middle Eastern flavours, fire and belly dancers, and live music.
On December 28, a Sake pairing dinner at Kōen will merge Japanese culinary artistry with Scandinavian emphasis on premium ingredients, creating a sophisticated dining experience paired with sake by the resort’s sommelier. The Fari Marina Village Festival on December 29 will bring together traditional Christmas market charm and vibrant local culture, with live music, performances, and local vendors.
As the new year approaches, beachside sundowners at the Stargazing Pier on December 30 will set a relaxing tone for the evening, featuring craft cocktails, canapés, and a curated wine selection. The New Year’s Eve celebration promises a spectacular farewell to 2024, featuring global cuisines, performances by local and international musicians, and dazzling midnight fireworks. Grammy-nominated artist Kelis will headline the evening at Amarta, a Skyspace installation by artist James Turrell, with DJ Tom Yeti leading an electrifying countdown to 2025.
The new year will begin with an exclusive creative collaboration between Japanese artist and designer Verdy and Patina Maldives. On January 4, Verdy will take over the decks at Fari Beach Club’s poolside party as part of the Fari Marina Festival. From January 5-10, Verdy’s Osaka-meets-NYC pizzeria, Henry’s PIZZA, will pop up at Farine, serving sensational slices and limited-edition Verdy x Patina Maldives merchandise.
Wellness enthusiasts can enjoy a range of treatments featuring products from Noble Panacea and Haeckels throughout the festive period. Renowned practitioner Yuki Nishikubo will return for a holistic wellness residency, offering shiatsu and acupuncture treatments to promote relaxation, stress relief, and increased energy.
Families can look forward to a host of activities designed to foster connection and joy, including a family football contest, padel and tennis tournaments, the Patina Triathlon, and the “Amazing Race.” Additional offerings include gingerbread house decoration, a family movie night under the stars, and a dedicated kids’ adventure zone.
