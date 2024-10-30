Featured
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa welcomes Elena Vesnina for weekend of tennis and luxury
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced the upcoming arrival of tennis professional Elena Vesnina, who will host a series of exclusive tennis clinics and activities from December 11th to 14th, 2024. The resort was recently recognised with the TTM Editor’s Choice Best Resort for Sports & Fitness award.
Elena Vesnina, a prominent Russian tennis player, is celebrated for her exceptional skill and achievements in both singles and doubles. Over her career, she has won three WTA singles titles, including a notable victory at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament in 2017. In doubles, Vesnina has claimed an impressive 19 WTA titles, including Grand Slam victories at the French Open in 2013, the US Open in 2014, and Wimbledon in 2017, all alongside her partner Ekaterina Makarova. Additionally, she earned a gold medal in women’s doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won the mixed doubles at the Australian Open that same year. Her versatility and skill have positioned her as a formidable competitor in women’s tennis, achieving a career-high doubles ranking of No. 1 and a peak singles ranking of No. 13.
Vesnina’s visit will offer guests a unique opportunity to enhance their tennis skills against the stunning backdrop of Maldivian scenery. During her stay, she will provide her social media followers with real-time insights into the luxurious experiences offered by Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.
Guests staying at the resort between December 11th and 14th, 2024, will have the chance to participate in complimentary daily group tennis clinics, suitable for all skill levels. Each one-hour clinic will be conducted alongside the resort’s resident tennis coach and will offer personalised guidance for up to four participants per session. Vesnina will host four one-hour group clinics for adults over four days, and another four one-hour group clinics for children (ages 8 and above) over the same period.
Private classes will also be available upon request, subject to coach availability, with a fee applied to these sessions.
This exclusive event provides guests with a unique opportunity to learn from a tennis champion while highlighting Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa as a premier destination for sports enthusiasts and luxury travellers alike.
Located in the north of the Maldives, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is a top choice for active travellers, offering a wide range of activities both on land and over water. The resort boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including two tennis courts, a fully equipped gym, indoor badminton, football, basketball, golfing, beach volleyball, Padel, and a dedicated yoga space. With ample jogging and biking paths, guests can stay active in a breathtaking tropical environment.
The resort also provides mindfulness meditation, yoga, and a wellness-oriented slow-life balance for those seeking relaxation. Water enthusiasts can enjoy jet-skiing, windsurfing, a floating aqua park, and paddleboarding, as well as guided snorkeling and diving excursions that reveal the vibrant marine life of the Maldives. Here, sports and relaxation come together seamlessly, making it an ideal choice for active luxury travellers.
Featured
The Nautilus Maldives launches 2025 wellness calendar with exclusive Ananda residency
The Nautilus Maldives begins 2025 with the launch of its “Masters for Masters” calendar, featuring a series of world-class wellness events. Guests are invited to start the year with a focus on inner calm, renewed energy, and stress relief. From January 22nd to 31st, 2025, The Nautilus will host two senior therapists from its renowned wellness partner, Ananda in the Himalayas, an acclaimed holistic retreat.
Following the holiday season, often packed with travel, social engagements, and high expectations, many people experience both physical and mental fatigue. Combined with the new year’s resolutions, stress management becomes essential for maintaining focus and commitment. To address this, The Nautilus offers an exclusive residency centred on stress management therapies, blending Ananda’s expertise with The Nautilus’s signature hospitality. This retreat allows guests to experience Ananda’s comprehensive stress management programs—typically lasting 7 to 21 nights—designed to foster a healthy lifestyle, reduce stress, and encourage lasting positive change.
Led by esteemed Ananda practitioners, Mr. Sandeep Dhamada and Ms. Laxmi Gupta, the residency includes transformative treatments such as Tibetan Ku Nye Massage, Grounding Aromatherapy, and Reflexology. These therapies aim to enhance balance and tranquillity. As part of the program, guests receive a follow-up online consultation with an Ayurvedic physician from Ananda to ensure continuity in their wellness journey. Additionally, guests can savour teasers of Ananda’s Ayurvedic cuisine throughout the island, featuring anti-inflammatory ingredients and flavours that support overall well-being.
With just 26 exclusive residences and exceptional spa amenities, The Nautilus is situated in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, surrounded by pristine beaches, coral reefs, and clear waters of the Indian Ocean. This private island offers an unparalleled ultra-luxury experience, positioning itself as the ultimate destination for relaxation and renewal.
Ananda, a multi-award-winning luxury wellness retreat nestled in the Himalayan foothills, is set on a 100-acre estate and surrounded by tranquil Sal forests. Combining traditional Ayurveda, yoga, and Vedanta with international wellness practices and organic cuisine, Ananda’s wellness programs are highly acclaimed. For a third consecutive year, Ananda and The Nautilus are extending their partnership to enhance wellness offerings for guests seeking a rejuvenating start to the year.
Stress Management Treatments Offered by Ananda at The Nautilus:
- Stress Release – Using invigorating essential oils like orange, peppermint, and eucalyptus, this full-body massage relaxes muscles, increases circulation, clears metabolic waste, and opens respiratory pathways, helping clients feel rejuvenated and grounded.
- Grounding Aromatherapy – Essential oils of rose, sandalwood, and vetiver are applied to lymphatic points to promote physical, psychological, and spiritual well-being, creating a truly holistic experience.
- Tibetan Ku Nye Massage – This Tibetan body massage, using five essential oils, balances the five elements and restores energy flow through techniques such as cupping, kneading, and acupressure with hot Himalayan crystal salt poultices. The aim is to restore the nervous system and promote harmony within the body.
- Reflexology – Reflexologists gently stimulate reflex points on the feet to restore the body’s natural balance. This gentle therapy encourages the body to regain its healthy equilibrium, enhancing overall well-being.
- Ananda Touch – A blend of sunflower and wheat germ oil with rose is applied in rhythmic movements over the back, neck, shoulders, and scalp, releasing deep-seated tension, soothing aches, and promoting relaxation for a profound sense of calm and unity with the body.
Celebration
Enchanting festivities await at Ayada Maldives: spectacular Christmas and New Year celebration
This holiday season, Ayada Maldives invites guests to embrace the festive spirit through its grand “Christmas and New Year Magical Extravaganza 2024.” Offering immersive family activities, captivating entertainment, and celebratory feasts, Ayada Maldives has curated a festive program designed to provide each guest with a truly magical experience.
Located in the serene Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Ayada Maldives is celebrated for its luxurious accommodations, world-class dining, and exceptional guest experience. This year, the resort is enhancing the holiday season with a variety of events, allowing families, couples, and friends to create lifelong memories together.
Ayada Maldives will celebrate Christmas with a range of family-friendly activities, starting with unique Maldivian crafts such as coconut leaf weaving, painting, aqua aerobics, yoga, and meditation. For children, the festivities will include Christmas card-making workshops and a special kids’ club featuring interactive crafts. On Christmas Day, guests can look forward to the resort’s much-anticipated Santa Fest Carnival, where Santa and his merry elves host a day of games, laughter, and treats for all ages. The evening will conclude with a “Movie Under the Stars” experience, providing a tranquil end to a joyful day and an opportunity for cherished family time under the clear Maldivian skies.
To welcome the new year, Ayada Maldives will host an extravagant New Year’s Eve Gala, filled with entertainment and enchantment. The festivities will commence with a delightful mini-cabaret performed by young guests of the resort, followed by a live show, vibrant live music, and a captivating fire performance by Firestorm. As the countdown to 2025 begins, guests will come together to greet the new year with a dazzling fireworks display over the ocean—marking a truly unforgettable celebration of new beginnings.
In addition to holiday activities, Ayada Maldives’ acclaimed chefs have created an exceptional festive menu, combining global flavours with local Maldivian ingredients. From sumptuous Christmas dinners to the New Year’s Gala Feast, each dish is crafted to provide a rich sensory experience, ensuring that the festive celebrations are as memorable for the palate as they are for the heart.
Featured
AyurMa at Four Seasons Maldives wins SpaChina’s Top Wellness Resort Award
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, home to the wellness retreat AyurMa, has been awarded Best Global Wellness Resort of the Year by SpaChina, a leading spa and wellbeing publication in China.
AyurMa spans over three acres (1.2 hectares), where a skilled team of naturopaths, Ayurvedic physicians, yogis, and therapists create personalised wellness programs within four key areas: Planetary Wellbeing, Ayurveda, Yoga Therapy, and Wellness. These tailored programs encourage guests to foster care for themselves, others, the oceans, and the planet.
Situated in the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve—a location known for its unique synergy between people and nature—AyurMa emphasises Earth-conscious practices alongside personal wellness. Over 75 plant species are grown on-site for Ayurvedic remedies, maintaining a zero-mile approach, while the plastic-free operations benefit from extensive waste, energy, and water management systems. AyurMa also reaches out globally, offering e-consultations and a free daily yoga livestream via www.ayurma.life, with past classes available in an online video library.
In addition to its environmentally conscious initiatives, AyurMa integrates advanced wellness technology. Its latest offering, PraMā, is a comprehensive five-stage wellness screening involving biomarker diagnostics, postural and joint mobility analysis, metabolic evaluations, pulse readings, iris diagnostics, Oligoscans, and 3D body composition assessments, each contributing to customised health blueprints for guests.
AyurMa is renowned for its Yoga Therapy courses, targeting specific conditions. Led by graduates of S-VYASA, the world’s first “University for Yoga” and a pioneer in scientifically researched Yoga Therapy, each course is designed to address particular ailments, highlighting yoga’s therapeutic potential.
Four Seasons Regional Vice President and General Manager, Armando Kraenzlin, acknowledged the significance of new technologies and environmentally aware luxury among Chinese travellers. He commented on the SpaChina award, stating, “In the ever-evolving world of luxury wellness, cutting-edge innovation cannot come at the expense of planetary protection. We are proud to be recognised by SpaChina for our commitment to creating an experience that respects both our environment and our guests.” Kraenzlin highlighted the wider resort’s sustainable practices, which include biodigest composters, Mushroom and Orchid Houses, a Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, on-site gardens, and small livestock like chickens, ducks, and quail, all aimed at reducing the resort’s environmental impact.
The concept of “Planetary Wellbeing” is integral to the broader resort at Landaa Giraavaru. Resort restaurants incorporate over 100 varieties of herbs, vegetables, and fruits grown on-site; a large-scale coral reef project has restored local reefs with more than half a million coral fragments; and Parley-affiliated recycling initiatives benefit both the local community and the resort. Additionally, a partnership with EarthCheck ensures all operations align with global Sustainable Development Goals.
At AyurMa, wellness activities are designed to synchronise with nature’s rhythms. Sensory Wake Up to Wonder walks combine yoga with explorations of the island at dawn. Outdoor Mud Therapies, conducted beneath an ancient Banyan tree, include sun baths to dry healing mud applications. Every evening, the Rahumathuge Vaguthu (Earth Blessing) brings together AyurMa’s team and guests for a shared gratitude ritual.
Other highlights at AyurMa include the Om Supti Night Spa, the Yoga Energy Trail, sessions with global visiting practitioners, jungle AntiGravity Yoga, and facials by Teresa Tarmey.
