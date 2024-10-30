Journey to wellness: exclusive sound healing retreat with Urmi at Sirru Fen Fushi

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced the upcoming arrival of tennis professional Elena Vesnina, who will host a series of exclusive tennis clinics and activities from December 11th to 14th, 2024. The resort was recently recognised with the TTM Editor’s Choice Best Resort for Sports & Fitness award.

Elena Vesnina, a prominent Russian tennis player, is celebrated for her exceptional skill and achievements in both singles and doubles. Over her career, she has won three WTA singles titles, including a notable victory at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament in 2017. In doubles, Vesnina has claimed an impressive 19 WTA titles, including Grand Slam victories at the French Open in 2013, the US Open in 2014, and Wimbledon in 2017, all alongside her partner Ekaterina Makarova. Additionally, she earned a gold medal in women’s doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won the mixed doubles at the Australian Open that same year. Her versatility and skill have positioned her as a formidable competitor in women’s tennis, achieving a career-high doubles ranking of No. 1 and a peak singles ranking of No. 13.

Vesnina’s visit will offer guests a unique opportunity to enhance their tennis skills against the stunning backdrop of Maldivian scenery. During her stay, she will provide her social media followers with real-time insights into the luxurious experiences offered by Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

Guests staying at the resort between December 11th and 14th, 2024, will have the chance to participate in complimentary daily group tennis clinics, suitable for all skill levels. Each one-hour clinic will be conducted alongside the resort’s resident tennis coach and will offer personalised guidance for up to four participants per session. Vesnina will host four one-hour group clinics for adults over four days, and another four one-hour group clinics for children (ages 8 and above) over the same period.

Private classes will also be available upon request, subject to coach availability, with a fee applied to these sessions.

This exclusive event provides guests with a unique opportunity to learn from a tennis champion while highlighting Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa as a premier destination for sports enthusiasts and luxury travellers alike.

Located in the north of the Maldives, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is a top choice for active travellers, offering a wide range of activities both on land and over water. The resort boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including two tennis courts, a fully equipped gym, indoor badminton, football, basketball, golfing, beach volleyball, Padel, and a dedicated yoga space. With ample jogging and biking paths, guests can stay active in a breathtaking tropical environment.

The resort also provides mindfulness meditation, yoga, and a wellness-oriented slow-life balance for those seeking relaxation. Water enthusiasts can enjoy jet-skiing, windsurfing, a floating aqua park, and paddleboarding, as well as guided snorkeling and diving excursions that reveal the vibrant marine life of the Maldives. Here, sports and relaxation come together seamlessly, making it an ideal choice for active luxury travellers.