Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa earns triple nominations at 2025 World Travel Awards

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, nestled within the naturally lush embrace of the Haa Alifu atoll, has been nominated for three prestigious titles at the 2025 World Travel Awards: Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort, Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort, and Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort.

Anchored by North Point, one of the Maldives’ most expansive natural beaches, the resort features a crescent of powder-soft sand bordered by vibrant tropical greenery. Just offshore, a unique double house reef thrives, bustling with marine life. Guests can step from their villas directly into an underwater world teeming with colorful fish, graceful rays, and the occasional elusive guitar fish — a dreamscape for snorkellers and divers alike. For the more adventurous, legendary dive sites such as ‘Heaven and Hell’ offer encounters with the Maldivian ecosystem at its most pristine.

Accommodation at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is a masterclass in space and privacy. Villas and multi-bedroom residences are artfully positioned to offer generous sanctuaries suitable for honeymooning couples, families, and groups seeking both connection and retreat. The expansive spaces afforded to each guest represent a rare form of luxury.

For those seeking the pinnacle of indulgence, The Signature Collection presents nine ultra-luxury residences. These magnificent private estates offer grand living spaces, elevated privileges, bespoke in-villa dining curated to guests’ preferences, and the attentive service of a dedicated butler — the ultimate expression of refined Maldivian living.

Romance is perfectly cultivated at Hideaway. Honeymooners are invited to create unforgettable memories through experiences designed exclusively for two, including magical ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ screenings on the beach, complete with the gentle sound of waves, popcorn, and Champagne. Private ocean escapades aboard the elegant 65-foot Hideaway Majesty yacht further enhance romantic journeys. The resort specialises in transforming life’s milestones — proposals, anniversaries, vow renewals — into deeply personal, unforgettable moments set against a paradise backdrop.

Dining at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa exemplifies its commitment to excellence. Guests can savour luxurious dishes at Oasis, the resort’s fine dining venue, featuring a signature menu crafted to captivate the most discerning palates. Culinary exploration continues across the main buffet restaurant, several à la carte options, a lively teppanyaki grill with live performances, and an Asian fusion restaurant offering exotic flavours from across the continent.

The Hideaway Spa, tucked amidst lush vegetation, adds another dimension to guest well-being. Treatments here become immersive rituals, accompanied by the natural soundtrack of rustling leaves and birdsong, offering profound relaxation, healing, and renewal for both body and soul.

In addition to luxurious accommodations and dining, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is celebrated for its exceptional recreation facilities. The expansive recreation centre includes two tennis courts, a Padel court, indoor badminton facilities, a state-of-the-art golf simulator, and a putting green. Guests enjoy active leisure surrounded by stunning turquoise waters and natural island landscapes, blending sport with nature. A fully equipped gym ensures that fitness enthusiasts can maintain their routines, even while enjoying a tropical escape.

As a true guardian of natural luxury, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to embody the essence of refined Maldivian hospitality. Its unparalleled blend of natural beauty, absolute privacy, and heartfelt service has established it as a cherished sanctuary. These nominations at the 2025 World Travel Awards serve as a testament to the resort’s enduring appeal and the exceptional experiences awaiting those who seek paradise in its purest form.