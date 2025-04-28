News
Barceló Nasandhura opens as Male’s largest hotel
Barceló Hotel Group continues its international expansion with the opening of Barceló Nasandhura Malé, the first five-star hotel in the capital of the Maldives.
In the Indian Ocean, the Maldives are made up of 26 atolls and 1,200 small islands. With its year-round warm temperatures, crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches and rich marine biodiversity, the archipelago is a true paradise, and the perfect setting for swimming all year round.
With prime seafront location and unobstructed views of the turquoise Maldivian waters, the new Barceló Nasandhura Malé stands out both for its excellent location and original design, offering guests a holistic experience in a blissful destination. The hotel will have 136 rooms of various categories and 116 exclusive apartments, offering guests luxurious urban accommodation in the vibrant city of Malé.
Barceló Nasandhura Malé enjoys a prime location, directly opposite the Henveiru Ferry Terminal and just a 10-minute drive from Velana International Airport.
The culinary experience at the new Barceló Nasandhura Malé comprises three restaurants, a snack bar and a shisha lounge: Alimas, the lounge café located on the ground floor; Oivaru, an all-day buffet-style restaurant; Dons, specialising in Chinese cuisine; rooftop bar and lounge BHeaven, offering a variety of signature mocktails and shisha area; and finally, the Pool Bar, which gives guests the opportunity to relax by the city’s first and only oceanfront pool.
Barceló Nasandhura Malé also offers an extensive wellness area with a wide range of services including a spa and six luxurious treatment rooms. The hotel’s fully equipped fitness centre boasts unbeatable views of the sea, creating the perfect setting for guests to workout.
In addition, the new Barceló Nasandhura Malé hotel offers more than 1,000 m2 of spacious facilities for MICE events making it an ideal venue for hosting conferences, exhibitions or corporate conventions.
With this new opening, Barceló Hotel Group reaffirms its commitment to increasing its presence in Asia where it currently manages 11 hotels in six countries: Maldives, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE and Oman.
Barceló Nasandhura Malé is the group’s second hotel in the Maldives, where just over a year ago it opened Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives, a 5-star resort comprising 100 luxury villas, 30 of which are overwater. This hotel is located on the Bodufinolhu island, in the South Ari Atoll, next to the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), one of the world’s most renowned destinations for spotting whale sharks. This strategic location makes it one of the best resorts for diving enthusiasts.
Action
India’s Sunrisers Hyderabad cricket team hits pause with Maldives retreat
With their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign at a critical juncture, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opted for a much-needed escape — a team retreat to the Maldives. The squad and support staff landed in the Maldives over the weekend, taking advantage of a break between matches to reset mentally and recharge for the crucial weeks ahead.
The retreat was swiftly organised following SRH’s five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, a win that lifted spirits within the team. Shortly after, the franchise shared glimpses of their Maldivian getaway on social media, posting a video captioned: “Sun, sea, and a team retreat for our Risers in the Maldives!”
The Maldives, renowned for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and luxurious resorts, provided the perfect backdrop for the players to unwind away from the pressures of the IPL. The serene surroundings offered a chance for the team to bond, reflect, and refocus ahead of a pivotal stretch of games.
Currently eighth on the points table with just three wins from nine matches, SRH’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. The time in the Maldives comes at a crucial moment, as the team looks to build momentum and stage a late-season resurgence. Pat Cummins and his men are expected to return to India early next week and travel directly to Ahmedabad for their next match against Gujarat Titans on May 2.
This season has been a challenging one for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite high expectations around their explosive batting line-up — touted by many as capable of breaching the 300-run mark — the team struggled on slower pitches, including losses at home in Uppal and away against Mumbai Indians. However, their recent win in Chennai sparked renewed optimism within the squad.
The players now return from the Maldives refreshed and ready to fight for a playoff berth, needing victories in all their remaining matches to keep their campaign alive. It is worth noting that SRH were the runners-up in IPL 2024, and they will be hoping that a few days in paradise can help reignite that form.
Business
BBM brings Vaseline, Hellmann’s, BRU Coffee to Maldives market
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) extended their strong and decades old partnership with Unilever International, by adding to their brand portfolio – Vaseline, Hellmann’s, and BRU Coffee for the Maldivian market.
The collaboration was announced at a Business gathering held at the Manhattan Business Hotel, attended by over 300 trade partners from across Maldives.
With this partnership, BBM strengthens its retail offerings across the Maldives archipelago. Vaseline, a trusted name in skincare, and Hellmann’s, known globally for quality food products, will now be available through BBM’s distribution network.
“Vaseline is a name that generations trust for skin care. And Hellmann’s is a global icon in flavours. We’re proud to bring both to shelves across the Maldives and enrich everyday living for our customers,” said Muksith Hussain, Business Head – Retail.
In the hospitality sector, BBM introduces Bru Coffee as an addition to its HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, Café) offerings. BRU Coffee provides a quality beverage option for hotels, resorts, and restaurants across the Maldives.
“BRU is one of the most loved coffee brands in the region. With this launch, we’re giving our hospitality partners a versatile product that delivers on both taste and reliability that can be consumed as a beverage and for the purpose of dessert preparation, something they can serve with confidence,” said Hisham Girsy, Business Head – HORECA.
The gathering served as a platform for BBM to engage with its valued trade partners and introduce these new brands to the market.
A.V.S Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer at BBM, remarked: “BBM is built on relationships. This event reflects our commitment to not just introduce great products but to support, connect, and elevate our trade partners. We’re in this together, and the journey ahead is promising.”
As BBM continues to grow its portfolio and global partnerships, the focus remains clear delivering excellence, building trust, and shaping the future of trade in the Maldives.
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) is a leading distribution company in the Maldives, connecting international brands with local businesses across retail and hospitality sectors. With a customer-focused approach and extensive distribution network, BBM continues to be a trusted partner in the Maldivian market.
News
Conrad Maldives welcomes guests to celebrate Golden Week with curated experiences
Golden Week serves as one of China’s premier travel holidays which allows people to spend quality time with family while enjoying unique experiences. Conrad Maldives Rangali Island presents a carefully designed programme of activities which allow guests to unwind with their loved ones.
From April 28 to May 5, guests can enjoy a variety of activities designed to suit every kind of traveler. Culinary highlights include beachfront hot pot with champagne, a six-course wine pairing dinner beneath the sea at Ithaa, Japan-inspired grilling at Koko Grill, and themed nights ranging from Southeast Asian flavours to classic BBQ and roasts.
The wellness program includes beach yoga sessions, guided nature walks and traditional Chinese spa treatments that include gua sha facials and gemstone massages using ISUN’s natural skincare line.
Families traveling with children can take advantage of the lively Kids Club and daily creative art sessions, while guests looking for a quiet moment can join meditation, sunset fitness, or simply relax at any of the three bars offering 50% off drinks during their designated hours.
During Golden Week at Conrad Maldives guests can choose to spend time with family or relax with their partner or find personal time because the resort offers a relaxing experience through various activities.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
Click here to view the full programme. For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
