Barceló Nasandhura opens as Male’s largest hotel

Barceló Hotel Group continues its international expansion with the opening of Barceló Nasandhura Malé, the first five-star hotel in the capital of the Maldives.

In the Indian Ocean, the Maldives are made up of 26 atolls and 1,200 small islands. With its year-round warm temperatures, crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches and rich marine biodiversity, the archipelago is a true paradise, and the perfect setting for swimming all year round.

With prime seafront location and unobstructed views of the turquoise Maldivian waters, the new Barceló Nasandhura Malé stands out both for its excellent location and original design, offering guests a holistic experience in a blissful destination. The hotel will have 136 rooms of various categories and 116 exclusive apartments, offering guests luxurious urban accommodation in the vibrant city of Malé.

Barceló Nasandhura Malé enjoys a prime location, directly opposite the Henveiru Ferry Terminal and just a 10-minute drive from Velana International Airport.

The culinary experience at the new Barceló Nasandhura Malé comprises three restaurants, a snack bar and a shisha lounge: Alimas, the lounge café located on the ground floor; Oivaru, an all-day buffet-style restaurant; Dons, specialising in Chinese cuisine; rooftop bar and lounge BHeaven, offering a variety of signature mocktails and shisha area; and finally, the Pool Bar, which gives guests the opportunity to relax by the city’s first and only oceanfront pool.

Barceló Nasandhura Malé also offers an extensive wellness area with a wide range of services including a spa and six luxurious treatment rooms. The hotel’s fully equipped fitness centre boasts unbeatable views of the sea, creating the perfect setting for guests to workout.

In addition, the new Barceló Nasandhura Malé hotel offers more than 1,000 m2 of spacious facilities for MICE events making it an ideal venue for hosting conferences, exhibitions or corporate conventions.

With this new opening, Barceló Hotel Group reaffirms its commitment to increasing its presence in Asia where it currently manages 11 hotels in six countries: Maldives, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE and Oman.

Barceló Nasandhura Malé is the group’s second hotel in the Maldives, where just over a year ago it opened Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives, a 5-star resort comprising 100 luxury villas, 30 of which are overwater. This hotel is located on the Bodufinolhu island, in the South Ari Atoll, next to the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), one of the world’s most renowned destinations for spotting whale sharks. This strategic location makes it one of the best resorts for diving enthusiasts.