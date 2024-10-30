The Nautilus Maldives launches 2025 wellness calendar with exclusive Ananda residency

The Nautilus Maldives begins 2025 with the launch of its “Masters for Masters” calendar, featuring a series of world-class wellness events. Guests are invited to start the year with a focus on inner calm, renewed energy, and stress relief. From January 22nd to 31st, 2025, The Nautilus will host two senior therapists from its renowned wellness partner, Ananda in the Himalayas, an acclaimed holistic retreat.

Following the holiday season, often packed with travel, social engagements, and high expectations, many people experience both physical and mental fatigue. Combined with the new year’s resolutions, stress management becomes essential for maintaining focus and commitment. To address this, The Nautilus offers an exclusive residency centred on stress management therapies, blending Ananda’s expertise with The Nautilus’s signature hospitality. This retreat allows guests to experience Ananda’s comprehensive stress management programs—typically lasting 7 to 21 nights—designed to foster a healthy lifestyle, reduce stress, and encourage lasting positive change.

Led by esteemed Ananda practitioners, Mr. Sandeep Dhamada and Ms. Laxmi Gupta, the residency includes transformative treatments such as Tibetan Ku Nye Massage, Grounding Aromatherapy, and Reflexology. These therapies aim to enhance balance and tranquillity. As part of the program, guests receive a follow-up online consultation with an Ayurvedic physician from Ananda to ensure continuity in their wellness journey. Additionally, guests can savour teasers of Ananda’s Ayurvedic cuisine throughout the island, featuring anti-inflammatory ingredients and flavours that support overall well-being.

With just 26 exclusive residences and exceptional spa amenities, The Nautilus is situated in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, surrounded by pristine beaches, coral reefs, and clear waters of the Indian Ocean. This private island offers an unparalleled ultra-luxury experience, positioning itself as the ultimate destination for relaxation and renewal.

Ananda, a multi-award-winning luxury wellness retreat nestled in the Himalayan foothills, is set on a 100-acre estate and surrounded by tranquil Sal forests. Combining traditional Ayurveda, yoga, and Vedanta with international wellness practices and organic cuisine, Ananda’s wellness programs are highly acclaimed. For a third consecutive year, Ananda and The Nautilus are extending their partnership to enhance wellness offerings for guests seeking a rejuvenating start to the year.

Stress Management Treatments Offered by Ananda at The Nautilus: