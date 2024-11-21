Celebration
Patina Maldives unveils festive season of culinary delights and unforgettable experiences
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, a trailblazer among tropical island destinations, is redefining seasonal celebrations with a festive program that blends classic Christmas traditions with a contemporary Maldivian flair. Highlights include a net-zero dinner by candlelight, a Japanese-Scandinavian sake experience, captivating performances by international artist Kelis, and ancient healing practices led by renowned practitioner Yuki Nishikubo. This enchanting lineup invites travellers to create lasting memories with loved ones.
From December 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025, the resort will present a range of tailored experiences, events, and pop-ups, encompassing gastronomy, wellness, sports, and family fun. Festivities begin on December 15 with the grand opening of Santa’s House—an enchanting wonderland of gifts and seasonal delights at the Fari Art Atelier—culminating in the highly anticipated Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21.
On December 22, the Fari Beach Club Party will feature a sizzling BBQ feast, a laid-back coastal ambiance, and live performances by Hong Kong violinist Olivia Xiaolin and DJ Arthur Yeti. Christmas Eve will be celebrated with a special seasonal dinner at Portico restaurant, accompanied by live jazz from Indonesia’s Batavia Collective. Christmas Day will include holiday fun such as trivia, cocktails, canapés at Fari Beach Club, and a visit from Santa Claus.
Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, culinary adventures will continue. On December 26, the Net Zero Candlelight Dinner at Roots restaurant will offer a starlit, eco-friendly dining experience accompanied by a performance from British singer-songwriter Portia Emare. The menu, inspired by slow food philosophies, highlights pure, seasonal ingredients. December 27 will see Helios restaurant hosting a Bedouin Night, featuring Middle Eastern flavours, fire and belly dancers, and live music.
On December 28, a Sake pairing dinner at Kōen will merge Japanese culinary artistry with Scandinavian emphasis on premium ingredients, creating a sophisticated dining experience paired with sake by the resort’s sommelier. The Fari Marina Village Festival on December 29 will bring together traditional Christmas market charm and vibrant local culture, with live music, performances, and local vendors.
As the new year approaches, beachside sundowners at the Stargazing Pier on December 30 will set a relaxing tone for the evening, featuring craft cocktails, canapés, and a curated wine selection. The New Year’s Eve celebration promises a spectacular farewell to 2024, featuring global cuisines, performances by local and international musicians, and dazzling midnight fireworks. Grammy-nominated artist Kelis will headline the evening at Amarta, a Skyspace installation by artist James Turrell, with DJ Tom Yeti leading an electrifying countdown to 2025.
The new year will begin with an exclusive creative collaboration between Japanese artist and designer Verdy and Patina Maldives. On January 4, Verdy will take over the decks at Fari Beach Club’s poolside party as part of the Fari Marina Festival. From January 5-10, Verdy’s Osaka-meets-NYC pizzeria, Henry’s PIZZA, will pop up at Farine, serving sensational slices and limited-edition Verdy x Patina Maldives merchandise.
Wellness enthusiasts can enjoy a range of treatments featuring products from Noble Panacea and Haeckels throughout the festive period. Renowned practitioner Yuki Nishikubo will return for a holistic wellness residency, offering shiatsu and acupuncture treatments to promote relaxation, stress relief, and increased energy.
Families can look forward to a host of activities designed to foster connection and joy, including a family football contest, padel and tennis tournaments, the Patina Triathlon, and the “Amazing Race.” Additional offerings include gingerbread house decoration, a family movie night under the stars, and a dedicated kids’ adventure zone.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s festive journey begins with Cake Mixing ceremony
Sun Siyam Olhuveli marked the highly anticipated start of the festive season with a lively Christmas Cake Mixing ceremony held on the picturesque Watersports Beach, set against the stunning backdrop of a Maldivian sunset. The event, which took place on November 15, 2024, continued the resort’s cherished tradition of welcoming the holiday season, drawing inspiration from the classic European Rumtopf practice, where seasonal fruits are soaked in rum to create festive treats.
Under the vibrant hues of the evening sky, guests joined in the time-honoured ritual of mixing dried fruits, spices, and spirits, creating a flavourful base for the Christmas cakes and seasonal delicacies to be served during the festivities. The engaging atmosphere was enhanced by the active participation of the resort’s culinary team and management, who guided attendees through the experience while sharing insights into the tradition’s origins and its role in building excitement for the holidays.
Following the cake mixing ceremony, the resort hosted an exclusive Management Cocktail event to express gratitude to its guests for choosing Sun Siyam Olhuveli as their holiday destination. This intimate gathering featured a curated selection of beverages and canapés, providing a relaxed setting for guests to connect with fellow travellers and members of the resort’s management team. The evening was made even more special with the distribution of prizes and gift vouchers, adding an element of surprise and joy.
Commenting on the occasion, Hassan Didi, Executive Chef at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives, stated, “With the cake mixing ceremony, we set the tone for a season of joy, togetherness, and celebration. It’s a cherished tradition that brings our guests and team together, creating unforgettable memories as we head into the holiday season.”
This year’s festive celebrations at Sun Siyam Olhuveli will feature an extraordinary theme, AstroFest 2024-2025, running from December 21, 2024, to January 8, 2025. This interstellar-inspired event promises a series of unforgettable activities and experiences, including stargazing sessions on the beach, celestial-themed gala dinners, and stellar performances. Designed to capture the wonder of the cosmos, AstroFest offers guests a unique blend of luxury and enchantment beneath the breathtaking Maldivian night sky.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli looks forward to welcoming guests to this cosmic celebration, setting the stage for a holiday season filled with joy, imagination, and festive cheer.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils spectacular Christmas and New Year offerings
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites travellers to escape to a tropical paradise for an unforgettable festive season, offering stays from December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025. The resort promises a stunning lineup of events, gourmet dining, and activities for all ages.
Nestled on a pristine natural island, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives provides an idyllic setting for families, couples, and groups of friends to celebrate Christmas 2024 and welcome the New Year. Located just a 40-minute scenic speedboat ride from Male’s Velana International Airport, the festive experience begins the moment guests arrive. The resort’s dedicated team ensures a seamless and memorable holiday from start to finish.
“At Kandooma, every detail is designed with our guests’ comfort and joy in mind, from festive celebrations to tranquil island escapes. To enhance the experience, we’ve created an e-brochure that highlights all the exciting activities available during the festive season,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
The resort, situated on a peaceful private island, offers a serene escape exclusive to its guests, ensuring privacy and safety for families. Dining options include the vibrant international buffet at Kandooma Café, the elegant Asian Kitchen with its fresh seafood and Asian-inspired dishes, and the Hibachi Table-Top Barbecue experience. Guests can enjoy poolside snacks at Bokkuraa Pool Deck, refreshing drinks at the BAR-aveli Beach Bar, or stunning views at the rooftop Sunset Bar, perfect for watching Maldivian sunsets.
For the festive season, the resort offers exclusive accommodation packages with Half Board, Full Board, or All-Inclusive options. The All-Inclusive package includes premium beverages, afternoon snacks, and free scoops of ice cream during specific hours.
The island features a range of villas to suit different preferences, from Overwater Villas for romantic getaways to 3-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas for families or groups. The two-story Beach Houses offer direct beach access, while Beach Villas feature stunning sea views and outdoor hammocks. Garden Villas, nestled in lush greenery, include open-air showers and private outdoor seating. Festive season rates start at $394++ per night for double occupancy in a Garden Villa, with a minimum four-night stay. Additionally, kids under 13 stay and eat free. Mandatory Gala Dinners during the festive period add an elegant touch to the celebrations.
The culinary team at the resort has crafted holiday meals that blend international flavours with Maldivian specialties. On Christmas Eve, the Gala Dinner at Kandooma Café features a lavish feast and live entertainment, priced at $250++ per person, with complimentary dining for children under 13. Christmas Day celebrations include a bonfire gathering at Surf Corner and a Sand Snowman competition at the Kandoo Kids’ Club, complete with a visit from Santa distributing festive treats.
The resort’s New Year’s Eve celebrations include a Glittering Gala Dinner poolside at Kandooma Café, featuring a sumptuous feast under the stars and live entertainment. Guests can dance into 2025 with live music and DJ performances. The Gala Dinner is priced at $350++ per person, with children under 13 dining for free. Both Gala Dinners follow an “All White” theme, encouraging guests to dress in white for a magical evening.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a popular destination for Russian guests celebrating Orthodox holidays. On January 7, the resort will host a special Russian Orthodox Christmas celebration, featuring a vibrant beach party with a live DJ, music, dancing, and oceanfront festivities.
Throughout the festive season, the resort offers a full schedule of activities for all ages. Children can enjoy the Kandoo Kids’ Club, complete with a water playground, indoor craft zones, and island adventures. Parents can relax knowing their children are engaged and entertained while they enjoy the festive atmosphere of the island.
Self-love and serenity: The Nautilus Maldives’ Valentine’s Day experience redefined
In 2025, The Nautilus Maldives, an award-winning ultra-luxury private island hideaway, invites guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a sanctuary for the soul. This year’s celebration transcends traditional notions of romantic love, guiding visitors on a transformative journey of self-love and personal well-being. Set amidst untouched beauty and profound serenity, The Nautilus reimagines love as a connection that begins within, forming the foundation for relationships to flourish with greater depth and meaning.
This Valentine’s Day, The Nautilus emphasises the importance of self-love. Solasta Spa’s exclusive Valentine’s offerings are thoughtfully curated to inspire moments of self-discovery, renewal, and reconnection with both oneself and loved ones. Holistic psychotherapist and life coach Lucía Garcia-Giurgiu, based in New York, highlights the philosophy behind these offerings: “The most important relationship we have is the one we have with ourselves.” In alignment with this belief, The Nautilus encourages guests to explore their personal passions and engage in activities that inspire them, either individually or with a partner.
For those embarking on a personal journey, the Aromatherapy Journey provides a sensory escape that enhances physical and mental well-being. The Four-Hand Synchronised Massage, performed by two therapists in perfect harmony, offers a deeply restorative experience. Couples are invited to join a Self-Care Masterclass, where Solasta Spa’s skilled therapists teach gentle massage techniques for partners to practice on one another. Each couple receives a curated self-care kit—including essential oils, massage oil, and a soothing scrub—enabling them to continue their wellness journey at home.
Among the tailored Valentine’s experiences is a Synchronised Yoga session, where couples are guided through partner-based poses by a skilled instructor, fostering physical closeness and trust. Alternatively, guided meditation sessions focusing on gratitude and presence include synchronised breathing exercises and the calming resonance of Tibetan singing bowls, enhancing connection and mindfulness.
For those drawn to creative pursuits, private art workshops offer a chance to bond through artistic expression. Nature lovers may find peace during a guided barefoot walking meditation, immersing themselves in the island’s pristine landscapes for a grounding and serene experience.
Through these curated experiences, Solasta Spa provides a space where mutual respect and appreciation flourish, celebrating each partner’s individuality and the unique qualities they bring to the relationship. By embracing these differences as strengths, couples can deepen their connection, cultivate appreciation, and nurture a love that grows from within.
As twilight falls over The Nautilus, couples are invited to embark on romantic dining experiences designed to rekindle connection and shared joy. The Secluded Sandbank Journey offers a private sunset cocktail, accompanied by the gentle serenade of a singer, followed by a magical five-course dinner under the stars. Guests can toast with champagne and awaken to a floating breakfast at sunrise, creating an intimate moment to begin the new day.
For those seeking beachside elegance, Thyme Beach hosts a Gourmet Dinner featuring a five-course menu paired with champagne. This experience is followed by breakfast served in the comfort of the guests’ house or residence the next morning. At Zeytoun, the Champagne Dinner showcases Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in an enchanting oceanside setting, complete with bespoke turndown touches to conclude the evening. Each culinary journey celebrates connection, blending gastronomic artistry with moments of rediscovered love, creating memories to be cherished long after the evening fades.
Whether guests seek a retreat for self-reconnection or a sanctuary to rediscover love with a partner, The Nautilus offers an experience that transcends the ordinary. Each moment is thoughtfully crafted to honour individuality and connection, inviting visitors to begin 2025 with a renewed sense of meaning. At The Nautilus, every experience is designed to reflect the uniqueness of each love story, leaving lasting memories for the year ahead and beyond.
