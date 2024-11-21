News
OV Traveller Club unveils new era of regenerative luxury
On November 18, 2024, Patina Maldives hosted a memorable evening as OV Holidays unveiled its new identity as OV Traveller Club. The rebranding marked a significant evolution, reflecting a commitment to sustainability, luxury, and meaningful connections, encapsulated in the new motto: “Discover Yourself.”
The evening commenced with opening remarks from Emma, Strategic Partnership Manager, who welcomed guests and introduced the themes of transformation, sustainability, and the vision behind OV Traveller Club. Her speech offered insight into the journey that led to the rebranding.
Ellice, the Chief Operating Officer, elaborated on this transformation during her keynote address. She highlighted how the brand, initially focused on bespoke luxury travel, became a preferred choice for global celebrities, royal families, and discerning travellers from regions such as the Middle East. However, challenges in the evolving travel industry, including market saturation and compromised service quality in the Maldives, prompted OV Traveller Club to chart a new course. This transformation focused on exclusivity, sustainability, and exceptional service. Ellice also acknowledged the pivotal role of Shafraz Fazley, Founder and Managing Director, whose vision and leadership laid the groundwork for this evolution. Fazley’s dedication to innovation and excellence was instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of OV Traveller Club.
Dr. Nisha Abu Bakar, Director of OV Traveller Club, delivered an impactful address on the growing trend of conscious travel and the importance of integrating luxury with sustainability. She underscored the brand’s mission to combine ecological preservation, cultural sustainability, and luxury experiences. This vision aligns with the Maldives Fifth Tourism Master Plan 2023–2027 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Dr. Nisha pointed to the pandemic as a transformative moment for the travel industry, shifting travellers’ perspectives and emphasising the need for “conscious paradise” destinations. OV Traveller Club embraces this shift by offering purpose-driven journeys that balance nature, culture, and sustainability. She described the brand as a custodian and architect of tomorrow’s paradise, dedicated to delivering transformative travel experiences without compromising luxury.
The evening also featured the introduction of initiatives such as “Gentle Footprints,” showcasing OV Traveller Club’s dedication to regenerative tourism—leaving destinations in better condition than they were found. Dr. Nisha detailed key strategies such as reducing carbon footprints, wildlife conservation, supporting local communities, and promoting cultural sustainability. These efforts align with global sustainability standards, including GSTC indicators, and support local initiatives to enhance sustainable tourism practices.
The brand’s commitment to education and inclusivity was also emphasised. Initiatives include customer education programs, staff development, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) commitments. OV Traveller Club aims to leave a positive legacy by fostering meaningful engagement, mentorship workshops, local employment, women’s empowerment in tourism, and cultural preservation.
Dr. Nisha concluded by emphasising the brand’s goal of achieving not just sustainability but regenerative sustainability, aiming to create improved environments for communities and travellers while promoting slow, authentic travel experiences as a cornerstone of modern tourism.
Guests participated in a coral planting session led by Patina’s marine biologists, reflecting OV Traveller Club’s dedication to marine conservation. The evening concluded with a beachside BBQ, vibrant cultural performances, and reflections on the partnerships that have been instrumental in the brand’s success.
The launch of OV Traveller Club marks a bold new chapter in luxury travel, prioritising meaningful connections, sustainability, and excellence. By aligning with both national and global goals, OV Traveller Club is setting new standards for luxury tourism in the Maldives and beyond.
Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi wins ‘Best Service’ at 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi, a renowned boutique resort in the Maldives celebrated for its Maldivian-inspired elegance, has received recognition at the 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence.
This prestigious accolade honours outstanding quality across recommended properties worldwide and serves as a trusted benchmark for travellers and industry professionals alike. Coco Bodu Hithi was awarded the title of ‘Best Service’ by Condé Nast Johansens for its exceptional hospitality, which seamlessly blends serene surroundings with meticulous, personalised service.
Additionally, the resort was recently recognised in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, cementing its position as a leader in luxury travel. Offering a thoughtfully curated guest experience, Coco Bodu Hithi continues to set itself apart within the industry.
The resort also excels in culinary innovation, boasting four exceptional restaurants. Renowned Michelin-starred chefs frequently collaborate with Group Culinary Director and Michelin-starred chef Martin Cahill to craft exquisite dining experiences, reflecting Coco Bodu Hithi’s unwavering commitment to service excellence and world-class gastronomy.
Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu shine at Seven Star Awards
Coco Collection, a leading Maldivian resort brand, has been honoured at the 2024 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, with both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu recognised for their excellence in luxury hospitality.
Seven Stars Luxury and Hospitality Awards, celebrated as the premier authority in luxury recognition, serves as a trusted guide for the discerning travellers and lifestyle enthusiasts globally, particularly from India and Middle East.
Coco Bodu Hithi, known for its romantic charm and ambiance, has been named the Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort in the Maldives, highlighting its exceptional service and unforgettable experiences for couples seeking an idyllic escape.
Welcoming high-profile celebrities from India such as Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti highlights the resort’s ability to cater to diverse guest profiles and needs, offering curated experiences that elevate every stay. Some of the most notable experiences include the Sunset Cruise and the intimate Dinner Under the Stars in a private pergola.
In addition, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, known for its environmental values, was honoured as the Best Barefoot Luxury Resort in the Maldives at the Seven Stars Awards. This recognition highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices, even 25 years after its inception.
These core island principles, built on ecological measures, have helped the resort achieve multiple accolades at this year’s World Luxury Hotel Awards and be recognised in prominent categories that Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu passionately advocates for.
This winter, embrace the sunshine at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu with the Discover Coco deals offering up to 40% off on spacious and comfortable villas. To reserve, contact reservations@cococollection.com and secure your extraordinary getaway.
Drink
Cocktail art meets tropical bliss: Tao Zrafi transforms Oaga Art Resort’s Sobi Bar
Oaga Art Resort has transformed its Sobi Bar into a Mixology Garden, showcasing a collaboration with internationally acclaimed Beverage Artist and Netflix’s ‘Drink Masters’ finalist, Tao Zrafi.
Far from the typical poolside bar, the revamped Sobi Bar offers a unique experience where artistic cocktails take centre stage. Standard drinks are replaced with Tao Zrafi’s creations, which expertly blend local Maldivian flavours with surprising twists, providing a sensory journey for visitors.
Each cocktail at Sobi Bar is a testament to Tao Zrafi’s creativity. His exclusive menu combines stunning visual presentation with complex, delightful flavours, elevating the drink experience into an art form.
The Mixology Garden caters to diverse tastes. In addition to Tao Zrafi’s signature creations, Sobi Bar offers a curated selection of international gins and artisanal beers, ensuring every guest finds the perfect beverage to suit their preferences.
To commemorate the launch of the Mixology Garden, Oaga Art Resort is hosting several special events:
- Cocktail Masterclasses (November 29 and December 6): Guests can learn from Tao Zrafi himself, discovering the secrets behind his innovative cocktails.
- The Grand Unveiling (December 5): This evening celebration features Tao’s signature cocktails, a buffet, live music, interactive mural painting, and spectacular fire shows. Guests can enjoy a sunset soiree combining art, music, and unforgettable flavours.
Sneak peeks of Tao Zrafi’s creations are available on Oaga Art Resort’s social media platforms, offering a teaser of the enchanting cocktails awaiting guests at Sobi Bar.
Whether seeking relaxation, artistic inspiration, or an elevated cocktail experience, the Mixology Garden at Sobi Bar promises something extraordinary. With its blend of stunning flavors, unique atmosphere, and unforgettable events, Oaga Art Resort ensures every visitor leaves with cherished memories of paradise.
