OV Traveller Club unveils new era of regenerative luxury

On November 18, 2024, Patina Maldives hosted a memorable evening as OV Holidays unveiled its new identity as OV Traveller Club. The rebranding marked a significant evolution, reflecting a commitment to sustainability, luxury, and meaningful connections, encapsulated in the new motto: “Discover Yourself.”

The evening commenced with opening remarks from Emma, Strategic Partnership Manager, who welcomed guests and introduced the themes of transformation, sustainability, and the vision behind OV Traveller Club. Her speech offered insight into the journey that led to the rebranding.

Ellice, the Chief Operating Officer, elaborated on this transformation during her keynote address. She highlighted how the brand, initially focused on bespoke luxury travel, became a preferred choice for global celebrities, royal families, and discerning travellers from regions such as the Middle East. However, challenges in the evolving travel industry, including market saturation and compromised service quality in the Maldives, prompted OV Traveller Club to chart a new course. This transformation focused on exclusivity, sustainability, and exceptional service. Ellice also acknowledged the pivotal role of Shafraz Fazley, Founder and Managing Director, whose vision and leadership laid the groundwork for this evolution. Fazley’s dedication to innovation and excellence was instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of OV Traveller Club.

Dr. Nisha Abu Bakar, Director of OV Traveller Club, delivered an impactful address on the growing trend of conscious travel and the importance of integrating luxury with sustainability. She underscored the brand’s mission to combine ecological preservation, cultural sustainability, and luxury experiences. This vision aligns with the Maldives Fifth Tourism Master Plan 2023–2027 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr. Nisha pointed to the pandemic as a transformative moment for the travel industry, shifting travellers’ perspectives and emphasising the need for “conscious paradise” destinations. OV Traveller Club embraces this shift by offering purpose-driven journeys that balance nature, culture, and sustainability. She described the brand as a custodian and architect of tomorrow’s paradise, dedicated to delivering transformative travel experiences without compromising luxury.

The evening also featured the introduction of initiatives such as “Gentle Footprints,” showcasing OV Traveller Club’s dedication to regenerative tourism—leaving destinations in better condition than they were found. Dr. Nisha detailed key strategies such as reducing carbon footprints, wildlife conservation, supporting local communities, and promoting cultural sustainability. These efforts align with global sustainability standards, including GSTC indicators, and support local initiatives to enhance sustainable tourism practices.

The brand’s commitment to education and inclusivity was also emphasised. Initiatives include customer education programs, staff development, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) commitments. OV Traveller Club aims to leave a positive legacy by fostering meaningful engagement, mentorship workshops, local employment, women’s empowerment in tourism, and cultural preservation.

Dr. Nisha concluded by emphasising the brand’s goal of achieving not just sustainability but regenerative sustainability, aiming to create improved environments for communities and travellers while promoting slow, authentic travel experiences as a cornerstone of modern tourism.

Guests participated in a coral planting session led by Patina’s marine biologists, reflecting OV Traveller Club’s dedication to marine conservation. The evening concluded with a beachside BBQ, vibrant cultural performances, and reflections on the partnerships that have been instrumental in the brand’s success.

The launch of OV Traveller Club marks a bold new chapter in luxury travel, prioritising meaningful connections, sustainability, and excellence. By aligning with both national and global goals, OV Traveller Club is setting new standards for luxury tourism in the Maldives and beyond.