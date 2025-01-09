Featured
Amilla Maldives celebrates sustainability milestones with global accolades
Amilla Maldives has reached several important milestones that underscore its dedication to sustainability and responsible hospitality. The resort has earned the Forbes Responsible Hospitality VERIFIED™ Badge 2025, been recognised as Runner-Up for Best Hotel for Sustainability at the LLM Readers’ Travel Awards 2024, and achieved EarthCheck Silver Certification. These accomplishments highlight its commitment to environmental conservation, community involvement, and inclusivity.
Amilla Maldives is among the first 100 hotels worldwide to receive the Forbes Responsible Hospitality VERIFIED™ Badge for 2025. This accolade follows its recognition as Responsible Hospitality Partner of the Year 2024 by Forbes Travel Guide. The badge represents compliance with over 100 rigorous standards aimed at safeguarding the environment and enhancing the well-being of employees, guests, and local communities. The resort’s management emphasised that sustainability and inclusivity are integral to its identity, with a continuous effort to create a welcoming experience while preserving the natural beauty of Baa Atoll.
The resort was also honoured as Runner-Up in the ‘Best Hotel for Sustainability’ category at the LLM Readers’ Travel Awards 2024. This recognition celebrates its innovative initiatives, including support for the Maldives Resilient Reefs Programme to promote sustainable reef fishing, efforts to minimise single-use plastics, and dedication to accessibility through its IncluCare certification. The acknowledgment serves as motivation for the resort to maintain a balance between luxury, nature, and community engagement.
Amilla Maldives has further demonstrated its commitment to sustainability by earning EarthCheck Silver Certification for the fourth consecutive year. This certification reflects adherence to stringent environmental and social responsibility standards. The resort’s sustainability team reaffirmed their commitment to advancing sustainable practices while preserving the Maldives’ natural environment for future generations.
Fall in love again at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ third annual Month of Love
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced its third annual ‘Month of Love,’ a celebration dedicated to romance, connection, and cherished memories. Scheduled from February 1 to 28, 2025, the resort invites couples to escape to a tropical paradise and experience a thoughtfully curated series of intimate activities.
According to Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, the Month of Love offers couples an opportunity to create unforgettable memories amidst the stunning beauty of the Maldives. He highlighted the resort’s commitment to designing experiences that celebrate love, including romantic dinners under the stars and intimate wellness retreats, aimed at helping couples reconnect and unwind in magical moments together.
The resort offers exquisite dining experiences tailored for couples, such as:
- A Taste of Love: A six-course culinary journey with optional wine pairings in an elegant setting.
- Love Birds Under the Stars: A magical four-course dinner on the beach under a canopy of stars.
Couples can rejuvenate and reconnect through wellness experiences, including:
- Couples’ Massage Workshop: Guided sessions on relaxation techniques by expert therapists from Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala.
- Couples’ Rejuvenating Combo: A day filled with wellness-focused activities such as yoga, ice baths, and peaceful sunset sessions.
For those seeking excitement and adventure, the resort offers:
- Romantic Sunset Parasailing: A chance to soar above turquoise waters with professional drone-captured views.
- Love Boat Excursion: A private sandbank visit combined with a vibrant reef snorkelling experience.
- Sunset Jet Ski Tour: An exhilarating ride across sparkling waters during sunset.
To celebrate love and milestones, the resort presents:
- ‘Marry Me” Proposal: A curated beachfront dinner with floral decorations, a celebratory cake, and a romantic turndown service.
- Underwater Proposal or Wedding Ceremony: A unique underwater experience featuring scuba kits, a master of ceremonies, and a ring exchange beneath the waves.
- Elopements & Vow Renewals: Intimate beachfront ceremonies paired with a candlelit dinner, romantic bubble bath, and personalised details.
Couples can preserve their love story through a ‘Couples’ Beach Photoshoot’, featuring professionally captured moments against the stunning Maldivian backdrop.
The Island Romance Package enhances the romantic getaway with accommodations in the villa of choice, daily buffet breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café, personalised in-villa welcome amenities, and an indulgent breakfast in bed. Couples can enjoy a beach picnic lunch, an intimate beach dinner setup, and complimentary access to non-motorised water sports. Certified divers can also take advantage of up to two complimentary scuba dives per person daily. Prices for this package start at USD 475++ per night for two adults, with flexible cancellation up to seven days before arrival.
From underwater proposals to vow renewals, sunset cruises, or candlelit beach dinners, every experience during the Month of Love at Kandooma Maldives has been meticulously crafted to create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
Celebrate the Year of the Snake in unmatched luxury at Kuda Villingili
Kuda Villingili is set to commemorate Lunar New Year 2025 with an extraordinary celebration inspired by the grace and wisdom of the Year of the Snake. This exclusive event offers guests an opportunity to embark on a memorable journey of cultural discovery and festive joy, perfectly aligned with the resort’s ethos of timeless serenity.
The Year of the Snake holds deep significance in Chinese culture, symbolising intelligence, grace, and intuitive power. To mark this zodiac year in grand style, Kuda Villingili has planned a spectacular celebration featuring vibrant cultural experiences. Guests can marvel at the mesmerising Lion and Dragon Dances, the electrifying beats of Chinese Drummers, and the elegance of Traditional Chinese Dance. Festive mascots will make whimsical appearances, and snake-themed art workshops will provide engaging activities for guests of all ages.
Culinary delights will play a central role in the festivities, with an exclusive buffet dinner scheduled for Wednesday, 29 January 2025. The menu will showcase auspicious dishes, including dumplings, whole fish, and tangyuan, all crafted with care by the resort’s skilled chefs.
Guests can also savour a hot pot lunch at East restaurant, complete with their preferred sides and broth choices. This intimate dining experience encourages families to share stories, reflect on the past year, and create new aspirations for the Year of the Snake. At Mar-Umi, families and loved ones can gather for a memorable meal or indulge in the art of Teppanyaki, where expert chefs will prepare fresh, flavourful dishes with dazzling showmanship. This interactive dining experience promises to create cherished memories filled with laughter and culinary delight.
For those seeking adventure, the resort offers sunset cruises on a traditional Maldivian dhoni, complete with playful dolphin sightings and opportunities for traditional line fishing under the glowing sunset. Guests can also enjoy water activities in the serene lagoon, such as jet ski tours and Seabob underwater exploration. The resort’s dive centre provides opportunities to pick up a new hobby or enhance diving skills while exploring over 50 stunning dive sites around Kaafu Atoll, where close encounters with sea turtles and vibrant reef fish await.
The Kuda Fiyo Kids Club will ensure younger guests are immersed in the festive spirit with a variety of thoughtfully curated activities designed to bring laughter and joy to their Lunar New Year celebrations.
This immersive experience combines the warmth of Chinese traditions with the unparalleled luxury of Kuda Villingili, offering an unforgettable beginning to the lunar year. The resort invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Snake in style, embracing a new year filled with beauty, harmony, and timeless memories.
Niyama Private Islands brings Japanese-Peruvian haute cuisine to Subsix’s oceanic setting
Niyama Private Islands Maldives has unveiled a new culinary innovation, introducing an exquisite tasting menu at its underwater restaurant, Subsix. This latest offering brings the unique fusion of Japanese-Peruvian haute cuisine, known as Nikkei, to the Maldives.
Subsix, named for its remarkable location half a kilometre offshore and six meters below the ocean’s surface, has been a hub of extraordinary experiences for over a decade. From champagne breakfasts to midnight glow parties, the venue offers a captivating underwater setting surrounded by glass walls that showcase vibrant coral reefs, colourful anemones, butterflyfish, and occasional reef sharks. Every moment spent here is described as a magical, once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Continuing its tradition of innovation, Subsix now presents a Nikkei-inspired five-course tasting menu, blending Japanese precision with Peruvian creativity. The dishes highlight the bounty of the Indian Ocean, with sustainably sourced ingredients crafted into playful, modern presentations. Signature dishes include scallop ceviche, balancing tangy and salty flavours; wahoo tartare, caught locally and paired with avocado and a hint of spice; and buttery cod, paired with crisp asparagus. To complement the meal, guests can indulge in a selection of sake or fine wines curated by Head Sommelier Mayank Sharma.
The menu is the brainchild of Executive Chef Thierry Vergnault, whose culinary journey began with classical training at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and expanded through roles worldwide. “With a setting as extraordinary as Subsix, nothing less than an extraordinary menu will suffice,” Chef Thierry remarked. “Our goal is to engage all five senses and delight the palate with every bite, while proudly showcasing fresh, high-quality ingredients sourced from the beautiful waters around us.”
Chef Thierry oversees nine dining venues at Niyama, each offering unique experiences. These include the newly relaunched Nest, serving Asian cuisine in treetop settings; Tribal, featuring a culinary exploration of South American and African flavours; and Edge, perched above the Indian Ocean. Each reflects Niyama’s commitment to culinary excellence and creative dining.
