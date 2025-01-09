Amilla Maldives celebrates sustainability milestones with global accolades

Kuda Villingili is set to commemorate Lunar New Year 2025 with an extraordinary celebration inspired by the grace and wisdom of the Year of the Snake. This exclusive event offers guests an opportunity to embark on a memorable journey of cultural discovery and festive joy, perfectly aligned with the resort’s ethos of timeless serenity.

The Year of the Snake holds deep significance in Chinese culture, symbolising intelligence, grace, and intuitive power. To mark this zodiac year in grand style, Kuda Villingili has planned a spectacular celebration featuring vibrant cultural experiences. Guests can marvel at the mesmerising Lion and Dragon Dances, the electrifying beats of Chinese Drummers, and the elegance of Traditional Chinese Dance. Festive mascots will make whimsical appearances, and snake-themed art workshops will provide engaging activities for guests of all ages.

Culinary delights will play a central role in the festivities, with an exclusive buffet dinner scheduled for Wednesday, 29 January 2025. The menu will showcase auspicious dishes, including dumplings, whole fish, and tangyuan, all crafted with care by the resort’s skilled chefs.

Guests can also savour a hot pot lunch at East restaurant, complete with their preferred sides and broth choices. This intimate dining experience encourages families to share stories, reflect on the past year, and create new aspirations for the Year of the Snake. At Mar-Umi, families and loved ones can gather for a memorable meal or indulge in the art of Teppanyaki, where expert chefs will prepare fresh, flavourful dishes with dazzling showmanship. This interactive dining experience promises to create cherished memories filled with laughter and culinary delight.

For those seeking adventure, the resort offers sunset cruises on a traditional Maldivian dhoni, complete with playful dolphin sightings and opportunities for traditional line fishing under the glowing sunset. Guests can also enjoy water activities in the serene lagoon, such as jet ski tours and Seabob underwater exploration. The resort’s dive centre provides opportunities to pick up a new hobby or enhance diving skills while exploring over 50 stunning dive sites around Kaafu Atoll, where close encounters with sea turtles and vibrant reef fish await.

The Kuda Fiyo Kids Club will ensure younger guests are immersed in the festive spirit with a variety of thoughtfully curated activities designed to bring laughter and joy to their Lunar New Year celebrations.

This immersive experience combines the warmth of Chinese traditions with the unparalleled luxury of Kuda Villingili, offering an unforgettable beginning to the lunar year. The resort invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Snake in style, embracing a new year filled with beauty, harmony, and timeless memories.