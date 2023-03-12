Hard Rock Hotel Maldives kickstarts Rock & Soul Month ultimate wellness, lifestyle experience

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the five-star beach resort in the Indian Ocean, is inviting its global explorers to experience the ultimate tropical wellness and lifestyle retreat with the launch of “Rock & Soul Month” – a full 31-day health and fitness festival that will help every guest feel fantastic!

Running until 7th April 2023, Rock & Soul Month features an action-packed schedule of activities for every wellness seeker, from gym bunnies who love high intensity workouts to those who desire more mindful moments. With sessions running from sunrise until sunset, including morning runs, beach yoga, martial arts, self-defence, dance fitness, aerial arts, aqua gym, strength sessions, nutrition and lifestyle classes, and even snorkelling, every guest can create a personalised programme to suit their unique needs.

Guests are encouraged to join at least two daily sessions to maximise their wellness journey, and little Roxtars also have a fun-filled calendar of health-focused activities to keep them entertained, from fun games such as hopscotch, hula hoop and juggling to dance classes, martial arts, kids’ yoga, aerial arts and more!

To give guests an extra boost, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has invited two leading professionals, Danny O’Sullivan and Kristie Walker, to uplift this wellness experience. Danny is an expert in mobility and strength training who can help athletes move more freely and reduce the risk of injury. Kristie meanwhile, is a nutritionist and lifestyle consultant who has spent 15 years helping people create healthy lives and eating habits.

These two pros will join Hard Rock Hotel Maldives’ onsite health and fitness experts, including Amanda, a dance fitness instructor who brings a burst of energy to every class; Xenia, an aerial arts instructor who specialises in elegant gymnastics such as trapeze, rings, silks and more; Mooza, a yoga teacher who brings a blend of meditative and challenging exercises to each class; and Rafa, a black belt Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor who leads empowering self-defence techniques.

Throughout Rock & Soul Month, guests can soothe their aching muscles and achieve complete pampering with the new “Aloha Package” at the Rock Spa®! This serene spa journey starts with a 30-minute body scrub, followed by a relaxing 60-minute massage, and ends with a refreshing 30-minute mini-facial. This immersive package can now be enjoyed for just USD 185++ per person or USD 345++ per couple. Rates start from USD 525 per room per night.

“We are delighted to invite guests from around the world to our Rock & Soul Month, as we elevate health and fitness to new levels of luxury. What could be more invigorating than feeling fit and healthy in a spectacular setting, overlooking the Indian Ocean? Whatever your wellness goals, our experts will help you to enhance your physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to push your boundaries and discover a new way to stay in shape,” said Tolga Unan, Managing Director, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

The start of Rock & Soul Month comes hot on the heels of Carnaval Week, which brought Latin America’s iconic carnival celebrations to Hard Rock Hotel Maldives from 24th February to 4th March 2023, including a colorful Carnaval Parade, Masquerade Party, an array of Latin-themed activities, Brazilian dining and more.

Nestled within CROSSROADS Maldives, the Indian Ocean’s first integrated multi-island leisure destination, and only a 15-minute speedboat ride from the airport, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives blends local culture and tropical architecture with contemporary design and authentic music memorabilia. The 178 extravagant rooms, suites and villas – including overwater pool villas – are complemented by signature facilities such as the Body Rock® fitness centre, Rock Spa®, Rock Shop®, and diverse dining and entertainment venues such as The Elephant and The Butterfly, a vibrant Latin American beachfront restaurant inspired by the stories of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, and Hard Rock Cafe®, the iconic all-American brand.

To learn more about Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/maldives