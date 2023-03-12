Women in Hospitality: Jaya’s journey to becoming Assistant Front Office Manager at Le Meridien Maldives

Meet Jaya Paliwal, a driven and passionate Assistant Front Office Manager at Le Meridien Maldives. Originally from a small village in India, Jaya grew up in a joint family where she learned the importance of respect and hard work from her elders. After studying Arts and completing a hospitality course in Bhopal, India, Jaya was introduced to the world of hospitality, which would later become her career.

Jaya’s passion for the industry grew as she witnessed her seniors going above and beyond to exceed guest expectations. She became humbler and more extroverted and decided to pursue a leadership role in hospitality. Starting as a front office associate with a luxury brand, Jaya has worked her way up to her current position, an achievement she is proud of.

When asked about her biggest professional accomplishment, Jaya shared, “Since I joined hospitality, I got many opportunities to grow, and now I am working as an assistant front office manager, which is an achievement for me. I have also learned how to be patient and be kind to everyone. I have gone through many difficult situations; however, it did not affect my focus towards my goal.”

Jaya is known for her friendly and efficient work ethic. She believes in getting the job done within the time frame, but also maintaining a positive attitude and relationship with her colleagues.

For young women just starting their careers in hospitality, Jaya advises, “Do not lose focus even if you get the hardest time in your career. You are strong and if you believe in yourself, you can achieve miles.”

When she’s not working, Jaya enjoys reading books and cooking. She is also proud to be part of Le Meridien Maldives, where gender equality is valued and where she has never felt less than anyone else. “I am given equal opportunities at Le Meridien Maldives. They do arrange activities for everyone. In fact, the fun fact is we have more ladies in front office than gentlemen, and we are doing all the work whether it is to drive a buggy or to pick up the guest luggage,” she shares.

Jaya’s journey in the hospitality industry is a testament to hard work and determination. She is a role model for young women who are just starting their careers, and her story inspires us all to stay focused and believe in ourselves.