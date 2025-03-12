Easter festivities at Le Méridien Maldives: perfect family getaway

This Easter, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to immerse themselves in a world of adventure, creativity, and island indulgence. From April 13th to 20th, a week of festive celebrations takes place across the resort, where children embark on magical discoveries, and parents enjoy the warmth of endless summer.

At the Family Kids Hub, excitement fills the air as young explorers dive into Easter-themed arts and crafts, engage in hands-on cooking workshops, and take part in interactive games designed to spark curiosity and imagination. The highlight of the celebrations is the much-anticipated Easter Egg Hunt, where children follow hidden clues across the island in search of sweet surprises, with a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

Beyond the Kids Hub, families can embark on unforgettable island experiences. The Marine Conservation Hub introduces children to the wonders of the underwater world, while guided snorkelling and dolphin cruises offer the opportunity to observe graceful creatures in their natural habitat. Adventure continues on land with beach games, sunset walks, and friendly matches on the resort’s padel court, providing moments of connection and laughter for all ages.

Easter at Le Méridien Maldives is also a journey of flavours. Curated dining experiences invite families to come together and savor life’s simplest pleasures. Easter weekend unfolds at La Vie with a sunset cocktail on the beach, where chilled rosé and golden hues create the perfect moment to pause and indulge. A five-course wine pairing dinner follows, guiding guests on an exquisite culinary journey, with each dish thoughtfully crafted to complement the finest wine selections. On Easter Sunday, the signature Au Soleil pool party brings the festivities to life, with poolside beats, live cooking stations, and crisp rosé for a relaxed afternoon under the Maldivian sun. The festivities culminate in a grand buffet featuring a sizzling barbecue grill, live cooking stations, and live music, bringing families together for a joyful island feast.