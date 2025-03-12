Easter escape like no other: ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo

This Easter, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo invites guests to partake in a unique celebration with ‘Bunnies Gone Wild,’ a sophisticated yet playful take on the holiday season. Taking place from April 20th to April 27th, the adults-only resort is set to offer a week filled with indulgence, sensuality, and spirited mischief in the heart of the Maldives.

More than a traditional Easter celebration, ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ is designed to redefine the holiday experience, merging the elegance of a luxury resort with an uninhibited sense of fun. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a lively and playful atmosphere that sets the stage for the festivities ahead.

At the core of the celebration is the ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ Pool Party, encouraging attendees to embrace the playful spirit of Easter with a daring twist. Hosted at the main pool, the event will feature a live DJ, handcrafted cocktails, and gourmet canapés, ensuring a vibrant and unforgettable experience.

The celebratory spirit extends to the resort’s dining and drinking experiences. The Bunny Mixology Class will provide an opportunity to explore innovative cocktail combinations under the guidance of expert bartenders. Culinary highlights include the Easter Special Dinner at Alita Restaurant, offering a refined selection of international and local delicacies, as well as the Seafood Bounty Dinner, where the freshest flavours of the ocean will take centre stage.

Throughout the week, guests can look forward to unexpected delights, such as exclusive gift boxes delivered to their villas and secret surprises that embody the festive spirit. The Easter Movie Night at the Pool Bar will offer a more intimate setting, where guests can unwind with popcorn and a curated selection of films beneath the stars.

For those seeking relaxation or rejuvenation, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo will offer a variety of wellness-focused activities throughout the week. Sunset yoga sessions at the Pool Bar will provide an opportunity to stretch and unwind against the backdrop of a stunning sunset, while sound healing therapy at The Nest will offer a meditative escape through the soothing resonance of singing bowls. Additionally, the resort’s newly introduced Watsu session—a 60-minute water-based bodywork experience—will be available for couples seeking deep relaxation and connection.

With a blend of dynamic entertainment, indulgent dining, and restorative wellness experiences, ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ is set to deliver an Easter celebration unlike any other. Combining sophistication with a sense of mischief, the event promises an immersive escape where every moment brings a new discovery.