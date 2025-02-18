Fiesta of rhythm, flavour, and passion at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled a stellar line-up for the fourth edition of its highly anticipated Masters of Crafts series, featuring the acclaimed Culinary Masters and Behind the Bar showcases. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives, this year’s edition promises to elevate gastronomy and mixology to unparalleled heights, welcoming an extraordinary roster of world-renowned chefs and bartenders from some of the most iconic restaurants and bars across the globe.

This exclusive event series will present a seamless fusion of international culinary and mixology excellence, sustainability-focused concepts, and a deep appreciation of local ingredients. Guests will have a rare opportunity to engage with some of the world’s most decorated talents in the industry, including Spain’s Chef David Yárnoz from El Molino de Urdániz earlier in February, Berlin’s Chef René Frank from Coda, Athen’s Vasilis Kyritsis from LINE, London’s Remy Savage from A Bar with Shapes for a Name and Bar Nouveau, and many more.

Building on the success of the past series’ previous editions which featured notable figures like industry icon Overstory with Harrison Ginsberg, this year’s line-up is set to surpass all expectations. As The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to transform luxury hospitality, the Masters of Crafts series stands as a testament to the resort’s commitment to innovation, culture, and world class experiences.

The Stars of the 2025 Masters of Crafts Series Include:

Chef David Yárnoz, El Molino de Urdániz, 14th -15th February

Chef David Yárnoz, a distinguished Culinary Master holding two Michelin stars and one Green Michelin Star from Spain, is celebrated for his exceptional talent in blending tradition with innovation. With extensive background in prestigious kitchens across Europe, Chef Yárnoz crafts dishes that honour the rich culinary heritage of his native Navarre while embracing modern techniques. As the visionary behind El Molino de Urdániz, his renowned restaurant, he curates a forward-thinking experience that is as deeply rooted in Spanish flavours.

Chef Simone Caponnetto and Bar Manager Alessandro Mengoni, Locale Firenze, 13th to 15th March

Locale Firenze, an acclaimed bar and restaurant in the heart of Florence, is known for seamlessly fusing contemporary Italian cuisine with timeless elegance. Under the guidance of Chef Simone Caponnetto, the restaurant has garnered praise for its innovative dishes, showcasing the finest locally sourced ingredients. Meanwhile, the bar, ranked No. 36 on The World’s Best Bars 2025 list, is celebrated for its innovative cocktails, expertly crafted using rare and carefully selected ingredients, all while staying true to Italy’s rich culinary heritage.

Chef René Frank, Coda, 26th – 27th April

Berlin-based pastry chef René Frank, a two Michelin-starred talent, has made a name for himself with his inventive approach to desserts. His career, shaped in the kitchens of the world’s most renowned restaurants, has established him as a pioneer of modern pastry, continuously pushing the boundaries of flavour, technique, and presentation while deconstructing the concept of traditional desserts. As the visionary behind Coda, Berlin’s first dessert-only restaurant, he revolutionizes classic pastry-making by transforming unexpected ingredients into multisensory masterpieces, entirely forgoing artificial sugar, and elevating patisserie to an entirely new culinary level.

Vasilis Kyritsis, LINE, 8th to 10th June

Nestled in the heart of Athens, Line is a contemporary cocktail bar and has swiftly risen to the forefront as a leader in innovative mixology. Head Bartender Vasilis Kyritsis has earned acclaim for blending cutting-edge techniques with a deep respect for local ingredients and flavour that are both sophisticated and playfully inventive. Ranked No. 6 on The World’s Best Bars 2025 list, Line offers more than just drinks – it curates an immersive storytelling experience, where every cocktail is a harmonious fusion of modern artistry and timeless elegance.

Chef Max Strohe, Tulus Lotrek, 27th October to 3rd November

Michelin-starred Chef and author Max Strohe, has carved a distinguished name for himself in the world of modern gastronomy, recognized for his innovative approach to fine dining. With a career shaped in some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens, Chef Strohe’s expertise shines in every dish he creates. As the creative force behind Tulus Lotrek, his acclaimed restaurant in Berlin, Chef Strohe transforms the finest seasonal ingredients into elegant, contemporary and French-inspired cuisine, delivering offering a refined and unforgettable culinary journey.

Remy Savage, A Bar with Shapes for a Name and Bar Nouveau, 26th to 30th November

London’s A Bar with Shapes is a pioneering cocktail destination where innovation and artistry seamlessly merge, guided by the visionary leadership of Mixologist Remy Savage, founder of Drink More Art. Renowned for its bold, unconventional approach to mixology, each cocktail is a sensory and visual masterpiece, pushing the boundaries of creativity. The venue draws inspiration from the Bauhaus movement, fostering a space where guests and staff alike engage in the art of flavour, encouraging a community of learning and collaboration. Bar Nouveau, opened in 2023 in Paris, pays homage to the Art Nouveau movement, offering a dual experience where cocktails crafted from industrialized ingredients are reimagined in their natural, artisanal form.