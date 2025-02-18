News
Fiesta of rhythm, flavour, and passion at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
Get ready to turn up the heat as Hard Rock Hotel Maldives sets the stage for an electrifying week-long celebration with CARNAVAL 2025. From 24th February to 3rd March, guests can immerse themselves in a season of vibrant festivities, inspired by the pulsating energy and rich traditions of Brazil’s legendary Carnaval. Complete with street festivals to colourful parades and dance parties Carnaval 2025 remains one of the most highly-anticipated entertainment events in the Maldives and at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.
A symphony of colours, rhythms, and bold flavours awaits, with pulsating live performances, high-energy dance acts, and immersive cultural experiences. Step into a world where Rio de Janeiro’s most iconic street party comes alive right here in the Maldives, with infectious beats, dazzling costumes, and non-stop celebrations.
Adding to the festive spirit, Hard Rock Cafe will be serving up an exclusive Carnaval-inspired menu, blending bold Latin American flavours with a signature Hard Rock twist. Meanwhile, The Elephant and The Butterfly will offer a special selection of Mexican culinary delights to complement the festivities.
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has always been the ultimate stage for lively festivities, bringing a dynamic mix of music, culture, and entertainment to the Maldives. From global music events to themed celebrations, every gathering at the resort is designed to create showstopping moments that resonate long aft
Whether you are swaying to the samba, toasting to the good life with a refreshing Caipirassion, or indulging in a taste of Brazil, CARNAVAL 2025 promises an unforgettable fusion of music, flavour, dancing and culture.
Get ready to lose yourself in the rhythm of Brazil—right here at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.
News
Rebalance with traditional Eastern therapies at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
From Indian Ayurveda to China’s acupuncture, traditional healing practices have long been at the heart of Nepalese wellness traditions. Bringing them to the Maldives is the renowned Nepalese wellness practitioner Dr. Tridendra Shakya, who will be consulting and treating guests staying at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives as part of an exclusive residency on February 17 – March 31.
Dr. Shakya, who comes with almost two decades of experience in various modalities, is an expert in Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine, as well as possessing extensive yogic knowledge. His tailored treatments, ranging from acupuncture to breathwork, often incorporate modern therapies to support stress management, address sleep disturbances and alleviate anxiety.
Acupuncture’s healing touch
Acupuncture, the practice of triggering specific points on the skin with fine needles, is one of Dr. Shakya’s specialties. Guests suffering from chronic pain will benefit from traditional acupuncture, while those looking to rejuvenate naturally can try an anti-aging treatment that stimulates collagen, improves circulation and promotes a youthful glow through needle application.
Meanwhile, Dr. Shakya’s popular acupuncture-based weight loss session targets food cravings, and his yogic cleansing therapy helps to detox, supports digestion and enhances gut immunity. Acupuncture is also at the heart of this exclusive Sleep Well package that works in combination with breathwork and a foot bath, and the three-step Acu-Massage treatment that adds in cupping and Marma point massage.
In flow with yoga
Yoga enthusiasts can rebalance with Yoga Nidra, which works by calming the nervous system to improve sleep. Other options include customised therapeutic yoga that deploys breathwork, supportive postures and mindfulness techniques to address physical and emotional concerns; and Motion Meditation blending Tai Chi and Qi Gong to enhance vitality and balance.
News
Celebrate Eid al-Fitr in splendour at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is set to offer an unforgettable Eid al-Fitr experience, combining tradition with luxury. From March 30 to April 1, 2025, the resort invites guests to indulge in a festive atmosphere filled with exclusive events, exquisite dining, and special activities for all ages.
For those seeking a unique culinary experience, Kuda Villingili’s Kuda Eid Lunch Feast will feature a spectacular Middle Eastern Fusion five-course set menu at Spice restaurant. This specially curated feast will transport guests to the heart of the Middle East with a modern twist by the fifth generation Qureshi brothers, who lead the skilled chefs in Spice Restaurant. During the Eid celebration period guests on Half Board and Bed and Breakfast meal plans can enjoy a 30% discount on food and beverages, at Med, the Mediterranean and Italian speciality restaurant during lunch. For those who love interactive dining, Teppanyaki by Mar-Umi offers a 15% discount on food and beverage during both lunch and dinner time. These special discounts are a reflection of the generous spirit of Eid celebrations world wide.
The Kuda Eid Grand Buffet at The Restaurant invites all guests to a lavish spread of Middle Eastern and Maldivian Eid specialities. This buffet is the highlight of the evening and is further enhanced by the Bodu-beru special performance on the beach from 1915 hrs to 2015 hrs, followed by a live band performance until 2200hrs. Families can enjoy face painting for kids and capture memories at the Eid special photo booth on the beach. The restaurant will be beautifully decorated with an Eid theme, providing the perfect setting for this joyous occasion.
Kuda Villingili’s The Bar will host an Arabic Shisha Night, accompanied by live DJ performances, karaoke fun and special Eid Signature mocktails specially curated by talented mixologists.
Guests are invited to Raalhu Bar during the golden hour from 1600 hrs to 1900 hrs for drinks with 30% discounts, and a Shisha and drinks combo package.
As a special Eid gift, guests will enjoy exclusive Eid-themed turndown amenities, adding an extra touch of celebration to their stay.
Eid celebrations extend to the little ones, with a vibrant schedule of activities at the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club. From Eid-themed arts and crafts to exciting games and pool fun, children can enjoy hands-on experiences throughout the holiday from March 30 to April 01, 2025. Activities include Henna Art classes, Mocktail Masterclass, Eid suncatchers making, Nature Hunt and so forth.
As per traditions the resort has a special day visit package dedicated for its resident neighbours in Thulusdhoo and for other local guests who are seeking the ultimate island escape to celebrate Eid with their family and friends.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives promises a memorable and luxurious Eid celebration filled with tradition, joy, and indulgence with the perfect blend of culture and cuisine.
News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands introduces spectacular line-up for 2025 Masters of Crafts series
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled a stellar line-up for the fourth edition of its highly anticipated Masters of Crafts series, featuring the acclaimed Culinary Masters and Behind the Bar showcases. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives, this year’s edition promises to elevate gastronomy and mixology to unparalleled heights, welcoming an extraordinary roster of world-renowned chefs and bartenders from some of the most iconic restaurants and bars across the globe.
This exclusive event series will present a seamless fusion of international culinary and mixology excellence, sustainability-focused concepts, and a deep appreciation of local ingredients. Guests will have a rare opportunity to engage with some of the world’s most decorated talents in the industry, including Spain’s Chef David Yárnoz from El Molino de Urdániz earlier in February, Berlin’s Chef René Frank from Coda, Athen’s Vasilis Kyritsis from LINE, London’s Remy Savage from A Bar with Shapes for a Name and Bar Nouveau, and many more.
Building on the success of the past series’ previous editions which featured notable figures like industry icon Overstory with Harrison Ginsberg, this year’s line-up is set to surpass all expectations. As The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to transform luxury hospitality, the Masters of Crafts series stands as a testament to the resort’s commitment to innovation, culture, and world class experiences.
The Stars of the 2025 Masters of Crafts Series Include:
Chef David Yárnoz, El Molino de Urdániz, 14th -15th February
Chef David Yárnoz, a distinguished Culinary Master holding two Michelin stars and one Green Michelin Star from Spain, is celebrated for his exceptional talent in blending tradition with innovation. With extensive background in prestigious kitchens across Europe, Chef Yárnoz crafts dishes that honour the rich culinary heritage of his native Navarre while embracing modern techniques. As the visionary behind El Molino de Urdániz, his renowned restaurant, he curates a forward-thinking experience that is as deeply rooted in Spanish flavours.
Chef Simone Caponnetto and Bar Manager Alessandro Mengoni, Locale Firenze, 13th to 15th March
Locale Firenze, an acclaimed bar and restaurant in the heart of Florence, is known for seamlessly fusing contemporary Italian cuisine with timeless elegance. Under the guidance of Chef Simone Caponnetto, the restaurant has garnered praise for its innovative dishes, showcasing the finest locally sourced ingredients. Meanwhile, the bar, ranked No. 36 on The World’s Best Bars 2025 list, is celebrated for its innovative cocktails, expertly crafted using rare and carefully selected ingredients, all while staying true to Italy’s rich culinary heritage.
Chef René Frank, Coda, 26th – 27th April
Berlin-based pastry chef René Frank, a two Michelin-starred talent, has made a name for himself with his inventive approach to desserts. His career, shaped in the kitchens of the world’s most renowned restaurants, has established him as a pioneer of modern pastry, continuously pushing the boundaries of flavour, technique, and presentation while deconstructing the concept of traditional desserts. As the visionary behind Coda, Berlin’s first dessert-only restaurant, he revolutionizes classic pastry-making by transforming unexpected ingredients into multisensory masterpieces, entirely forgoing artificial sugar, and elevating patisserie to an entirely new culinary level.
Vasilis Kyritsis, LINE, 8th to 10th June
Nestled in the heart of Athens, Line is a contemporary cocktail bar and has swiftly risen to the forefront as a leader in innovative mixology. Head Bartender Vasilis Kyritsis has earned acclaim for blending cutting-edge techniques with a deep respect for local ingredients and flavour that are both sophisticated and playfully inventive. Ranked No. 6 on The World’s Best Bars 2025 list, Line offers more than just drinks – it curates an immersive storytelling experience, where every cocktail is a harmonious fusion of modern artistry and timeless elegance.
Chef Max Strohe, Tulus Lotrek, 27th October to 3rd November
Michelin-starred Chef and author Max Strohe, has carved a distinguished name for himself in the world of modern gastronomy, recognized for his innovative approach to fine dining. With a career shaped in some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens, Chef Strohe’s expertise shines in every dish he creates. As the creative force behind Tulus Lotrek, his acclaimed restaurant in Berlin, Chef Strohe transforms the finest seasonal ingredients into elegant, contemporary and French-inspired cuisine, delivering offering a refined and unforgettable culinary journey.
Remy Savage, A Bar with Shapes for a Name and Bar Nouveau, 26th to 30th November
London’s A Bar with Shapes is a pioneering cocktail destination where innovation and artistry seamlessly merge, guided by the visionary leadership of Mixologist Remy Savage, founder of Drink More Art. Renowned for its bold, unconventional approach to mixology, each cocktail is a sensory and visual masterpiece, pushing the boundaries of creativity. The venue draws inspiration from the Bauhaus movement, fostering a space where guests and staff alike engage in the art of flavour, encouraging a community of learning and collaboration. Bar Nouveau, opened in 2023 in Paris, pays homage to the Art Nouveau movement, offering a dual experience where cocktails crafted from industrialized ingredients are reimagined in their natural, artisanal form.
