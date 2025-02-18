News
Celebrate Eid al-Fitr in splendour at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is set to offer an unforgettable Eid al-Fitr experience, combining tradition with luxury. From March 30 to April 1, 2025, the resort invites guests to indulge in a festive atmosphere filled with exclusive events, exquisite dining, and special activities for all ages.
For those seeking a unique culinary experience, Kuda Villingili’s Kuda Eid Lunch Feast will feature a spectacular Middle Eastern Fusion five-course set menu at Spice restaurant. This specially curated feast will transport guests to the heart of the Middle East with a modern twist by the fifth generation Qureshi brothers, who lead the skilled chefs in Spice Restaurant. During the Eid celebration period guests on Half Board and Bed and Breakfast meal plans can enjoy a 30% discount on food and beverages, at Med, the Mediterranean and Italian speciality restaurant during lunch. For those who love interactive dining, Teppanyaki by Mar-Umi offers a 15% discount on food and beverage during both lunch and dinner time. These special discounts are a reflection of the generous spirit of Eid celebrations world wide.
The Kuda Eid Grand Buffet at The Restaurant invites all guests to a lavish spread of Middle Eastern and Maldivian Eid specialities. This buffet is the highlight of the evening and is further enhanced by the Bodu-beru special performance on the beach from 1915 hrs to 2015 hrs, followed by a live band performance until 2200hrs. Families can enjoy face painting for kids and capture memories at the Eid special photo booth on the beach. The restaurant will be beautifully decorated with an Eid theme, providing the perfect setting for this joyous occasion.
Kuda Villingili’s The Bar will host an Arabic Shisha Night, accompanied by live DJ performances, karaoke fun and special Eid Signature mocktails specially curated by talented mixologists.
Guests are invited to Raalhu Bar during the golden hour from 1600 hrs to 1900 hrs for drinks with 30% discounts, and a Shisha and drinks combo package.
As a special Eid gift, guests will enjoy exclusive Eid-themed turndown amenities, adding an extra touch of celebration to their stay.
Eid celebrations extend to the little ones, with a vibrant schedule of activities at the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club. From Eid-themed arts and crafts to exciting games and pool fun, children can enjoy hands-on experiences throughout the holiday from March 30 to April 01, 2025. Activities include Henna Art classes, Mocktail Masterclass, Eid suncatchers making, Nature Hunt and so forth.
As per traditions the resort has a special day visit package dedicated for its resident neighbours in Thulusdhoo and for other local guests who are seeking the ultimate island escape to celebrate Eid with their family and friends.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives promises a memorable and luxurious Eid celebration filled with tradition, joy, and indulgence with the perfect blend of culture and cuisine.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands introduces spectacular line-up for 2025 Masters of Crafts series
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled a stellar line-up for the fourth edition of its highly anticipated Masters of Crafts series, featuring the acclaimed Culinary Masters and Behind the Bar showcases. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives, this year’s edition promises to elevate gastronomy and mixology to unparalleled heights, welcoming an extraordinary roster of world-renowned chefs and bartenders from some of the most iconic restaurants and bars across the globe.
This exclusive event series will present a seamless fusion of international culinary and mixology excellence, sustainability-focused concepts, and a deep appreciation of local ingredients. Guests will have a rare opportunity to engage with some of the world’s most decorated talents in the industry, including Spain’s Chef David Yárnoz from El Molino de Urdániz earlier in February, Berlin’s Chef René Frank from Coda, Athen’s Vasilis Kyritsis from LINE, London’s Remy Savage from A Bar with Shapes for a Name and Bar Nouveau, and many more.
Building on the success of the past series’ previous editions which featured notable figures like industry icon Overstory with Harrison Ginsberg, this year’s line-up is set to surpass all expectations. As The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to transform luxury hospitality, the Masters of Crafts series stands as a testament to the resort’s commitment to innovation, culture, and world class experiences.
The Stars of the 2025 Masters of Crafts Series Include:
Chef David Yárnoz, El Molino de Urdániz, 14th -15th February
Chef David Yárnoz, a distinguished Culinary Master holding two Michelin stars and one Green Michelin Star from Spain, is celebrated for his exceptional talent in blending tradition with innovation. With extensive background in prestigious kitchens across Europe, Chef Yárnoz crafts dishes that honour the rich culinary heritage of his native Navarre while embracing modern techniques. As the visionary behind El Molino de Urdániz, his renowned restaurant, he curates a forward-thinking experience that is as deeply rooted in Spanish flavours.
Chef Simone Caponnetto and Bar Manager Alessandro Mengoni, Locale Firenze, 13th to 15th March
Locale Firenze, an acclaimed bar and restaurant in the heart of Florence, is known for seamlessly fusing contemporary Italian cuisine with timeless elegance. Under the guidance of Chef Simone Caponnetto, the restaurant has garnered praise for its innovative dishes, showcasing the finest locally sourced ingredients. Meanwhile, the bar, ranked No. 36 on The World’s Best Bars 2025 list, is celebrated for its innovative cocktails, expertly crafted using rare and carefully selected ingredients, all while staying true to Italy’s rich culinary heritage.
Chef René Frank, Coda, 26th – 27th April
Berlin-based pastry chef René Frank, a two Michelin-starred talent, has made a name for himself with his inventive approach to desserts. His career, shaped in the kitchens of the world’s most renowned restaurants, has established him as a pioneer of modern pastry, continuously pushing the boundaries of flavour, technique, and presentation while deconstructing the concept of traditional desserts. As the visionary behind Coda, Berlin’s first dessert-only restaurant, he revolutionizes classic pastry-making by transforming unexpected ingredients into multisensory masterpieces, entirely forgoing artificial sugar, and elevating patisserie to an entirely new culinary level.
Vasilis Kyritsis, LINE, 8th to 10th June
Nestled in the heart of Athens, Line is a contemporary cocktail bar and has swiftly risen to the forefront as a leader in innovative mixology. Head Bartender Vasilis Kyritsis has earned acclaim for blending cutting-edge techniques with a deep respect for local ingredients and flavour that are both sophisticated and playfully inventive. Ranked No. 6 on The World’s Best Bars 2025 list, Line offers more than just drinks – it curates an immersive storytelling experience, where every cocktail is a harmonious fusion of modern artistry and timeless elegance.
Chef Max Strohe, Tulus Lotrek, 27th October to 3rd November
Michelin-starred Chef and author Max Strohe, has carved a distinguished name for himself in the world of modern gastronomy, recognized for his innovative approach to fine dining. With a career shaped in some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens, Chef Strohe’s expertise shines in every dish he creates. As the creative force behind Tulus Lotrek, his acclaimed restaurant in Berlin, Chef Strohe transforms the finest seasonal ingredients into elegant, contemporary and French-inspired cuisine, delivering offering a refined and unforgettable culinary journey.
Remy Savage, A Bar with Shapes for a Name and Bar Nouveau, 26th to 30th November
London’s A Bar with Shapes is a pioneering cocktail destination where innovation and artistry seamlessly merge, guided by the visionary leadership of Mixologist Remy Savage, founder of Drink More Art. Renowned for its bold, unconventional approach to mixology, each cocktail is a sensory and visual masterpiece, pushing the boundaries of creativity. The venue draws inspiration from the Bauhaus movement, fostering a space where guests and staff alike engage in the art of flavour, encouraging a community of learning and collaboration. Bar Nouveau, opened in 2023 in Paris, pays homage to the Art Nouveau movement, offering a dual experience where cocktails crafted from industrialized ingredients are reimagined in their natural, artisanal form.
Live life in full bloom: Easter at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
Marrying its verdant tropical beauty with the traditional symbols of Easter, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is set to celebrate new beginnings and wonder with an Easter Enchantment weekend from April 18 to 20, 2025.
The charming Forbes five-star garden island of Kuda Huraa will be blooming this Easter with flower-themed décor, family-friendly activities, and immersive dining experiences. An archway of tropical hibiscus, frangipani and orchids adorned with pastel-hued eggs greets guests in the Lobby – perfect for themed photoshoots – setting the scene for the Easter Bunny visits, Golden Egg Hunt, Sand Sculpture Competition, and more that follow.
Easter Enchantment highlights include:
Dining Delights
On Friday, April 18, floating candles, fairy lights and exotic flowers create a spellbinding ambiance as Café Huraa transforms into A Tropical Garden of Lights – serving an abundant feast of Maldivian flavours and international Easter favourites. Further seasonal magic awaits on Sunday, April 20 with an Easter Under the Stars dining extravaganza on Vabou Huraa, a tiny virgin isle in Kuda Huraa’s lagoon.
Magical Moments to Share
The fun begins on Friday, April 18 on the enchanting white sands of Secret Beach, where a themed movie night includes a basket of treats, popcorn and snacks to savour under the stars. On Saturday, April 19, Café Huraa’s Bunny’s Brunch is presided over by the Easter Bunny – who’ll be serving fresh Mimosas against a backdrop of Maldivian blues. The whole family can enjoy an Easter Parade on Easter Sunday, April 20 followed by a thrilling Resort-wide Golden Egg Hunt. The enigmatic Easter Bunny can also be spotted in the afternoon handing out goody bags and posing for family snaps. The fun continues with a Pool Party from 3:00 to 5:00 pm, where music, floats, and poolside treats set the scene for a joyful splash.
Easter Themed Creativity
In addition to egg hunting, an array of themed activities is available to little guests at Kuda Maas Kids’ Club from April 18 to April 22. Bunny Hop sack races, Easter egg painting and more are complemented by a Sand Sculpture Competition for all the family on the beach on Sunday, April 20. Competitors are in with a chance to win treats such as a luxury boat trip and water sports activities, with prizes handed out by the Easter Bunny himself.
Entertainment
Alex Turnbull: Music, film, culture at Patina Maldives
Some encounters change us. Some stories stay with us long after the credits roll, long after the music fades, long after we leave the space where it all happened. This is one of those weekends.
For three days, Patina Maldives becomes a crossroads of music, film, and artistic legacy—woven together by the hands of Alex Turnbull, a man who has spent his life standing at the very heart of underground culture.
A DJ, drummer, filmmaker, and guardian of the avant-garde, Turnbull has lived at the pulse point of transformation. As a founding member of 23 Skidoo, he shaped the sounds that shaped generations. As a producer and remixer, he worked with icons like Sade, Seal, and Neneh Cherry, turning their music into something new, something unexpected, something entirely his own. As a founding member of the International Stüssy Tribe, he helped define the intersection of fashion, music, and rebellion.
And now, here he is. On an island where the tides move with a rhythm of their own, bringing us something rare—something impossible to categorise but impossible to forget.
A DJ set beneath the Maldivian stars, where the past and present fold into each other, where basslines meet the night air, and where we all just for a moment, lose ourselves.
A Stüssy archive pop-up, offering a glimpse into a world where fashion was once a revolution.
A screening of Kim Lim: The Space Between, a film about art, identity, and the spaces that exist between the two. This is Turnbull’s most personal project yet, a tribute to his mother, to creativity, to the quiet power of reinvention.
For three nights, the lines between artist and audience, past and future, reality and dream will blur. Because this is what culture does. It moves. It connects. It asks us to pay attention.
And so we will.
