Celebrate Eid al-Fitr in splendour at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is set to offer an unforgettable Eid al-Fitr experience, combining tradition with luxury. From March 30 to April 1, 2025, the resort invites guests to indulge in a festive atmosphere filled with exclusive events, exquisite dining, and special activities for all ages.

For those seeking a unique culinary experience, Kuda Villingili’s Kuda Eid Lunch Feast will feature a spectacular Middle Eastern Fusion five-course set menu at Spice restaurant. This specially curated feast will transport guests to the heart of the Middle East with a modern twist by the fifth generation Qureshi brothers, who lead the skilled chefs in Spice Restaurant. During the Eid celebration period guests on Half Board and Bed and Breakfast meal plans can enjoy a 30% discount on food and beverages, at Med, the Mediterranean and Italian speciality restaurant during lunch. For those who love interactive dining, Teppanyaki by Mar-Umi offers a 15% discount on food and beverage during both lunch and dinner time. These special discounts are a reflection of the generous spirit of Eid celebrations world wide.

The Kuda Eid Grand Buffet at The Restaurant invites all guests to a lavish spread of Middle Eastern and Maldivian Eid specialities. This buffet is the highlight of the evening and is further enhanced by the Bodu-beru special performance on the beach from 1915 hrs to 2015 hrs, followed by a live band performance until 2200hrs. Families can enjoy face painting for kids and capture memories at the Eid special photo booth on the beach. The restaurant will be beautifully decorated with an Eid theme, providing the perfect setting for this joyous occasion.

Kuda Villingili’s The Bar will host an Arabic Shisha Night, accompanied by live DJ performances, karaoke fun and special Eid Signature mocktails specially curated by talented mixologists.

Guests are invited to Raalhu Bar during the golden hour from 1600 hrs to 1900 hrs for drinks with 30% discounts, and a Shisha and drinks combo package.

As a special Eid gift, guests will enjoy exclusive Eid-themed turndown amenities, adding an extra touch of celebration to their stay.

Eid celebrations extend to the little ones, with a vibrant schedule of activities at the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club. From Eid-themed arts and crafts to exciting games and pool fun, children can enjoy hands-on experiences throughout the holiday from March 30 to April 01, 2025. Activities include Henna Art classes, Mocktail Masterclass, Eid suncatchers making, Nature Hunt and so forth.

As per traditions the resort has a special day visit package dedicated for its resident neighbours in Thulusdhoo and for other local guests who are seeking the ultimate island escape to celebrate Eid with their family and friends.

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives promises a memorable and luxurious Eid celebration filled with tradition, joy, and indulgence with the perfect blend of culture and cuisine.