Heritance Aarah recognised by Forbes Magazine as Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Resort for families
Heritance Aarah, nestled in the pristine Raa Atoll of the Maldives, has been honoured with a prestigious accolade by the Forbes Magazine as the Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Resort for Families in 2024. This is the second consecutive year the resort has been awarded this recognition and places Heritance Aarah as the sole Maldivian resort featured in Forbes’ esteemed list of ‘The 20 Best All-Inclusive Resorts for Families’.
Families are greeted with a diverse array of accommodation choices tailored to different family sizes and preferences. For smaller families of up to three members, the Beach Villa, Pool Beach Villa, and Ocean Villa provide cozy and intimate settings, each with stunning vistas and easy access to resort amenities. Families looking for more space can opt for the Family Beach and Family Pool Beach Villa, which comfortably host up to six members, ensuring plenty of room for relaxation and bonding.
For those desiring exclusivity and premium comfort, the Ocean Residence beckons. This top-tier option caters to families of up to five members, offering a private pool, a spacious sundeck with a swing for the children to enjoy, a rejuvenating private jacuzzi tub, and a dedicated nanny room, ensuring an unforgettable stay for every family member.
At Heritance Aarah, families seeking adventure find endless options, including fly-boarding lessons, kitesurfing, waterskiing, windsurfing, and more. The resort’s Koka Kids Club offers a comprehensive array of indoor and outdoor activities designed to entertain and educate young guests. From movie nights on the beach to stargazing and fun excursions and sports, kids enjoy a vibrant environment which also includes a dedicated games centre equipped with Xbox consoles for older kids.
Parents can relax knowing their children are safely engaged at the Koka Kids Club, allowing them to unwind by the pool, indulge in the resort’s diverse restaurants and bars, or experience rejuvenating spa treatments and romantic excursions. Special kids’ menus and an ice cream cart that roams the island add to the family-friendly amenities, ensuring every member of the family has an unforgettable stay.
Forbes Magazine highlighted Heritance Aarah’s unparalleled offerings that elevate the Indian Ocean vacation experience for families. Guests indulge in premium all-inclusive experiences that go beyond dining and drinks, encompassing activities such as snorkeling and diving excursions to a legendary reef teeming with manta rays and beautiful marine life. Additionally, spa credits can be used at treatment rooms perched over turquoise waters, and guests can enjoy a range of premium beverages, among other exclusive experiences.
Heritance Aarah continues to set benchmarks in hospitality, providing premium and personalised services to ensure an immersive and memorable stay for every family member.
For more information or to book your summer family getaway to Heritance Aarah, please visit https://www.heritancehotels.com/aarah/ .
Kandima Maldives Summer Kamp 2024 – Unforgettable family fun awaits
Calling all families! Get ready for an extraordinary summer experience at Kandima Maldives‘ Summer Kamp 2024, happening from August 4th to 10th. This vibrant island resort is transforming into a paradise of laughter, adventure, and unforgettable memories for guests of all ages.
Spellbinding Magic
Prepare to be dazzled as the magical world of Moein Al Bastaki takes centre stage! Join interactive workshops where magicians of all ages can learn tricks and techniques, and get ready to shine at the grand finale stage show.
Splash into Aquaholics
Make waves at Aquaholics, where the ocean is your playground. With special family rates and a complimentary bubble-maker course, indulge in thrilling water adventures for all ages! Whether it’s snorkelling, diving, or simply enjoying the turquoise waters, the fun never stops at Kandima.
Endless Adventure at KandilandExplore Kandiland, our vibrant kid’s club, where every day is a new adventure. Packed with giggles, games, and unforgettable moments, Kandiland ensures that kids have the time of their lives while parents enjoy some well-deserved relaxation. It’s the ultimate playground for endless summer fun!
Indulge in Pure Bliss
Parents can unwind with healing therapies while the little ones find their zen at esKape Spa. Don’t miss out on our family yoga classes, perfect for bonding and rejuvenating together. This holistic approach ensures everyone in the family can indulge in some much-needed relaxation.
Unleash Your Inner PicassoCalling all artistic souls! Join classes taught by our resident artist at the KULA Art Studio, a sanctuary for young artists and enthusiasts alike. Nestled by a serene natural lake, the studio is the perfect setting for creativity to flourish.
Master the Art of Cooking
Embark on a culinary adventure with our super-kool cooking classes. Led by our talented chefs, you and your family can explore a world of flavours and create delicious dishes. It’s a fun, hands-on way to bond and learn new skills while tantalising your taste buds.
Fitness for the Whole Family
Who says fitness can’t be fun? At Kandima, we offer an action-packed family fitness experience. From Beach Boot Camp and Aqua Yoga to Pilates, our expert fitness instructor and dedicated yogi ensure activities suitable for all ages.
Stylish Accommodations for Family Comfort
Kandima’s spacious, chic, and airy studios and villas provide the perfect haven for families. After a day of adventure, relax in your stylish accommodation and soak in the breathtaking tropical surroundings.
Don’t miss out on creating lasting memories at Kandima Maldives, the perfect family resort destination! Book your stay today and contact the resort for more information.
Carnival capers, campfire chronicles at Siyam World Maldives
Siyam World Maldives, the ultimate playground for travelers of all ages, has unveiled two brand-new experiences designed especially for kids: the Kidz Carnival and Night Camping with Star Gazing.
Committed to making sure every guest, big or small, has a blast, Siyam World continues to up the ante with fresh, fun-filled activities for families to enjoy together. Twice a month, the Kidz Carnival rolls into town, bringing bursts of joy and laughter! Packed with games, surprises, and non-stop excitement, this carnival extravaganza promises to light up young faces with pure delight.
In addition to the non stop fun carnival, Siyam World introduces the Kidz Camping Night, not once, but twice a week, where little adventurers can camp out under the stars. Sundays mean ‘Under The Starz Night,’ a complimentary event from 8:00 PM to 9:45 PM, while Wednesdays offer ‘Star Gazing Night’ from 7:00 PM to 9:45 PM. It’s an evening of nature, entertainment, and tasty treats that’s sure to leave kids wide-eyed with wonder. With just a minimum of 10 kids needed to start the fun, there’s no shortage of friends to share the excitement with.
“Our goal is simple: to make every family vacation unforgettable,” said Ausy Waseem, Resort Manager at Siyam World Maldives. “With the Kids Carnival and Night Camping adventures, we’re turning ordinary moments into extraordinary memories, one happy camper at a time.”
To snag a spot at these must-do events, simply hop onto the Siyam World app, click on ‘Celebration,’ and book your child’s place at least 48 hours in advance. And at just $40 per kid for the Kidz Camping Night, it’s an affordable way to sprinkle some magic into your holiday.
Earth, space camp adventures at COMO Maalifushi, COMO Cocoa Island this Summer
This summer, COMO Hotels and Resorts’ two Maldives properties are offering a unique and exciting line-up of activities designed to inspire and educate all ages. From an exhilarating Space Camp with astronaut-led adventures, to an immersive Earth Camp exploring the natural wonders at COMO Maalifushi, and the exploring the captivating universe under the ocean at COMO Cocoa Island.
Island Astronauts Return To Maldives: Space Camp at COMO Maalifushi
Join us for an unforgettable galactic quest from August 5th to 14th, 2024, at COMO Maalifushi, led by American astronaut Nicole Stott and space advisor Christina Korp. Inspiring for both children and adults, this Space Camp offers a unique blend of adventure and education through art, food, and movement.
Our immersive Space Camp features a fun-filled itinerary of complimentary space-themed island activities for ages up to, ensuring every moment is packed with excitement and learning. All camp activities are complimentary for children aged four to 16.
- Postcards to Space: Participate in Nicole Stott’s “Postcards to Space” project by creating postcards with artwork and messages about your hopes and dreams. These postcards will be sent to space and returned to you with a “flown in space” stamp.
- Spacesuit Art: Contribute to “Quilted,” a collaborative art project with children from around the world by adding your unique touch to a spacesuit.
- Blast Off: Build your own rocket from recycled materials and launch it high into the sky for a thrilling blast off!
- Protect Our Planet: Discover the impact of human activity on our planet from a space perspective, followed by a beach clean-up on a neighbouring island.
- Galactic Gastronomy: Enjoy a stellar dinner under the stars, hosted by Nicole Stott. Hear about her adventures aboard the International Space Station while savouring a specially crafted menu.
Island Warriors: Earth Camp at COMO Maalifushi
From July to August 2024, younger guests can join us for a journey through the wonders of the natural world, on land and under the sea. Enjoy educational activities exploring everything from marine biology to traditional crafts, fun-filled fitness workshops, treasure hunts on our castaway island, and more.
Take advantage of our exclusive Family Getaway Offer when you book a stay of five nights or more for Space and Earth Camp. Adults will receive daily half board and complimentary full-board and seaplane transfers for two children (under the age of 12).
Universe Under The Ocean: COMO Cocoa Island
From August 16th to 17th, 2024, dive into the depths of the ocean with NASA astronaut and aquanaut Nicole Stott at COMO Cocoa Island. Experience the ocean through a guided reef dive, learn about the rigorous training astronauts undergo, and enjoy a specially curated menu shared beneath the stars.
Join us for these extraordinary experiences and let your imagination soar beyond the stars!
