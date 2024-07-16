Heritance Aarah recognised by Forbes Magazine as Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Resort for families

Heritance Aarah, nestled in the pristine Raa Atoll of the Maldives, has been honoured with a prestigious accolade by the Forbes Magazine as the Best Beachfront All-Inclusive Resort for Families in 2024. This is the second consecutive year the resort has been awarded this recognition and places Heritance Aarah as the sole Maldivian resort featured in Forbes’ esteemed list of ‘The 20 Best All-Inclusive Resorts for Families’.

Families are greeted with a diverse array of accommodation choices tailored to different family sizes and preferences. For smaller families of up to three members, the Beach Villa, Pool Beach Villa, and Ocean Villa provide cozy and intimate settings, each with stunning vistas and easy access to resort amenities. Families looking for more space can opt for the Family Beach and Family Pool Beach Villa, which comfortably host up to six members, ensuring plenty of room for relaxation and bonding.

For those desiring exclusivity and premium comfort, the Ocean Residence beckons. This top-tier option caters to families of up to five members, offering a private pool, a spacious sundeck with a swing for the children to enjoy, a rejuvenating private jacuzzi tub, and a dedicated nanny room, ensuring an unforgettable stay for every family member.

At Heritance Aarah, families seeking adventure find endless options, including fly-boarding lessons, kitesurfing, waterskiing, windsurfing, and more. The resort’s Koka Kids Club offers a comprehensive array of indoor and outdoor activities designed to entertain and educate young guests. From movie nights on the beach to stargazing and fun excursions and sports, kids enjoy a vibrant environment which also includes a dedicated games centre equipped with Xbox consoles for older kids.

Parents can relax knowing their children are safely engaged at the Koka Kids Club, allowing them to unwind by the pool, indulge in the resort’s diverse restaurants and bars, or experience rejuvenating spa treatments and romantic excursions. Special kids’ menus and an ice cream cart that roams the island add to the family-friendly amenities, ensuring every member of the family has an unforgettable stay.

Forbes Magazine highlighted Heritance Aarah’s unparalleled offerings that elevate the Indian Ocean vacation experience for families. Guests indulge in premium all-inclusive experiences that go beyond dining and drinks, encompassing activities such as snorkeling and diving excursions to a legendary reef teeming with manta rays and beautiful marine life. Additionally, spa credits can be used at treatment rooms perched over turquoise waters, and guests can enjoy a range of premium beverages, among other exclusive experiences.

Heritance Aarah continues to set benchmarks in hospitality, providing premium and personalised services to ensure an immersive and memorable stay for every family member.

For more information or to book your summer family getaway to Heritance Aarah, please visit https://www.heritancehotels.com/aarah/ .