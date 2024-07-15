Fan Club
Amilla Maldives joins prestigious Hilton and SLH partnership
Amilla Maldives has joined the exclusive partnership between Hilton and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). This new collaboration means that SLH hotels, including Amilla Maldives, are now accessible to Hilton Honors members and guests. Hilton Honors members will also enjoy exclusive on-property benefits throughout their SLH experience, enhancing their stay with added luxury and convenience.
Through this exclusive partnership, members of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program, will be able to earn and redeem Points for SLH stays. Additionally, they will enjoy exclusive benefits at SLH’s hotels, offering even more ways to dream of aspirational travel experiences.
Hilton Honors members can elevate their stay at participating SLH hotels with exclusive benefits, including earning and redeeming Points, free WiFi, and a guaranteed member discount. Gold and Diamond members also enjoy space-available room upgrades and continental breakfast for up to two guests. Hilton Honors members will appreciate the continued flexibility and value of the award-winning program, including benefits like Points & Money payment options, no resort fees on stays booked using all Points, and the 5th Standard Reward Night Free.
Amilla Maldives, a luxurious resort located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, offers guests an unparalleled experience of Maldivian beauty and tranquility. Known for its stunning white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush tropical vegetation, Amilla Maldives provides a perfect blend of privacy and luxury. The resort features a variety of accommodation options, from beach villas to overwater residences, each designed to offer guests the utmost comfort and elegance. With world-class dining, rejuvenating wellness programs, and a range of water sports and activities, Amilla Maldives stands out as a premier destination for discerning travelers seeking a truly exceptional escape.
Family
Kandima Maldives Summer Kamp 2024 – Unforgettable family fun awaits
Calling all families! Get ready for an extraordinary summer experience at Kandima Maldives‘ Summer Kamp 2024, happening from August 4th to 10th. This vibrant island resort is transforming into a paradise of laughter, adventure, and unforgettable memories for guests of all ages.
Spellbinding Magic
Prepare to be dazzled as the magical world of Moein Al Bastaki takes centre stage! Join interactive workshops where magicians of all ages can learn tricks and techniques, and get ready to shine at the grand finale stage show.
Splash into Aquaholics
Make waves at Aquaholics, where the ocean is your playground. With special family rates and a complimentary bubble-maker course, indulge in thrilling water adventures for all ages! Whether it’s snorkelling, diving, or simply enjoying the turquoise waters, the fun never stops at Kandima.
Endless Adventure at KandilandExplore Kandiland, our vibrant kid’s club, where every day is a new adventure. Packed with giggles, games, and unforgettable moments, Kandiland ensures that kids have the time of their lives while parents enjoy some well-deserved relaxation. It’s the ultimate playground for endless summer fun!
Indulge in Pure Bliss
Parents can unwind with healing therapies while the little ones find their zen at esKape Spa. Don’t miss out on our family yoga classes, perfect for bonding and rejuvenating together. This holistic approach ensures everyone in the family can indulge in some much-needed relaxation.
Unleash Your Inner PicassoCalling all artistic souls! Join classes taught by our resident artist at the KULA Art Studio, a sanctuary for young artists and enthusiasts alike. Nestled by a serene natural lake, the studio is the perfect setting for creativity to flourish.
Master the Art of Cooking
Embark on a culinary adventure with our super-kool cooking classes. Led by our talented chefs, you and your family can explore a world of flavours and create delicious dishes. It’s a fun, hands-on way to bond and learn new skills while tantalising your taste buds.
Fitness for the Whole Family
Who says fitness can’t be fun? At Kandima, we offer an action-packed family fitness experience. From Beach Boot Camp and Aqua Yoga to Pilates, our expert fitness instructor and dedicated yogi ensure activities suitable for all ages.
Stylish Accommodations for Family Comfort
Kandima’s spacious, chic, and airy studios and villas provide the perfect haven for families. After a day of adventure, relax in your stylish accommodation and soak in the breathtaking tropical surroundings.
Don’t miss out on creating lasting memories at Kandima Maldives, the perfect family resort destination! Book your stay today and contact the resort for more information.
Celebration
Hilton Maldives celebrates second anniversary with “Amingiri Birth-dheyh” festivities
The resort celebrates its second anniversary with a heartfelt homage to the lush natural beauty and spirit of the islands
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is gearing up for its second anniversary with a week-long celebration called the “Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party.”
The whimsical name pays homage to the Dhivehi word for “two” (dheyh) and promises a program brimming with island charm, cultural immersion, and natural beauty.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our guests,” said Gaurav Thakur, General Manager. “The Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party is a chance to experience the Maldives’ beauty and culture firsthand, while also enjoying the resort’s signature hospitality.”
Festivities Kick Off with Island Rhythms
The celebration commences on July 1st with a traditional boduberu performance, welcoming guests with the rhythmic heartbeat of the Maldives. As the sun sets, a ceremonial cake cutting and vibrant cocktail party pave the way for a Maldivian beach market buffet dinner. Throughout the week, guests can indulge in local delicacies, cultural performances, and artistic showcases by local artisans.
Connecting with Nature
Sustainability is a key focus of the celebrations. Guests are invited to participate in a tree planting ceremony and a coral reef restoration initiative. A canvas painting competition and a chic island fashion show add a touch of creativity to the festivities.
Culinary Delights and Spa Bliss
Food enthusiasts can embark on a culinary journey at Origin, featuring a fusion of Maldivian and Italian flavors paired with fine wines. The Fire and Smoke Chef’s Table at Beach Shack offers another enticing dining experience. Throughout the week, guests can savor the “Sagaafy Colada,” a refreshing cocktail infused with Maldivian spices, local ingredients, and a commitment to sustainable practices.
For those seeking relaxation, the Amingiri Spa & Hammam offers a haven of tranquility. Visiting practitioner Pallavi Sawant will be conducting guided meditations, celestial rituals, yoga classes, and spa treatments designed for rejuvenation.
Fun for Young Explorers
The Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, will host its own Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party, keeping young guests entertained with games, cultural activities, and art projects inspired by the Maldives.
Special Offers
Guests who book a minimum four-night stay can avail a half-board meal plan and complimentary shared roundtrip speedboat transfers. Additionally, until September 30th, children under 11 years staying with parents in specific room categories will enjoy complimentary stay, meals, and transfers.
The Amingiri Birth-dheyh Party promises an unforgettable Maldivian experience for guests of all ages. For more information or reservations, please visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64.
Offers
Unleash your inner artist at Sheraton Maldives with new “Sip & Paint” experience
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa unveils its latest guest experience, “Sip & Paint,” offering a unique blend of relaxation and creativity.
Held amidst the serene beachfront ambiance of Kakuni Beach, the program allows guests to immerse themselves in the Maldives’ natural beauty while exploring their artistic side.
For the price of two cocktails or wines, participants receive a complete set of high-quality art supplies, including canvases, brushes, and paints. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a curious beginner, Sip & Paint provides a delightful opportunity to unwind by the shore while indulging in your favorite drinks.
“The Sip & Paint experience is designed to foster an inspiring environment for our guests,” shared Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. “Our curated cocktail selections and the tranquil beachside setting offer the perfect backdrop to create a personalized piece of art, a lasting memento of your Maldivian escape.”
This initiative aligns with Sheraton’s global program, Gatherings by Sheraton. The program strives to enrich guest experiences by delving into the captivating stories and cultures of local communities around the world. It promises a transformative experience, fostering connections that linger long after your stay.
Nestled amidst idyllic surroundings, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa boasts 176 luxurious accommodations and seven distinct dining venues. For those seeking a convenient location, the resort is a quick 15-minute complimentary speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Additionally, families can enjoy their Maldivian retreat with ease, thanks to the resort’s offer for kids under 12 to stay and eat for free.
For reservations or further information, please visit the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa website or contact the reservation team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com.
