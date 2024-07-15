Amilla Maldives joins prestigious Hilton and SLH partnership

Amilla Maldives has joined the exclusive partnership between Hilton and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). This new collaboration means that SLH hotels, including Amilla Maldives, are now accessible to Hilton Honors members and guests. Hilton Honors members will also enjoy exclusive on-property benefits throughout their SLH experience, enhancing their stay with added luxury and convenience.

Through this exclusive partnership, members of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program, will be able to earn and redeem Points for SLH stays. Additionally, they will enjoy exclusive benefits at SLH’s hotels, offering even more ways to dream of aspirational travel experiences.

Hilton Honors members can elevate their stay at participating SLH hotels with exclusive benefits, including earning and redeeming Points, free WiFi, and a guaranteed member discount. Gold and Diamond members also enjoy space-available room upgrades and continental breakfast for up to two guests. Hilton Honors members will appreciate the continued flexibility and value of the award-winning program, including benefits like Points & Money payment options, no resort fees on stays booked using all Points, and the 5th Standard Reward Night Free.

Amilla Maldives, a luxurious resort located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, offers guests an unparalleled experience of Maldivian beauty and tranquility. Known for its stunning white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush tropical vegetation, Amilla Maldives provides a perfect blend of privacy and luxury. The resort features a variety of accommodation options, from beach villas to overwater residences, each designed to offer guests the utmost comfort and elegance. With world-class dining, rejuvenating wellness programs, and a range of water sports and activities, Amilla Maldives stands out as a premier destination for discerning travelers seeking a truly exceptional escape.