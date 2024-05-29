Local
Coca-Cola announces first lucky winners in UEFA EURO 2024 promotion
The excitement continues as Coca-Cola Maldives reveals the latest winners of its UEFA EURO 2024 promotional campaign, offering football enthusiasts the chance to experience the Finals live in Berlin, Germany. Since 1988, Coca-Cola has partnered with every UEFA European Football Championship, providing fans with unforgettable experiences.
The lucky draw was conducted live on ICE TV, with the prizes presented by Amit Saini from Coca-Cola Maldives. These winners will enjoy the ultimate football experience, witnessing the UEFA EURO 2024 Final Match in Berlin with Coca-Cola’s renowned hospitality.
- Couple Ticket Winner #1: Moosa Jamil collecting on behalf of Aminath Shaheema
- Couple Ticket Winner #2: Ahmed Naseem
In addition to the couple ticket winners, Coca-Cola Maldives also handed out four smartphones to the first four winners, further adding to the excitement and celebration of the campaign.
Launched on May 1, 2024, this campaign celebrates Coca-Cola’s official partnership with UEFA EURO 2024. Featuring football-themed packaging, customers can participate by finding the six-digit code under the Cap (for PET bottles) or Tab (for cans) and sending it to 2626. The more codes sent, the higher the chances of winning.
Six couples will win a trip to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match, while others can win smartphones every other day and branded Premia daily. The campaign runs from May 1st to June 15th, 2024, with live draws on ICE TV which started from May 11, 2024.
Fans are encouraged to stay engaged and participate in the ongoing promotions for a chance to witness European football’s pinnacle event live.
Action
Amilla Maldives teams up with NGO to protect turtles
In celebration of World Turtle Day on May 23rd, 2024, Amilla Maldives, a haven nestled within the breathtaking Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, announced a new and exciting partnership with the Atoll Marine Centre (AMC), a local NGO dedicated to marine conservation. This collaboration allows guests to actively participate in protecting these magnificent creatures and their vital habitats.
Founded in Lhaviyani Atoll in 2012, the Atoll Marine Centre (AMC) has become a vital force for sea turtle conservation in the Maldives. Their mission extends far beyond rehabilitation of hatchlings once kept as ill-advised pets. AMC actively rescues and rehabilitates adult turtles entangled in fishing gear or stranded on beaches. Their dedication extends to restoring coral reefs, raising awareness within the local community, and educating future generations through engaging school programs. This partnership with Amilla Maldives marks AMC’s first venture outside their home atoll, signifying the growing importance of collaborative conservation efforts across the islands.
As a proud member of The Conscious Travel Foundation and an EarthCheck silver-certified resort, Amilla Maldives goes beyond offering luxurious accommodations. The resort prioritises sustainable practices and actively engages guests in environmental initiatives. To celebrate World Turtle Day, Amilla curated a series of unforgettable experiences that allowed guests to learn about and contribute to sea turtle conservation:
- Turtle Discovery Excursion: Witnessing the magic of turtles in their natural habitat through a guided snorkelling adventure.
- “Turtle Tales”: Educational talks by marine biologists, demystifying the lives of sea turtles and the threats they face.
- “Adopt-a-Turtle” Programme: An opportunity for guests to directly support AMC’s vital conservation efforts by symbolically adopting a turtle patient recovering at the centre
Amilla Maldives’ dedication to environmental responsibility extends far beyond World Turtle Day. The resort has implemented a series of ongoing initiatives that demonstrate their commitment to a sustainable future:
- Harnessing the Power of the Sun: A significant investment in solar panel installation has drastically reduced the resort’s reliance on diesel fuel, minimising its carbon footprint.
- Sustainable Amenities: Amilla Maldives has partnered with socially conscious brands to provide guests with refillable, eco-friendly toiletries packaged in PCR materials.
- Combating Plastic Waste: The resort has replaced single-use plastic water bottles with reusable Rolla Bottles for all guests. Partnering with Rolla Bottle ensures that a portion of the proceeds goes towards funding ocean plastic pollution clean-up solutions.
- Supporting Sustainable Fishing Practices: Amilla Maldives actively participates in the Blue Marine Foundation’s “Maldives Resilient Reefs” initiative. This program financially rewards local fishermen for adopting sustainable fishing practices that protect fragile coral reef ecosystems.
By choosing Amilla Maldives, travellers can indulge in luxurious comfort while contributing to vital marine conservation efforts. The resort offers a unique opportunity to combine an unforgettable vacation with the chance to make a positive impact on the environment. Let Amilla Maldives show you how luxury and sustainability can coexist beautifully.
Family
Jumeirah Olhahali Island hosts heartwarming celebration for local community on Children’s Day
In recognition of Children’s Day, Jumeirah Olhahali Island has hosted a group of 20 special guests from Southern Community Empowerment Association of Maldives (SCEAM) for a day of exploration and inspiring experiences on 11 May 2024.
SCEAM, an umbrella NGO dedicated to the empowerment and engagement of local communities, works across the Southernmost atolls of the Maldives to support in building resilience and fostering collective growth.
“We are delighted to collaborate with SCEAM and welcome these wonderful children to our blissful island,” said Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of Jumeirah Olhahali Island. “With over 57% of members hailing from the Maldives, we believe in the importance of supporting neighbouring institutions and organisations while prioritising the well-being of our future successors. This event was a fantastic opportunity to create lasting memories and spread smiles on Children’s Day.”
The day commenced with a warm welcome ritual from the resort’s management team and the friendly members of its Kids Club. The children then participated in a hands-on cake decoration activity with the resort’s talented chefs, crafting delicious treats to share with their families. Following a delightful lunch at the poolside all-day dining restaurant, GLOW, the little guests engaged in a creative crafting session guided by artists from the island’s MURACA Art Studio. As the day unfolded, the children had the opportunity to explore the resort’s contemporary beachside villas and indulge in some splash fun in the private infinity pools. Concluding the visit, each child received a special gift and a certificate of participation to cherish as part of their Olhahali Island memory.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Jumeirah Olhahali Island for organising this delightful event in celebration of Children’s Day,” said Shimla Ahmed, Co-Founder & President of SCEAM. “The experience brought immense joy and happiness to the children, and we are excited for future collaborations to continue spreading positivity and building a brighter future for our younger generation.”
With consistent educational programmes and regular outreach to nearby islands, Jumeirah Olhahali Island remains committed to supporting local initiatives and fostering meaningful connections with the community. The all-villa resort strives to make a positive impact and create timeless experiences for guests and residents alike.
Local
Noonu Atoll Education Centre students embark on hospitality journey at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
As part of its commitment to providing quality education, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Maldives welcomed another group of enthusiastic students from Noonu Atoll Education Centre in N. Velidhoo for an opportunity of a lifetime as they embarked on a career exploration trip on the 04th of November, 2023. The excursion aimed to offer students valuable insights into the hospitality industry, specifically focusing on various hotel sections, including front office, food and beverage, housekeeping operations, and providing a comprehensive tour of the resort facilities.
This educational experience was designed to ignite the students’ passion for the hospitality sector, providing them with a firsthand understanding of the various aspects of the industry. The students were given a glimpse into the daily operations of Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, offering them a unique behind-the-scenes look at the resort’s high-quality service and exceptional amenities.
The visit also emphasized the importance of marine life and environmental protection as part of the Sun Siyam Care programme. The students engaged in activities and workshops designed to raise awareness about the fragile ecosystem of the Maldives and the resort’s commitment to preserving it.
The highlight of the visit was the announcement that five of the participating students have been selected for an industrial training program with Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. These students will be gaining hands-on experience in the front office, food and beverage service, and housekeeping departments, over the course of six days. This hands-on training will empower them to hone their skills and set a strong foundation for their future careers in the hospitality industry.
Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Mohamed Nizar, the School Principal for Noonu Atoll Education Centre in N. Velidhoo, said, “We are extremely grateful to the Sun Siyam Iru Fushi management team for providing our students with this remarkable opportunity. The exposure to the world of hospitality, the insight into environmental conservation, and the chance to engage in real-world training will undoubtedly have a profound impact on their career choices. We hope this experience will inspire our students to pursue fulfilling careers in the hospitality industry of the Maldives.”
Mr. Abdulla Atham, the Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to be a part of this initiative and to contribute to the educational development of these bright students. At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we believe in nurturing young talent and instilling a sense of responsibility towards our environment. We are excited to have five promising students join us for their industrial training, and we look forward to helping them grow and succeed in the world of hospitality.”
This educational visit to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has opened doors to exciting opportunities for many students living in the nearby island of the resort, providing them with a unique and insightful introduction to the hospitality industry while fostering a sense of environmental responsibility.
For more information about Sun Siyam Resorts and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Gear up for ride of your life with Siyam World’s first go-kart track in Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island’s reopening in Nov 2024
-
Culture1 week ago
Celebrate Eid Al-Adha in style at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Villa Resorts launches Maldives summer escapes offer
-
Culture1 week ago
Nova Maldives unveils Eid al-Adha programme with cultural activities
-
Awards1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Veli earns 2 awards at TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024
-
Culture1 week ago
Enjoy ultimate luxurious escape on Eid al-Adha at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives renews partnership with Maldives National University to grow local talent