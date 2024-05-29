News
Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards: Vote for Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its nomination for the esteemed Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 under the Maldives Resorts category. This prestigious nomination underscores the resort’s dedication to providing unparalleled hospitality and showcasing the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has set a new standard for luxury and comfort, offering guests a unique blend of Maldivian charm and contemporary elegance. The resort vividly depicts an idyllic tropical retreat nestled amid the turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll. Its promise of a perfect island getaway for creating treasured memories is complemented by the highest service standards, spacious beach and water villas, and a unique culinary experience with seven different restaurants offering 11 distinctive cuisines,
The accommodations at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives are designed with both luxury and style in mind. The 75 villas and residences feature an Asian eclectic aesthetic, incorporating local arts and fabrics to create a unique sense of place. The open-plan layout of the spacious villas and suites allows guests to take in the breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean from every angle, whether they’re situated on the sunrise or sunset side of the island.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers guests a unique, experience-driven journey where time and space are redefined. The resort features an idyllic beachfront Spa located on a separate island, providing a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation. One of the Maldives’ largest pools, spanning 150 meters, invites guests to unwind in style with stylish sunbeds, cabanas, and a chic bar encircling the azure expanse. Adventure awaits at Chickens Break, a world-class surfing point accessible from the resort’s shores, renowned for the longest left-hand barrel in the Maldives.
At the heart of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is its commitment to exceptional hospitality. The resort’s dedicated team goes above and beyond to ensure that every guest’s stay is personalized and memorable. From warm welcomes to attentive service throughout the stay, the staff at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives are devoted to creating a home-away-from-home experience. Guests can expect seamless service that anticipates their needs, whether indulging in the seven gourmet dining options, exploring the vibrant marine life, or simply relaxing in their luxurious accommodations.
“We are incredibly honored to be nominated for the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2024,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to delivering exceptional service and creating memorable experiences for our guests. We are grateful to our guests for their support and Condé Nast Traveller for this prestigious acknowledgment.”
This nomination reaffirms and places Kuda Villingili as a top luxury resort in the Maldives, offering an unparalleled experience that combines luxury, comfort, and adventure in a stunning tropical setting.
The public can now vote in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 until June 30, 2024. Through the reader-led approach, travelers and enthusiasts can take an active role in honouring and recognising excellence in the travel industry.
Kuda Villingili invites all individuals to vote and help the resort be acknowledged for its commitment to providing unmatched luxury experiences in the heart of the Maldives. Thank you for taking the time to vote and showing Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives your support and love.
To cast your votes, simply visit bit.ly/Vote-KudaVillingili-CondenastAwards , search for ‘Kuda Villingili Resort | North Male’ Atoll (Maldives)’ and complete the survey.
Culture
Niyama Private Islands Maldives offers perfect Eid al-Adha 2024 edition
Niyama Private Islands Maldives is the perfect destination for Eid al-Adha getaways, with celebratory events lined up throughout the month of June, and special benefits for bookings of three nights or more.
With two islands, and so much room to play, Niyama invites guests to find their groove this Eid al-Adha, whether hiding away in their sprawling pool villa, hidden from prying eyes, or diving into all the excitement on offer at Chill and Play.
Throughout the month of June, there will be festive dining to celebrate Eid al-Adha, culminating with the Odyssey dinner on the 16th, when the beach comes alive with mezze stations and tanoura dancers specially flown in; the Fire Feast on the 17th, deep in the jungle, with the exotic flavours of South America and Africa; and on the 18th, a Moonlit Oasis dinner for only five tables, each with a personal chef to serve up an exquisite three-course creation.
Guests may of course enjoy any of Niyama’s nine dining outlets (all halal), afternoon tea served in the privacy of their villa which takes a distinctly Middle Eastern twist this month, or a specially created floating futoor with date champagne.
Niyama offers a wealth of stylish beach and overwater villas to choose from. Most exclusive of all is The Cresent of five villas, located at the very tip of the island and reached by its own private boardwalk. Accommodating parties of up to 22, no luxury has been spared, and two Thakurus (villa host) ensure everything is taken care of, from breakfast in bed to private movie screenings.
Guests can jet into the VIP terminal at nearby Dhaalu Airport, with a speedboat waiting to whisk them to the resort in minutes. What follows is endless chilling or playing, with high-speed water sports, spa indulgence, and a world of fun for little ones at the Explorers Kids’ Club.
Niyama offers savings of 20% for bookings of three nights or more, as well as the following benefits: complimentary breakfast and dinner each day; one in-villa floating breakfast; a 30-minute spa treatment per person; 10% off water sports; and a magical dolphin cruise. In addition, guests staying on the 16th are invited to join the shisha party at Dune.
Local
Coca-Cola announces first lucky winners in UEFA EURO 2024 promotion
The excitement continues as Coca-Cola Maldives reveals the latest winners of its UEFA EURO 2024 promotional campaign, offering football enthusiasts the chance to experience the Finals live in Berlin, Germany. Since 1988, Coca-Cola has partnered with every UEFA European Football Championship, providing fans with unforgettable experiences.
The lucky draw was conducted live on ICE TV, with the prizes presented by Amit Saini from Coca-Cola Maldives. These winners will enjoy the ultimate football experience, witnessing the UEFA EURO 2024 Final Match in Berlin with Coca-Cola’s renowned hospitality.
- Couple Ticket Winner #1: Moosa Jamil collecting on behalf of Aminath Shaheema
- Couple Ticket Winner #2: Ahmed Naseem
In addition to the couple ticket winners, Coca-Cola Maldives also handed out four smartphones to the first four winners, further adding to the excitement and celebration of the campaign.
Launched on May 1, 2024, this campaign celebrates Coca-Cola’s official partnership with UEFA EURO 2024. Featuring football-themed packaging, customers can participate by finding the six-digit code under the Cap (for PET bottles) or Tab (for cans) and sending it to 2626. The more codes sent, the higher the chances of winning.
Six couples will win a trip to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match, while others can win smartphones every other day and branded Premia daily. The campaign runs from May 1st to June 15th, 2024, with live draws on ICE TV which started from May 11, 2024.
Fans are encouraged to stay engaged and participate in the ongoing promotions for a chance to witness European football’s pinnacle event live.
News
MATATO and IATO signs partnership to enhance Maldives-India tourism
The Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO). This strategic partnership aims to enhance tourism cooperation between the Maldives and India, fostering closer collaboration and mutual growth in the travel industry.
The agreement marks a significant milestone in promoting tourism between the two nations. By leveraging the strengths and networks of both MATATO and IATO, the partnership seeks to create more opportunities for travel and cultural exchange. Key objectives of the MOU include:
- Promoting bilateral tourism through joint marketing initiatives
- Sharing best practices to improve service standards and operational efficiencies
- Organizing joint events, roadshows, and fairs to highlight travel opportunities
- Promoting sustainable tourism practices that benefit both nations
Following the MOU signing, MATATO held a productive follow-up meeting with the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, H.E. Munu Mahawar. This meeting was a continuation of discussions held on April 9, 2024, and focused on enhancing tourism ties between the two countries.
A major upcoming event is the roadshow designed to showcase Maldivian tourism to the Indian market. Scheduled to take place in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bangalore—cities with the best flight connectivity to the Maldives—the roadshow aims to strengthen tourism ties. During the discussions, the importance of this roadshow was emphasized, with agreements on:
- Enhanced cooperation to further tourism collaborations
- Detailed planning to ensure maximum impact
- Promoting cultural exchanges to deepen mutual understanding and appreciation
- Securing support from stakeholders, including airlines, hotels, and travel agencies, to ensure the roadshow’s success
MATATO is a leading organization dedicated to the development and promotion of the travel and tourism industry in the Maldives. Representing the interests of travel agents and tour operators, MATATO advocates for policies that benefit the industry and works to enhance the Maldives’ position as a top travel destination. IATO, India’s premier travel trade body, represents over 1,800 tour operators across India. Committed to promoting and developing tourism in India, IATO ensures high standards of service and fosters international partnerships to enhance the travel experience for visitors.
