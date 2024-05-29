Culture
Niyama Private Islands Maldives offers perfect Eid al-Adha 2024 edition
Niyama Private Islands Maldives is the perfect destination for Eid al-Adha getaways, with celebratory events lined up throughout the month of June, and special benefits for bookings of three nights or more.
With two islands, and so much room to play, Niyama invites guests to find their groove this Eid al-Adha, whether hiding away in their sprawling pool villa, hidden from prying eyes, or diving into all the excitement on offer at Chill and Play.
Throughout the month of June, there will be festive dining to celebrate Eid al-Adha, culminating with the Odyssey dinner on the 16th, when the beach comes alive with mezze stations and tanoura dancers specially flown in; the Fire Feast on the 17th, deep in the jungle, with the exotic flavours of South America and Africa; and on the 18th, a Moonlit Oasis dinner for only five tables, each with a personal chef to serve up an exquisite three-course creation.
Guests may of course enjoy any of Niyama’s nine dining outlets (all halal), afternoon tea served in the privacy of their villa which takes a distinctly Middle Eastern twist this month, or a specially created floating futoor with date champagne.
Niyama offers a wealth of stylish beach and overwater villas to choose from. Most exclusive of all is The Cresent of five villas, located at the very tip of the island and reached by its own private boardwalk. Accommodating parties of up to 22, no luxury has been spared, and two Thakurus (villa host) ensure everything is taken care of, from breakfast in bed to private movie screenings.
Guests can jet into the VIP terminal at nearby Dhaalu Airport, with a speedboat waiting to whisk them to the resort in minutes. What follows is endless chilling or playing, with high-speed water sports, spa indulgence, and a world of fun for little ones at the Explorers Kids’ Club.
Niyama offers savings of 20% for bookings of three nights or more, as well as the following benefits: complimentary breakfast and dinner each day; one in-villa floating breakfast; a 30-minute spa treatment per person; 10% off water sports; and a magical dolphin cruise. In addition, guests staying on the 16th are invited to join the shisha party at Dune.
Culture
Lily Beach, Hideaway Beach announce exciting Eid ul-Adha celebrations
As Eid ul Adha approaches, Lily Hotels has announced spectacular celebrations for Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa. These celebrations will be from 16th to 20th June 2024.
Located in the heart of South Ari atoll, Lily Beach Resort & Spa, will kick off their festivities in the evening with a vibrant ‘Maali’ parade. This traditional parade showcases the rich cultural folklore of the Maldives, featuring participants dressed as iconic characters from ancient tales.
On the 17th June, guests are invited to Vibes for a night filled with festive drinks, live music, and dancing. Celebrate Eid in style with an evening of joy and entertainment. The celebrations conclude with a friendly football match between the Lily Beach team and guests at the beautiful football grounds at Lily Beach, fostering camaraderie and fun to cap off the Eid festivities on the 18th of June.
In the tucked away, Haa Alif atoll in the Maldives, the celebrations for Eid begin on the 17th June at Hideaway with the traditional Bodu Mas parade. This captivating parade features a large fish made from thatch, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of Bodu Beru drums. The day continues with a spectacular Eid-themed buffet at Matheefaru restaurant, followed by live music entertainment and a DJ.
On the following day, guests may inulge in a special Arabian nightcap with 40% off on drinks, perfect for a relaxing evening under the stars. The celebrations conclude with an exquisite Arabian-themed barbecue dinner at Oasis Long Beach, complemented by soft live music. Throughout the celebration period, guests can enjoy special discounts at the spa and on various food and beverage options, including the luxurious floating breakfast in-villa.
Both resorts offer an array of festive activities designed to immerse guests in the spirit of Eid ul Adha, ensuring a memorable holiday experience.
Culture
Eid al-Adha celebrations: The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives presents exciting lineup
Prepare for an unforgettable Eid break as The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, invites families to indulge in a four-day extravaganza from June 15 to 18, 2024. Recently awarded the title of ‘Best Resort for Families’ by T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, this sun-soaked haven promises an array of activities to keep guests of all ages engaged and entertained.
As you land in paradise on June 15, get crafty with a coconut oil making workshop by the pool in a tribute to Maldivian traditions; kick off your flip-flops for a blissful sunset yoga session; and tuck into a generous beachside Eid feast at BBQ Shak (USD 110 per person) as the stars twinkle. Then, it’s bingo but not as you know it at Todis Bar, where beats drop, prizes pop and dancing queens lead a night of non-stop fun.
On June 16, kick things off with a DIY Group Hammam session (USD 55 per person); then put on your social hat for the day’s showstopper, the vibrant Bodumas parade featuring a colorful procession of locals carrying a giant fish made of coconut palm leaves, before breaking into a dance-off with a twist of folklore. As night falls, indulge in an Eid buffet at Kula, or puff on fruity hookah pipes at poolside Shisha Lounge (USD 65 per person), with spiced Arabic coffee and refreshing mint tea flowing freely. Don’t miss the whirling wonder of the Egyptian tanoura performance, and dance under the stars as DJ spins the decks.
Following an exhilarating day of activities, June 17 is all about serenity, featuring a private Arabian dinner at Kula beach (USD 400 per couple) and live music and belly dancing at Todis beach. Finally, on June 18 guests can wrap up their Big Eid adventure with sunset yoga on Baby Island (USD 55 per person, as part of a group of six), then test their wits at the Eid Trivia Extravaganza at Todis bar – a brainy blast for the whole family.
Last but not least, the kiddos, kept busy with a programme of their own at Lil’ Shark Kid Club, will have a blast learning traditional Maldivian games like Ohvalhugondi and Kula Jinni, getting artsy with henna tattoos, and joining the rest of the family for the Bodumas parade. Plus, there’s pool time, movie magic with Aladdin, glitter painting, kids’ yoga and Zumba, Eid cookie decorating, crafts, and so much more.
Culture
Culture at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives on Eid al-Adha
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has shared the details of its upcoming Eid al-Adha celebration, from June 16th to June 18th, 2024. This year, the resort invites guests to fully immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind celebration. Celebrate the arrival of the new moon with a three-day event filled with cultural festivities, delicious food, and exclusive offers tailored for GCC travellers.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of Eid al-Adha by providing a peaceful sanctuary for contemplation, gratitude, and participation in this significant occasion’s joyous festivities.
In celebration of Eid al-Adha, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has shared a fantastic offer exclusively for GCC market for bookings and stays until June 30, 2024, with a minimum stay of 3 nights. Guests are welcome to enjoy an attractive 30% discount on all villa categories, along with a wonderful selection of complimentary amenities such as an Arabic floating breakfast served in their private pool. Savour the tranquilly of a sunset cruise on a traditional Maldivian dhoni, take advantage of an irresistible 10% discount on watersports activities, and rejuvenate with a one-time complimentary 60-minute spa treatment for two adults at the private island overwater spa.
In addition to the thrilling offer, the resort has organised a variety of exciting activities for guests to enjoy during the three-day Eid celebrations. One of the highlights is the fishing competition, known as the Mas Race in Dhivehi. Mas Race is an exciting fishing game that brings families and friends together to embark on thrilling adventures in the bountiful seas. Participants can showcase their fishing skills and rely on a bit of luck to outshine their competitors. The champion reels in the biggest and most fish. The talented culinary team will expertly cook the guests’ personal catches to their liking, whether it’s steamed, grilled, or barbecued with authentic Maldivian flavours and flair. After all, sustainably caught fresh fish in the Maldives are unparalleled.
During the 3-day celebration, guests can also enjoy a large selection of watersports and big-game fishing with a 10% discount. With the surf season in full swell in the Maldives, this Eid, the resort invites all guests to start a new hobby, and what better way than to surf at Chickens Break while in Kuda Villingili? Surf, dive, watersport, and rejuvenate at The Spa with a 20% discount on signature massages.
The culinary highlight of Eid al-Adha is the sighting of the New Moon Eid dinner at The Restaurant, where guests can enjoy a bespoke Arabic-themed dinner featuring delicious dishes from across the Middle East and Eid specials from the Maldives.
The Kuda Fiyo Kid Club is excited to announce an unforgettable Eid celebration for children. The programme features a variety of traditional Maldivian games, including dhalhu vehttun (a local style of bowling), coconut leaf origami, the Eid kite challenge, and various arts and crafts activities.
