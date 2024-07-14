Elevate your career with ELE|NA Wellness Academy’s courses in Maldives

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has unveiled its latest wellness offering of Silent Immersion Packages, including a ‘Hermit’ package as well as a ‘Digital Detox’ packages. Designed for those seeking solace and tranquillity amidst the breath-taking beauty of the Raa Atoll, Maldives, these packages cater to guests looking to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with themselves for a more mindful experience.

This summer, guests can look forward to an idyllic escape where the pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters of the Maldives provide the perfect backdrop for relaxation and self-discovery. With many guests seeking an escape from the summer heat and hustle and bustle of everyday-life, InterContinental Maldives is delighted to provide guests with a wellness journey unlike any other on offer, accompanied by Island Curators and Wellness Mentors. As wellness trends continue to evolve, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort remains at the forefront, offering innovative experiences to nurture the mind, body, and soul.

Hermit Days Silent Immersion Package

The Hermit Days Silent Immersion starts with a pre-arrival questionnaire where guests share their preferences. This includes details like mini bar choices, dining times, contact preferences with their Island Curator, and dietary needs. During their stay, guests enjoy complete privacy for their specified number of days, with minimal interaction. Upon arrival via seaplane, guests find their villa stocked with personalized amenities, snorkelling gear, extra towels, a customized minibar, and more for their island experience

Guests can choose one of a number of items to signal their participation in the silent program and will communicate primarily through the e-Curator. For those gradually transitioning back into social interaction after a few days of complete social reclusion, the Silent Days Immersion provides a gentle re-entry into the outside world by providing information regarding the more peaceful areas of the resort to relax and unwind.

Designated meeting points and messaging box: Depending on the guests’ communication preferences, they can decide when they want to meet their curator, they can arrange a meeting point and time. For example, every day 12 pm guests can meet in a selection of areas to arrange activities, or if preferred a letterbox that can be put up in front of the villa for the curator and the guest.

Digital Detox Days

For those who are seeking a complete break from technology, guests can opt for the Digital Detox Days immersion. Upon arrival, guests will surrender their digital devices to the Island Curator and commit to time without digital interruption. This can be pre-decided via the questionnaire, or simply decided on-resort. All resort facilities including In-Villa Dining and spa services are accessible, with communication facilitated through designated meeting points and messaging boxes. Depending on guests’ communication preferences, they can decide where and how they meet their curator to arrange their activities.

All packages will include the guidance of a wellness mentor, who will provide guidance and support throughout the stay and can carefully curate a stay involving yoga and meditation to promote inner peace and wellbeing. The Wellness Mentor is our Yogi/Meditation/Wellness guru, who is different from the curator and part of the spa team.

AVI Spa, the resort’s luxury wellness retreat, welcomes guests to their overwater sanctuary to enjoy signature treatments and wellness therapies, perfect for guests seeking peace and serenity. The resort’s wellness visiting practitioners program aims to provide guests a unique opportunity to practice yoga, learn meditation, experience sound healing and bodywork therapy, and much more, from wellness experts. They also offer coconut and mango body polishes, warm bamboo massages and a range of signature facials to help

Sitting on the idyllic Southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and bordering a juvenile manta ray aggregation spot, the resort is perfectly situated for indulging in a silent retreat. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests are truly spoiled with indulgent complimentary benefits alongside luxurious five-star Maldivian facilities such as overwater villas, an adults-only area, including pool and restaurant and a tranquil spa where guests can enjoy guided meditation and yoga sessions to support with mindfulness and recentring. With six restaurants and bars and 81 villas and residences, partaking guests have the luxury to choose their hideaway as well as exceptional food and beverage options.

Rates start from USD 991 ++ in an Overwater Sunrise Pool villa incl. breakfast for two. For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.