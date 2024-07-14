News
Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort offers solace in silence this summer
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has unveiled its latest wellness offering of Silent Immersion Packages, including a ‘Hermit’ package as well as a ‘Digital Detox’ packages. Designed for those seeking solace and tranquillity amidst the breath-taking beauty of the Raa Atoll, Maldives, these packages cater to guests looking to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with themselves for a more mindful experience.
This summer, guests can look forward to an idyllic escape where the pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters of the Maldives provide the perfect backdrop for relaxation and self-discovery. With many guests seeking an escape from the summer heat and hustle and bustle of everyday-life, InterContinental Maldives is delighted to provide guests with a wellness journey unlike any other on offer, accompanied by Island Curators and Wellness Mentors. As wellness trends continue to evolve, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort remains at the forefront, offering innovative experiences to nurture the mind, body, and soul.
Hermit Days Silent Immersion Package
The Hermit Days Silent Immersion starts with a pre-arrival questionnaire where guests share their preferences. This includes details like mini bar choices, dining times, contact preferences with their Island Curator, and dietary needs. During their stay, guests enjoy complete privacy for their specified number of days, with minimal interaction. Upon arrival via seaplane, guests find their villa stocked with personalized amenities, snorkelling gear, extra towels, a customized minibar, and more for their island experience
Guests can choose one of a number of items to signal their participation in the silent program and will communicate primarily through the e-Curator. For those gradually transitioning back into social interaction after a few days of complete social reclusion, the Silent Days Immersion provides a gentle re-entry into the outside world by providing information regarding the more peaceful areas of the resort to relax and unwind.
Designated meeting points and messaging box: Depending on the guests’ communication preferences, they can decide when they want to meet their curator, they can arrange a meeting point and time. For example, every day 12 pm guests can meet in a selection of areas to arrange activities, or if preferred a letterbox that can be put up in front of the villa for the curator and the guest.
Digital Detox Days
For those who are seeking a complete break from technology, guests can opt for the Digital Detox Days immersion. Upon arrival, guests will surrender their digital devices to the Island Curator and commit to time without digital interruption. This can be pre-decided via the questionnaire, or simply decided on-resort. All resort facilities including In-Villa Dining and spa services are accessible, with communication facilitated through designated meeting points and messaging boxes. Depending on guests’ communication preferences, they can decide where and how they meet their curator to arrange their activities.
All packages will include the guidance of a wellness mentor, who will provide guidance and support throughout the stay and can carefully curate a stay involving yoga and meditation to promote inner peace and wellbeing. The Wellness Mentor is our Yogi/Meditation/Wellness guru, who is different from the curator and part of the spa team.
AVI Spa, the resort’s luxury wellness retreat, welcomes guests to their overwater sanctuary to enjoy signature treatments and wellness therapies, perfect for guests seeking peace and serenity. The resort’s wellness visiting practitioners program aims to provide guests a unique opportunity to practice yoga, learn meditation, experience sound healing and bodywork therapy, and much more, from wellness experts. They also offer coconut and mango body polishes, warm bamboo massages and a range of signature facials to help
Sitting on the idyllic Southernmost tip of Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and bordering a juvenile manta ray aggregation spot, the resort is perfectly situated for indulging in a silent retreat. As the first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests are truly spoiled with indulgent complimentary benefits alongside luxurious five-star Maldivian facilities such as overwater villas, an adults-only area, including pool and restaurant and a tranquil spa where guests can enjoy guided meditation and yoga sessions to support with mindfulness and recentring. With six restaurants and bars and 81 villas and residences, partaking guests have the luxury to choose their hideaway as well as exceptional food and beverage options.
Rates start from USD 991 ++ in an Overwater Sunrise Pool villa incl. breakfast for two. For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
Action
International PADI Women’s Dive Day celebrations with Manta Rays at The Nautilus Maldives
Celebrate International PADI Women’s Dive Day on July 20th at The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury island resort in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll. This special day invites female divers to embark on a free-spirited underwater journey, creating unforgettable memories beneath the waves.
Explore the island’s stunning house reef at the lagoon’s edge, or dive into the world-renowned Hanifaru Bay, where you can swim among whale sharks and the captivating manta rays. Hanifaru Bay, one of the largest manta-feeding hotspots in the world, offers a unique opportunity to witness these majestic creatures perform their mesmerising, timeless dance during manta season.
On this special day, The Nautilus Maldives is offering a 50% discount on Double Tank Dives for certified female divers, with prices starting at AED 1726++ and 50% of scuba diving throughout the day starting at AED 1286++. Additionally, female guests can enjoy complimentary Try Dive sessions in the resort’s Naiboli Pool throughout the day.
Action
Portuguese footballer Candido Costa to host football camp at Fushifaru Maldives
Fushifaru Maldives has announced that the renowned Portuguese football player and influential personality, Candido Costa, will be visiting the resort to host an exclusive football camp. This exciting event will take place from 17th to 24th July 2024, providing guests and aspiring football players a unique opportunity to train with one of the sport’s most esteemed figures.
His influence extends beyond the pitch, as he currently serves as the head of PR relations for the Portugal team during the Euro 2024, further cementing his status as a key figure in the sport. The 43-year-old former football player, born in São João da Madeira, brings with him the spirit of competition and football as he aims to get everyone playing in this dream destination, surrounded by paradisiacal beaches, crystal-clear seas and genuine Maldivian hospitality.
Who said that a paradisiacal landscape is not suitable for a football match? Cândido Costa, former footballer and current commentator on Channel 11, will prove otherwise, on a visit to Fushifaru, awarded multiple times as “The Best Boutique Resort in the Maldives”. The former football player will host a Football Camp for hotel guests and a Team Building class for the resort’s staff.
There is nothing better than enjoying the sun, beach and crystal clear waters, on a peaceful holiday and still being able to exercise your body, playing sports, in a relaxed atmosphere. It is with this purpose that Cândido Costa intends to bring together the resorts customers and it’s staff for fun and well-spent moments, where well-being is always present.
Fushifaru Maldives invites all guests and football aficionados to join this once-in-a-lifetime event. For more information and to secure your spot at the football camp, please visit the resort’s website or contact the reservations team at: reservations@fushifaru.com.
Action
Carnival capers, campfire chronicles at Siyam World Maldives
Siyam World Maldives, the ultimate playground for travelers of all ages, has unveiled two brand-new experiences designed especially for kids: the Kidz Carnival and Night Camping with Star Gazing.
Committed to making sure every guest, big or small, has a blast, Siyam World continues to up the ante with fresh, fun-filled activities for families to enjoy together. Twice a month, the Kidz Carnival rolls into town, bringing bursts of joy and laughter! Packed with games, surprises, and non-stop excitement, this carnival extravaganza promises to light up young faces with pure delight.
In addition to the non stop fun carnival, Siyam World introduces the Kidz Camping Night, not once, but twice a week, where little adventurers can camp out under the stars. Sundays mean ‘Under The Starz Night,’ a complimentary event from 8:00 PM to 9:45 PM, while Wednesdays offer ‘Star Gazing Night’ from 7:00 PM to 9:45 PM. It’s an evening of nature, entertainment, and tasty treats that’s sure to leave kids wide-eyed with wonder. With just a minimum of 10 kids needed to start the fun, there’s no shortage of friends to share the excitement with.
“Our goal is simple: to make every family vacation unforgettable,” said Ausy Waseem, Resort Manager at Siyam World Maldives. “With the Kids Carnival and Night Camping adventures, we’re turning ordinary moments into extraordinary memories, one happy camper at a time.”
To snag a spot at these must-do events, simply hop onto the Siyam World app, click on ‘Celebration,’ and book your child’s place at least 48 hours in advance. And at just $40 per kid for the Kidz Camping Night, it’s an affordable way to sprinkle some magic into your holiday.
