Wellness practitioner Domingos Folgado set for third residency at Vakkaru Maldives

With well-being a priority in their guest offerings, Vakkaru Maldives has invited leading wellness consultant Domingos Folgado for his third residency at the private island sanctuary from 18 December 2022 to 14 January 2023.

In addition to spa visits and snorkelling excursions, guests enhance their holiday experience with innovative therapies and personal training exclusively created by the award-winning wellness practitioner, therapist, acupuncture expert and qualified personal trainer from Portugal.

During his time at Vakkaru, Domingos will primarily be based at the resort’s luxurious overwater Merana Spa. He will lead multi-day personalised holistic programmes that combine his specialities and meet guests for individual consultations. In addition, he will also hold a complimentary Early Bird Stretch class every Monday and Friday.

Now based in Budapest, Domingos is qualified in several wellness modalities, including Naturopathy, Therapeutic Massage, Personal Training, Pilates, Clinical and Cosmetic Acupuncture and KORE. He uses his varied skillset to combine personal training with holistic therapy and provide an innovative singular integrated solution customised to guests’ needs.

Many of the unique treatments Domingos will provide at Vakkaru are inspired by his lifelong interest in traditional medicines and massage techniques. A specialist in rebalancing the body, he will offer Chakra Hot Stone Aromatherapy treatments to balance emotions and calm the spirits. His Facial Rejuvenation with Acupuncture and Gua Sha treatment is based on the principles of traditional Chinese medicine and provides a natural alternative to Botox. The Fire Cupping Therapy tackles blood flow blockages to induce a deep sense of relaxation.

Recently named the World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort and Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort at the 2022 World Travel Awards, Vakkaru Maldives pairs luxurious accommodation with a multitude of unique facilities and personalised experiences for the ultimate island getaway.

For reservations and general information, visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.