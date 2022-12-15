Mohamed Jameel’s journey from a chef to lead a resort

Maldives Insider sits with Mohamed Jameel, the Executive Assistant Manager at Kuda Fushi Resort & Spa in the Maldives. Jameel has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, starting as a chef and working his way up to management. In this interview, we will learn more about Mohamed’s background, his role at the resort, and what makes Kuda Fushi unique.

Maldives Insider: Jameel, can you tell us a little about yourself and your background?

Mohamed Jameel: Sure. I’ve been in the hospitality industry for over 20 years now. I started out as a commis chef at Fun Island Resort and later I moved to Sun Island, Huvafen Fushi, and One&Only Resorts. From there, I worked my way up the ranks, gaining experience and training in different cuisines and cooking techniques. I eventually became a sous chef and then Executive Chef at Kanuhura. From there, I joined Kihaad Maldives as the Executive Chef and Food & Beverage Manager before joining the pre-opening team at Kuda Fushi Resort & Spa. After spending over 20 years working as a chef, it was a natural step in my career to move into management. Recently, I was promoted to the position of Executive Assistant Manager. This new role allows me to use my extensive experience in the culinary industry to manage the day-to-day operations of the resort. I am excited to take on this new challenge and continue growing in my career.

MI: That’s quite the accomplishment. Can you tell us more about your role as the Executive Assistant Manager at Kuda Fushi Resort & Spa?

MJ: As the Executive Assistant Manager, I oversee the daily operations of the resort. This includes managing the staff, ensuring guest satisfaction, and maintaining the high standards of the resort. I also work closely with the Managing Director to implement new strategies and initiatives to improve the resort.

MI: What do you enjoy most about your job?

MJ: I love the fast-paced and dynamic nature of the hospitality industry. No two days are the same, and I enjoy the challenge of managing and leading a team to deliver the best possible experience for our guests. I also enjoy the opportunity to work with people from all over the world and learn about their cultures and experiences.

MI: What makes Kuda Fushi Resort & Spa unique compared to other resorts in the Maldives?

MJ: Kuda Fushi Resort & Spa is located on a beautiful and secluded island in the Maldives. We offer a range of luxurious accommodations, from overwater villas to beachfront bungalows. Our resort also offers a variety of dining options, from local Maldivian cuisine to international dishes, as well as a range of activities and excursions for our guests to enjoy. I believe what sets us apart is our commitment to providing personalised and attentive service to each and every guest.

MI: That sounds wonderful. Thank you for speaking with us, Mohamed. Is there anything else you’d like to add?

MJ: Thank you for having me. I’m proud to be part of the team at Kuda Fushi Resort & Spa and I’m excited to continue providing our guests with unforgettable experiences in the Maldives.

Kuda Fushi Resort & Spa, located in Raa Atoll, offers a variety of luxurious villas for guests to choose from. The resort has 40 Beach Villas, 32 Beach Pool Villas, 24 Water Villas, 10 Water Pool Villas, and a Presidential Suite. All of the villas are designed in a traditional Maldivian style and offer privacy and stunning views of the surrounding beaches and ocean.

In addition to the villas, Kuda Fushi also offers a range of recreational facilities, including watersports and diving, spa, and several food and beverage outlets.

