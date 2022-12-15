Rejuvenating spa packages at Le Meridién Maldives Resort & Spa

‘Bid 2022 adieu with a brand new you in paradise as Le Meridién Maldives Resort & Spa brings two magnificent spa packages at the haven of natural beauty, Explore Spa, to make the holidays even more magical.

Whether it is a solo session or a family spa day that includes little ones, relax and rejuvenate with massages and treatments that harmonise Ayurvedic principles with modern practices to bring the body, mind, and spirit into the state of balance.

Embrace the magnetic energy of the Indian Ocean lapping underneath and connect with nature as you enjoy entrancing views to the marine life below, through clear panelled floors in every treatment room – the perfect way to end the year in serenity and style.

New Year, New You

Step out of your daily routine and begin festive celebrations by getting pampered from head to toe, with special treatments tailored just for you. Infused with herbs and aromas that feed the body, this spa treatment starts with a signature foot scrub, full body exfoliation, relaxing massage and concludes with an express facial for radiant skin- leaving you feeling refreshed.

Duration: 120 minutes. Price: $250 per person, $400 per couple

Family Times

Relax and unwind together with loved ones with 5 hours of invigorating spa time. Whether it is within a day or over the period of the stay, choose from a selection of treatments and whom you want to share it with to connect with those near and dear over the holidays in chic, spa style.

Duration: 5 Hours. Price: $650

Those planning to make Thilamaafushi island home for a tropical escape in the winter can book double occupancy with buffet breakfast for $1100 ++.

To make a booking or to simply find out more, visit marriott.com.