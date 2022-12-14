Discover a sparkling wonderland at One&Only Reethi Rah this festive season

Set on one of the largest private islands in the Maldives, One&Only Reethi Rah, the ultra-luxury all-villa resort is set to transform into a sparkling wonderland for the Festive season this December until early January.

With a calendar packed with experiences and events for all ages, One&Only Reethi Rah is set to come alive with the Festive spirit and guarantees an abundance of joy and excitement with notable key Festive events sprinkled throughout the season. To mark the start of the holidays is the traditional Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, a beautiful evening with cocktails, canapes, and carolling whilst little ones can decorate the Christmas Tree. The season’s festivities only continue in style with extravagant Christmas Eve Cocktails and a Buffet Dinner, a Christmas Day Brunch, and of course, Santa’s iconic arrival to the private island with gifts and treats for the younger guests.

New Year’s Eve promises an unforgettable evening of all the glitz and glamour that One&Only Reethi Rah is famed for, with a spectacular oceanside gala dinner alongside award-winning entertainment from a 12-piece show band, an impressive epicurean feast paired with flowing wines and Champagne, and a stunning display in the sky to ring in the coming of 2023.

Also catering to all guests is a full schedule of activities suited for kids and teens, wellness enthusiasts, art aficionados, and fitness junkies. Children can delight in gingerbread house decorating, seeking treats during an island treasure hunt, and soaring across the Indian Ocean on Santa’s Cruise. The award-winning One&Only Spa will be featuring unique treatments and experiences ranging from podiatry workshops, singing bowl meditation with the in-house Visiting Practitioner, and rejuvenating yoga sessions against the backdrop of the azure ocean. Drift into the Art Studio to craft your own pottery masterpiece or learn the way of Maldivian lacquer art with our resident local artists. Those seeking a more active pastime are encouraged to join numerous matches and tournaments, including volleyball, football, tennis, and even an island triathlon.

Each and every day promises a magical and sparkling celebration of the Festive spirit in the paradisical wonderland of One&Only Reethi Rah.

For more information, please visit www.oneandonlyresorts.com/reethi-rah/festive or email reethirah.festive@oneandonlyreethirah.com