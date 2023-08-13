Insiders
Island dreams to resort realities: Le Meridien’s Executive Housekeeper Uzam
In the enchanting archipelago of the Maldives, where turquoise waters meet pristine white sands, lies a world of luxury and hospitality. Among those who make this paradise come alive is Mohamed Uzam, a Maldivian housekeeping expert whose passion for connecting with people and creating unforgettable experiences has led him on a remarkable journey in the hospitality industry. From humble beginnings to holding the esteemed position of Executive Housekeeper at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Uzam’s story serves as an inspiration to young Maldivians pursuing a career in hospitality.
In 2006, Uzam embarked on his journey by joining Kuramathi Island Resort. Here, he received comprehensive training in housekeeping, paving the way for his role as a housekeeping supervisor. Fuelling his interest in the hospitality sector were stories from family members, who also worked in resorts, about the beauty of service and meeting people from diverse backgrounds. The allure of seeing smiles light up guests’ faces as they experienced the magic of the Maldives inspired him further.
Reflecting on the opportunities available to Maldivians in their own country, Uzam describes them as boundless, particularly in the hospitality industry. As a member of the Executive Committee of the Maldives Housekeepers Association, he is committed to nurturing and developing local talent in the field of housekeeping, ensuring that Maldivians continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s tourism sector.
Uzam’s exposure to an international hotel chain brought valuable lessons that have shaped his career. One of the key takeaways was the significance of networking and forging strong relationships within the industry. As the hospitality sector thrives on collaboration and connections, these networks open doors to new opportunities and keep professionals abreast of emerging trends and developments.
Throughout his illustrious career, Uzam has had countless unforgettable experiences. As a steward of hospitality, he cherishes the moments when guests feel at home away from home and leave with memories to last a lifetime. Joining the pre-opening team of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and working with the renowned LUX* Resorts and Hotels brand stand as standout milestones in his career, shaping his path toward success.
Even in paradise, challenges abound. For Uzam, managing the high guest turnover at the resort remains a significant hurdle. Ensuring every guest’s room is impeccably clean and ready for new arrivals requires exceptional efficiency and attention to detail. Additionally, overseeing a large housekeeping team poses its own set of complexities, as maintaining consistently excellent service across all areas of the resort demands skilful leadership.
Uzam’s career has been punctuated by several notable milestones:
- 2021 – Promotion to Assistant Housekeeping Manager at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
- 2021 – Becoming Assistant Event Coordinator for the Maldives Housekeepers Association
- 2022 – Appointment as Housekeeping Manager at Summer Island Maldives
- 2023 – Elevation to the position of Executive Housekeeper at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Each achievement is a testament to Uzam’s unwavering dedication to excellence in his profession.
To the youth aspiring to pursue a career in hospitality, Uzam imparts valuable advice. He emphasises that success is not instantaneous but the outcome of time, passion, commitment, dedication, and an unwavering work ethic. Embracing change, being open to learning, and daring to face new challenges are vital ingredients for personal and professional growth.
A typical day for Uzam begins with a meeting with his team, discussing the day’s operations and allocating tasks to housekeeping associates. After reviewing emails and attending to follow-ups, he embarks on a round-the-island tour, where the magic of housekeeping unfolds. Ensuring immaculate cleanliness and efficient completion of duties are among the top priorities as he oversees the facility’s maintenance in the assigned areas.
As the Maldives continues to be a sought-after destination for travellers seeking a piece of paradise, individuals like Mr. Uzam play a pivotal role in shaping unforgettable experiences for visitors. From humble beginnings as a housekeeping supervisor to holding the esteemed position of Executive Housekeeper, Uzam’s journey is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and commitment in carving a successful career in the hospitality industry. As he continues to inspire and nurture local talent, his legacy will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the Maldivian hospitality landscape for generations to come.
Action
Shameem Ali’s pioneering work at JOALI Maldives raises the bar for marine conservation
The Maldives, a tropical paradise known for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, is home to a dedicated and passionate individual who has made it his life’s mission to protect and restore the delicate coral reefs that surround these idyllic islands. Shameem Ali, Senior Marine Biologist at JOALI Maldives, has come a long way since his humble beginnings at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s marine lab. Today, he leads the marine conservation efforts at JOALI Maldives, starting with the JOALI Reef Restoration Programme (JRRP), a groundbreaking initiative that reflects the resort’s commitment to coral restoration in the Maldives.
“I’ve always been fascinated by the ocean and its incredible biodiversity,” says Shameem. “Working in the field of marine biology has allowed me to combine my love for the environment with my passion for science and research. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m proud to be the first and only local senior marine biologist in the Maldives.”
The JRRP is centred around the concept of “fragments of hope” – tiny corals that are planted in the resort’s own nurseries. Once these corals reach an appropriate size, they are outplanted onto the existing house reef to help it regenerate. This innovative approach to coral restoration has already shown promising results, with 70 grown colonies planted around the Arrival Centre since the outplanting phase began in November 2022.
Shameem explains, “Our goal is to assist in the natural recovery of our island’s surrounding reef by nurturing these coral fragments in our nurseries. We’ve developed a unique system that uses Mineral Accretion Technology (MAT) to enhance coral growth. By applying a low-voltage current, we can promote the accumulation of calcium carbonate – the mineral that forms the skeletal structure of corals – and help them grow faster.”
The MAT nursery can hold up to 113 fragments on each of its 24 tables, which means a minimum of 2,712 fragments are grown every year. After 10-12 months in the nursery, the coral fragments are ready to be outplanted onto the house reef.
In addition to the MAT nursery, JOALI Maldives also features spider frame and Christmas tree nurseries, which are planted by guests as a way to collaborate with the JRRP and be a part of the reef recovery effort. Through 2022, nine additional spider frames were created, holding 310 coral fragments.
“Guest involvement is a crucial aspect of our programme,” Shameem emphasises. “By allowing guests to participate in the planting process, we’re not only raising awareness about the importance of coral restoration but also creating a sense of ownership and responsibility for the health of our reefs.”
Despite some initial challenges, such as 10% of the coral fragments in the spider frames bleaching due to the adjustment phase and shallow waters, the JRRP team has adapted and moved the frames to slightly deeper waters in the same area.
Shameem’s dedication to coral restoration and his innovative approach to marine biology have made a significant impact on the Maldives’ underwater ecosystem. As the first and only Maldivian senior marine biologist, he serves as an inspiration to others in the field and a testament to the power of passion and perseverance.
“I believe that we all have a role to play in protecting our oceans and the incredible life that calls it home,” Shameem concludes. “Through the JOALI Reef Restoration Programme, we’re not only helping to restore our island’s surrounding reef but also inspiring others to take action and make a difference in their own communities.”
As the JOALI Reef Restoration Programme continues to make strides in coral restoration, Shameem Ali and his team are constantly exploring new methods and technologies to further enhance their efforts. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the JRRP is poised to become a leading example of sustainable marine conservation in the Maldives and beyond.
“One of the most exciting aspects of working in marine biology is the opportunity to discover and implement new techniques that can help us better understand and protect our oceans,” says Shameem. “We’re always looking for ways to improve our coral restoration efforts and share our knowledge with other organisations and researchers.”
In addition to the ongoing expansion of the JRRP’s nurseries and outplanting efforts, Shameem and his team are also working on developing educational programmes for local communities and schools. By engaging with the next generation of Maldivians, they hope to inspire a lifelong passion for marine conservation and empower future leaders to take an active role in protecting their country’s precious coral reefs.
“We believe that education is a key component of our mission,” Shameem explains. “By teaching young people about the importance of coral reefs and the threats they face, we can help foster a sense of stewardship and responsibility for our environment. Our goal is to create a ripple effect that extends beyond JOALI Maldives and inspires positive change throughout the Maldives and beyond.”
As the JRRP continues to grow and evolve, Shameem Ali’s unwavering commitment to coral restoration serves as a beacon of hope for the future of the Maldives’ marine ecosystems. His pioneering work in the field of marine biology has not only made a tangible impact on the health of the country’s coral reefs but also inspired countless others to join the fight for a more sustainable and vibrant underwater world.
As Shameem puts it, “The ocean is a vast and mysterious world that still holds many secrets waiting to be discovered. By working together and embracing innovative solutions, we can help ensure that future generations have the opportunity to experience the wonder and beauty of our planet’s most precious resource.”
Insiders
Resort Manager Abdul Ghafoor Ali propels success in hospitality industry at VARU By Atmosphere
Abdul Ghafoor Ali, a highly experienced and accomplished hotelier, is known for his exceptional leadership and service-oriented approach. He is the Resort Manager at VARU By Atmosphere, a popular ‘Naturally Maldivian’ five star resort by hospitality company, Atmosphere Core.
He joined Atmosphere Core in 2021, as a part of the pre-opening team member of OBLU XERIENCE Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili. After the successful opening of the two resorts, he had the opportunity to join VARU by Atmosphere as the Resort Manager. “VARU by Atmosphere is a thrilling, enlightening, and delightful place to work. I take pride in the opportunity to be a part of Atmosphere Core, its Joy of Giving philosophy, and the philanthropic initiatives,” says Ghafoor.
Ghafoor’s expertise encompasses all facets of hotel management, from rooms division and food and beverage to guest services. He has an analytical mindset, goal-oriented nature, and uses a team-focused approach to leadership. Moreover, Ghafoor’s commitment to talent development and investing in people has been instrumental in driving his teams towards their full potential.
With advanced diplomas in both hotel management and project management, Ghafoor’s qualifications exemplify his dedication to continuous learning and professional growth. He has also acquired valuable certifications, including a Coastal Navigation Skipper Class 5 certification from the Maldives National University.
When asked about his affinity for the hospitality industry, Ghafoor shared his passion for making people happy and creating unforgettable experiences. The ability to provide excellent food, comfortable environments, and exceptional service allows him to leave a lasting positive impression on guests, cementing his love for the industry.
For aspiring hoteliers seeking to carve out successful careers in the industry, Ghafoor offers valuable advice. He says, “My advice is for young hoteliers to begin by gaining experience in the industry, even if it means starting at the bottom. This will assist you in comprehending how the industry operates and what it takes to succeed. Furthermore, in this industry, passion is essential for success. Show your enthusiasm for your job and commitment to providing excellent service, and you will create unforgettable memories. Please keep in mind, success always comes if you think from your mind and deliver it from your heart.”
Abdul Ghafoor Ali’s remarkable journey and contributions to the hospitality industry serve as an inspiration to aspiring hoteliers worldwide. With his blend of experience, expertise, and passion, he continues to shape the future of the industry, setting new benchmarks for excellence in service and leadership.
Insiders
Shifaz Hassan on Creating Magic at JOALI Maldives
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, JOALI Maldives is a luxury resort that has captured the hearts of travellers from around the world. At the helm of this enchanting paradise is Shifaz Hassan, the Resort Manager, whose passion for hospitality and dedication to nurturing local talent has made him a force to be reckoned with in the industry. In this exclusive interview, we delve into Shifaz’s career, his motivations, and his vision for the future of Maldivian tourism.
Shifaz’s journey in the hospitality industry began in 2007, when he joined the Four Seasons Resorts at Kuda Huraa and Landaa Giraavaru as an Airport Representative. Over the years, he has held various positions at prestigious resorts such as One&Only Reethi Rah and Gili Lankanfushi Maldives and eventually, JOALI Maldives. His impressive career trajectory is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and his ability to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the tourism industry.
When asked about what motivates him, Shifaz shared, “I have always been passionate about creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. The Maldives is not just our home, but a unique destination, and I believe that our hospitality should reflect the beauty and warmth of our islands. My motivation comes from seeing the smiles on our guests’ faces and knowing that we have made their stay truly special.”
As the Resort Manager at JOALI Maldives, Shifaz’s focus is on leading his team to deliver exceptional service and create lasting memories for their guests. “At JOALI, we believe in the power of collaboration and communication. I am fortunate to work with a team of talented individuals who share my passion for hospitality. We call our butlers Jaadhoogar or magician, which literally means a magician. And so, we create magic for our guests. Together, we strive to exceed our guests’ expectations and make their stay at JOALI an unforgettable experience,” he said.
One of Shifaz’s key priorities is the development of local talent for jobs in the industry. He is a firm believer in the potential of young Maldivians and is committed to providing them with opportunities to grow and excel in the tourism and hospitality sector. “The Maldives has a wealth of talent, and it is our responsibility as local industry leaders to nurture and develop this talent. At JOALI, we invest in the growth of our team members through training and mentorship, ensuring that they have the skills and knowledge to succeed in their careers,” Shifaz explained. “I believe that education and mentorship are crucial in shaping the future leaders of our industry. By sharing my experiences and insights, I hope to inspire young Maldivians to pursue their dreams and contribute to the growth and development of our tourism sector.”
His message to young Maldivians who wish to pursue a career in tourism and hospitality is one of encouragement and inspiration. “The tourism industry offers a world of opportunities for growth and personal development. If you are passionate about hospitality and willing to work hard, there is no limit to what you can achieve. Believe in yourself, and never stop learning,” Shifaz advised.
In a rapidly evolving industry, Shifaz’s adaptability and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in his success. “The tourism landscape is constantly changing, and it is important for us to stay ahead of the curve. We must be willing to embrace new trends and adapt our strategies to meet the needs of our guests and the market,” he said.
Innovation and creativity are at the heart of Shifaz’s approach to hospitality management. He believes that by fostering a culture of experimentation and open-mindedness, JOALI Maldives can continue to push the boundaries of luxury and offer guests an experience that is truly one-of-a-kind. “In the competitive world of luxury hospitality, it is essential to stay ahead of the curve and constantly explore new ideas. At JOALI, we encourage our team members to think outside the box and challenge the status quo, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the industry,” Shifaz said.
One example of this innovative spirit is the resort’s unique art-immersive concept, which showcases the work of local and international artists throughout the property. This creative approach not only adds a distinctive touch to the guest experience but also supports the global art community. “Art is an integral part of the JOALI experience. By collaborating with talented artists from the Maldives and around the world, we are able to create a dynamic and inspiring environment that resonates with our guests and sets us apart from other luxury resorts,” Shifaz shared.
As Shifaz looks to the future, his vision for JOALI Maldives is one of continued growth and evolution, with a focus on maintaining the highest standards of excellence and sustainability. “Our goal is to build a legacy that reflects our commitment to luxury, innovation, and responsible tourism. We will continue to invest in our team, our facilities, and our community, ensuring that JOALI Maldives remains a beacon of excellence in the Maldivian tourism industry,” he said.
To achieve this vision, Shifaz emphasises the importance of collaboration and teamwork. “Success in the hospitality industry is a collective effort. By working together and supporting one another, we can overcome challenges and achieve our goals. I am incredibly proud of the team at JOALI Maldives and am confident that, together, we will continue to set new benchmarks for luxury hospitality in the Maldives and beyond,” he shared.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Singapore Airlines to upgrade Maldives flights to A350-900
-
Family3 days ago
Mirihi Island Resort celebrates family travel with new suite packages
-
Action1 week ago
Embark on a transformative journey: Join volleyball sensation Sabina Altynbekova, wellness practitioner Naga Healing at Hideaway Beach Resort’s World Wellness Weekend
-
Lifestyle5 days ago
JOALI crafts next generation of luxury, ethical tourism in Maldives
-
News4 days ago
Double the rewards, triple the bliss: Marriott Bonvoy offers double points for 2-bedroom villas, triple points for 3-bedroom villas in Maldives
-
News5 days ago
Emirates unveils stylish Bulgari amenity kits for Autumn/Winter season
-
Events5 days ago
Exploring the cosmos: A culinary journey with citizen astronaut Sara Sabry at COMO Cocoa Island
-
Family4 days ago
Bucket-list family holidays at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives