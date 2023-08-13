Island dreams to resort realities: Le Meridien’s Executive Housekeeper Uzam

Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, JOALI Maldives is a luxury resort that has captured the hearts of travellers from around the world. At the helm of this enchanting paradise is Shifaz Hassan, the Resort Manager, whose passion for hospitality and dedication to nurturing local talent has made him a force to be reckoned with in the industry. In this exclusive interview, we delve into Shifaz’s career, his motivations, and his vision for the future of Maldivian tourism.

Shifaz’s journey in the hospitality industry began in 2007, when he joined the Four Seasons Resorts at Kuda Huraa and Landaa Giraavaru as an Airport Representative. Over the years, he has held various positions at prestigious resorts such as One&Only Reethi Rah and Gili Lankanfushi Maldives and eventually, JOALI Maldives. His impressive career trajectory is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and his ability to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the tourism industry.

When asked about what motivates him, Shifaz shared, “I have always been passionate about creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. The Maldives is not just our home, but a unique destination, and I believe that our hospitality should reflect the beauty and warmth of our islands. My motivation comes from seeing the smiles on our guests’ faces and knowing that we have made their stay truly special.”

As the Resort Manager at JOALI Maldives, Shifaz’s focus is on leading his team to deliver exceptional service and create lasting memories for their guests. “At JOALI, we believe in the power of collaboration and communication. I am fortunate to work with a team of talented individuals who share my passion for hospitality. We call our butlers Jaadhoogar or magician, which literally means a magician. And so, we create magic for our guests. Together, we strive to exceed our guests’ expectations and make their stay at JOALI an unforgettable experience,” he said.

One of Shifaz’s key priorities is the development of local talent for jobs in the industry. He is a firm believer in the potential of young Maldivians and is committed to providing them with opportunities to grow and excel in the tourism and hospitality sector. “The Maldives has a wealth of talent, and it is our responsibility as local industry leaders to nurture and develop this talent. At JOALI, we invest in the growth of our team members through training and mentorship, ensuring that they have the skills and knowledge to succeed in their careers,” Shifaz explained. “I believe that education and mentorship are crucial in shaping the future leaders of our industry. By sharing my experiences and insights, I hope to inspire young Maldivians to pursue their dreams and contribute to the growth and development of our tourism sector.”

His message to young Maldivians who wish to pursue a career in tourism and hospitality is one of encouragement and inspiration. “The tourism industry offers a world of opportunities for growth and personal development. If you are passionate about hospitality and willing to work hard, there is no limit to what you can achieve. Believe in yourself, and never stop learning,” Shifaz advised.

In a rapidly evolving industry, Shifaz’s adaptability and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in his success. “The tourism landscape is constantly changing, and it is important for us to stay ahead of the curve. We must be willing to embrace new trends and adapt our strategies to meet the needs of our guests and the market,” he said.

Innovation and creativity are at the heart of Shifaz’s approach to hospitality management. He believes that by fostering a culture of experimentation and open-mindedness, JOALI Maldives can continue to push the boundaries of luxury and offer guests an experience that is truly one-of-a-kind. “In the competitive world of luxury hospitality, it is essential to stay ahead of the curve and constantly explore new ideas. At JOALI, we encourage our team members to think outside the box and challenge the status quo, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the industry,” Shifaz said.

One example of this innovative spirit is the resort’s unique art-immersive concept, which showcases the work of local and international artists throughout the property. This creative approach not only adds a distinctive touch to the guest experience but also supports the global art community. “Art is an integral part of the JOALI experience. By collaborating with talented artists from the Maldives and around the world, we are able to create a dynamic and inspiring environment that resonates with our guests and sets us apart from other luxury resorts,” Shifaz shared.

As Shifaz looks to the future, his vision for JOALI Maldives is one of continued growth and evolution, with a focus on maintaining the highest standards of excellence and sustainability. “Our goal is to build a legacy that reflects our commitment to luxury, innovation, and responsible tourism. We will continue to invest in our team, our facilities, and our community, ensuring that JOALI Maldives remains a beacon of excellence in the Maldivian tourism industry,” he said.

To achieve this vision, Shifaz emphasises the importance of collaboration and teamwork. “Success in the hospitality industry is a collective effort. By working together and supporting one another, we can overcome challenges and achieve our goals. I am incredibly proud of the team at JOALI Maldives and am confident that, together, we will continue to set new benchmarks for luxury hospitality in the Maldives and beyond,” he shared.