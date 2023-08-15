Family
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa: A paradise for little explorers
Nestled in the pristine waters of the Maldives, where turquoise lagoons meet palm-fringed beaches, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa stands as a beacon of luxury and family-friendly hospitality. Beyond the dreamy vistas and luxurious accommodations, the resort boasts a treasure trove of delights for young adventurers – the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub.
The Kids’ Hub at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is not your typical children’s club. It goes beyond offering mere babysitting services to becoming an edu-taining space where children can indulge in make-believe, unleash their creativity, and delve into the wonders of the Maldivian atoll. Under the expert guidance of Anzhelika Medvetska, the Kids Club Manager, the hub aims to nurture discovery and conservation while providing an unforgettable experience for the little ones and their families.
Medvetska shares her passion for the Kids’ Hub, saying, “Our goal is to engage young minds through curated activities that celebrate play, exploration, and learning. We want children to connect with the environment, understand the importance of conservation, and leave with cherished memories of their time in the Maldives.”
The Kids’ Hub at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers a diverse range of activities designed to captivate the imagination and spark curiosity. From marine biology adventures to Maldivian dance lessons, there is something for every young explorer. The fun-filled schedule runs seven days a week, providing ample opportunities for children aged four to twelve to experience the spirit of the Maldives.
- Marine Biology: Children get the chance to explore the wonders of marine life, learning about coral reefs, marine creatures, and the resort’s coral restoration efforts.
- Cultural Immersion: The Kids’ Hub celebrates Maldivian culture with Bodu Beru lessons, where kids can experience traditional drumming and dancing.
- Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor enthusiasts will love activities like gardening, shell collecting, coconut bowling, treasure hunts, and nature walks that connect them to the island’s breathtaking surroundings.
- Arts and Crafts: The art and craft area offer a space for kids to unleash their creativity and develop their imaginations.
The Kids’ Hub is home to state-of-the-art facilities that cater to different age groups:
- Pirate Ship: This pirate-themed play area is a hit with kids aged six and above, where they can embark on imaginative adventures on the high seas.
- Adventure Playground: Children aged four to twelve can enjoy outdoor fun in the adventure playground, complete with slides, swings, sensory trails, and scavenger hunts.
- Toddlers’ Area: Designed for kids above six years, the toddlers’ area features a labyrinth and ball pool where younger guests can indulge their imaginations in a safe environment.
Beyond the Kids’ Hub, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers curated family expeditions, allowing families to bond while exploring the wonders of the Maldivian isles. The Thilamaafushi Marine Master’s programme, spearheaded by the resort’s marine biologist, inspires children, teens, and even adults to connect with and preserve the environment. From coral restoration projects to foraging experiences at The Greenhouse, families can participate in enriching discoveries and ecological explorations that foster a greater understanding of the local terrain and ecosystem.
Medvetska explains the resort’s family programming, saying, “Our aim is to create meaningful experiences for families, where they can connect with nature, learn about sustainability, and create lasting memories together.”
On special calendar dates, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa organises curated experiences and events for the little guests, making occasions like Easter, Halloween, and Christmas even more magical.
For parents seeking some time alone, the resort offers professional babysitting services. Babysitters are available for children aged six months to 11.99 years and can cater to up to two children aged four and above or one babysitter per child for children below four years. With the resort’s well-trained babysitters, parents can enjoy a romantic dinner or relaxing moments knowing their little ones are in safe hands.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa sets itself apart by providing a magical family experience where young explorers can unleash their curiosity and learn about the captivating beauty of the Maldivian atoll. Through the expertly designed Kids’ Hub and an array of family programming, the resort inspires young minds, fosters a love for nature, and ignites a passion for conservation. For families seeking an enchanting escape where exploration and play are celebrated, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a dream come true.
Time for adventures with new programme at Bageecha Kids Club at Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Bageecha, the ultimate family-friendly paradise in the Maldives, has unveiled its brand-new and exciting kids club programme, promising endless fun and excitement for young adventurers aged 3 to 12 years.
From 08:30 to 18:30hrs daily, kids can now embark on a captivating journey, immersing themselves in a variety of unique events designed to entertain, educate, and create cherished memories.
A different adventure every day. The new programme ensures distinct and thrilling adventures each day, guaranteeing smiles and laughter for all.
Sunday – Maldivian Day: Immerse in the rich culture of the Maldives with Dhivehi Class, learning about the local language and customs. Palm Leave Decoration showcases traditional craftsmanship, and Boduberu Dance & Songs offer a taste of the island’s vibrant cultural heritage.
Monday – Junior Master Chef: Calling all young culinary enthusiasts! At the Foodie Fun Club, children will enjoy a fun and delicious day, cooking and learning new and fabulous recipes, where they will savour their creations, including a tasty barbecue. The day culminates with the Mini Olympic Games, fostering camaraderie and healthy competition.
Tuesday – Sea Creatures & Wonder of the Ocean: Start the day by choosing your favourite coloured beads for your precious jewellery. Theme Craft brings out artistic flair. Dive into the enchanting marine world with our Eco Centre Tour while educating your young mind, and the water Games add a refreshing touch of excitement at the end of the day.
Wednesday – All about Kuramathi Island: Embrace the beauty of Kuramathi through artistic expression with Leaf Painting. Initiation of Yoga helps kids find balance and inner peace. Beach & Pool fun promises endless laughter, and Coconut Decoration adds a touch of tropical creativity. Don’t miss the Hydroponic Garden Tour, discovering sustainable practices in harmony with nature.
Thursday – Beach & Sports Day: Get ready for a day of active play and beachside fun! Beach Volleyball, Football, Swimming & Snorkelling offer the perfect blend of beach excitement and sportsmanship.
Friday – Pirates: Ahoy, little buccaneers! Join the Pirates crew for a swashbuckling adventure with Pirates Tattoos and an exciting Treasure Hunt, where hidden treasures await discovery.
Saturday – Super Fun Day: Let the weekend sparkle with Music fun & Mini Zumba! Dancing and laughter fill the air as kids groove to the beat. The day continues on a high note with Flying Kites on the Sandbank, creating cherished memories against the backdrop of the azure sea.
The team at Kuramathi Bageecha understands the importance of family bonding. For parents with babies and toddlers below 3 years, babysitting services are available at an extra charge, allowing everyone to relax and revel in paradise. The new kids club programme promises your little ones a world of joy and exploration. From fun and games to learning and discovery, every moment is designed to create a magical vacation for the whole family.
Mirihi Island Resort celebrates family travel with new suite packages
Mirihi Island Resort in the Maldives has launched a limited-time four-night package designed for families to enjoy the resort’s collection of multi-bedroom beachside and over-the-water suites this season.
The package includes accommodation at the Beach and Water Suites for four guests, daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, a private beachside BBQ, a private cinema experience arranged on the beach, return seaplane transfers from Male, access to the VIP lounge at the seaplane terminal, spa treatment discounts, and F&B discounts.
Mirihi Island Resort’s package is designed especially for families. Guests also enjoy complimentary soft drinks and snacks at the seaplane lounge, Wi-Fi, as well as water sports activities, use of snorkelling equipment, yoga sessions, and more.
Rates start at US$11,622 for bookings through October 15 for stays till October 31.
For more information, visit Mirihi Island Resort.
Bucket-list family holidays at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has reveald its most family-friendly escapes for those looking to enjoy a bucket-list break with the whole brood this season.
From jungle cinema sessions, sandbank picnics and surf lessons to enjoy en-famille to craft activities, cooking lessons and bike rides that will keep little ones occupied as parents enjoy some down time, Gili Lankanfushi is the ultimate destination within a destination for discerning travellers of all ages. With under 12s staying free on a half board basis with complimentary speedboat transfers, and a 50% discount plus half-board upgrade for teens*, there’s no better time to book a family stay.
Floating Family Paradise
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives offers a range of family-friendly overwater accommodation options, with a choice of two Family Villas – the Family Villa and Family Villa with Pool – perfectly suited for parents and kids. Sleeping four in two en-suite bedrooms, the villas each include a large living space with a glass-bottomed floor area, terrace, sundeck/pool, indoor jacuzzi and a private gym.
For those who prefer a little more privacy, the two-bedroom Residence and Residence with Pool properties are located at the secluded end of jetty one and feature a master bedroom, large living area and private sundeck/pool. Little ones will love the private water garden, where they can spot nemo, dory and friends passing by throughout the day!
As with all villas at Gili Lankanfushi, the family options come complete with a Mr/Ms Friday private butler. Available 24 hours a day, the kind-natured and hands-on team is trained to cater to guests of all ages’ wishes, from setting up a luxurious star bed on the villa’s roof terrace for an atmospheric night spent sleeping beneath the Maldivian stars to arranging private family beach dinners and all children’s activities guests would like to try.
Active Adventures
Little adventurers will be in heaven at Gili Lankanfushi, with endless activities to keep everyone occupied. Those looking to learn a new skill will adore the chance to learn to surf and hang ten like a pro with Gili’s surfing lessons for guests aged six and up. Perched within its own turquoise house lagoon, the resort is a haven for first-timers finding their way around a board, with some of the country’s best surf spots just a short boat ride away for more experienced teens and adults.
Back on shore, a range of sporting activities awaits, from kids’ Zumba and yoga on the beach to bike rides with Mr/Ms Friday and tik-tac-toe or badminton tournaments. Thrill seekers will delight in the opportunity to take part in a beach treasure hunt, buggy driving lessons, and even a sandcastle-building competition.
In the evenings, a bucket-list jungle cinema under the stars provides the perfect post-dinner entertainment for all, with a selection of family movies shown throughout the week, accompanied by popcorn, snacks, and a mocktail or cocktail or two!
Foodie Fun
The whole brood can enjoy the foodie fun that awaits at Gili Lankanfushi. From family picnics on a secluded sandbank, cupcake decoration and chocolate tasting at Kashiveli restaurant to ice cream tasting at Fini Foni, there are endless opportunities to tantalise those tiny tastebuds. Creative kids will adore the chance to whip up their own mocktail or healthy juice at the iconic Overwater Bar or indulge in a spot of Pizza Making at Kashiveli.
Come dinnertime, parents need not worry about restless little ones, with every table at By The Sea restaurant equipped with a miniature zen garden with sand play tools to keep the kids occupied. Meanwhile, extensive kids menus at both Kashiveli and Fini Foni/The Overwater Bar restaurants provide palate-pleasing options for even the fussiest of eaters!
Culture Kids
Those looking to immerse their family in the local culture will be spoilt for choice at Gili Lankanfushi. ‘Local Hour’ takes place daily at the resort and includes a range of educational activities, including ‘Dhivehi Bas’ Maldivian language lessons, ‘Thoshaali’ Maldivian handicrafts and even ‘Bodu Beru’ sessions to learn to play the traditional drums. At ‘Thimaaveshi’ environment hour, aspiring ecologists can learn about the local marine life from the resident Marine Biologist as well as the sustainability measures the resort is taking to protect it, crafting their own ocean life origami as they learn. Older children and parents can even participate in Gili’s famed ‘Coral Lines’ conservation project, where they will learn about coral reef restoration and rehabilitation, visit the nursing coral on ropes and even adopt a coral. The green-fingered can also take part in a gardening session in the resort’s organic garden, where much of the fresh produce served on the island is grown.
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport and direct flights from London now available. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives start from $1,440 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
