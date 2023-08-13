Family
Time for adventures with new programme at Bageecha Kids Club at Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Bageecha, the ultimate family-friendly paradise in the Maldives, has unveiled its brand-new and exciting kids club programme, promising endless fun and excitement for young adventurers aged 3 to 12 years.
From 08:30 to 18:30hrs daily, kids can now embark on a captivating journey, immersing themselves in a variety of unique events designed to entertain, educate, and create cherished memories.
A different adventure every day. The new programme ensures distinct and thrilling adventures each day, guaranteeing smiles and laughter for all.
Sunday – Maldivian Day: Immerse in the rich culture of the Maldives with Dhivehi Class, learning about the local language and customs. Palm Leave Decoration showcases traditional craftsmanship, and Boduberu Dance & Songs offer a taste of the island’s vibrant cultural heritage.
Monday – Junior Master Chef: Calling all young culinary enthusiasts! At the Foodie Fun Club, children will enjoy a fun and delicious day, cooking and learning new and fabulous recipes, where they will savour their creations, including a tasty barbecue. The day culminates with the Mini Olympic Games, fostering camaraderie and healthy competition.
Tuesday – Sea Creatures & Wonder of the Ocean: Start the day by choosing your favourite coloured beads for your precious jewellery. Theme Craft brings out artistic flair. Dive into the enchanting marine world with our Eco Centre Tour while educating your young mind, and the water Games add a refreshing touch of excitement at the end of the day.
Wednesday – All about Kuramathi Island: Embrace the beauty of Kuramathi through artistic expression with Leaf Painting. Initiation of Yoga helps kids find balance and inner peace. Beach & Pool fun promises endless laughter, and Coconut Decoration adds a touch of tropical creativity. Don’t miss the Hydroponic Garden Tour, discovering sustainable practices in harmony with nature.
Thursday – Beach & Sports Day: Get ready for a day of active play and beachside fun! Beach Volleyball, Football, Swimming & Snorkelling offer the perfect blend of beach excitement and sportsmanship.
Friday – Pirates: Ahoy, little buccaneers! Join the Pirates crew for a swashbuckling adventure with Pirates Tattoos and an exciting Treasure Hunt, where hidden treasures await discovery.
Saturday – Super Fun Day: Let the weekend sparkle with Music fun & Mini Zumba! Dancing and laughter fill the air as kids groove to the beat. The day continues on a high note with Flying Kites on the Sandbank, creating cherished memories against the backdrop of the azure sea.
The team at Kuramathi Bageecha understands the importance of family bonding. For parents with babies and toddlers below 3 years, babysitting services are available at an extra charge, allowing everyone to relax and revel in paradise. The new kids club programme promises your little ones a world of joy and exploration. From fun and games to learning and discovery, every moment is designed to create a magical vacation for the whole family.
Mirihi Island Resort celebrates family travel with new suite packages
Mirihi Island Resort in the Maldives has launched a limited-time four-night package designed for families to enjoy the resort’s collection of multi-bedroom beachside and over-the-water suites this season.
The package includes accommodation at the Beach and Water Suites for four guests, daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, a private beachside BBQ, a private cinema experience arranged on the beach, return seaplane transfers from Male, access to the VIP lounge at the seaplane terminal, spa treatment discounts, and F&B discounts.
Mirihi Island Resort’s package is designed especially for families. Guests also enjoy complimentary soft drinks and snacks at the seaplane lounge, Wi-Fi, as well as water sports activities, use of snorkelling equipment, yoga sessions, and more.
Rates start at US$11,622 for bookings through October 15 for stays till October 31.
For more information, visit Mirihi Island Resort.
Bucket-list family holidays at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has reveald its most family-friendly escapes for those looking to enjoy a bucket-list break with the whole brood this season.
From jungle cinema sessions, sandbank picnics and surf lessons to enjoy en-famille to craft activities, cooking lessons and bike rides that will keep little ones occupied as parents enjoy some down time, Gili Lankanfushi is the ultimate destination within a destination for discerning travellers of all ages. With under 12s staying free on a half board basis with complimentary speedboat transfers, and a 50% discount plus half-board upgrade for teens*, there’s no better time to book a family stay.
Floating Family Paradise
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives offers a range of family-friendly overwater accommodation options, with a choice of two Family Villas – the Family Villa and Family Villa with Pool – perfectly suited for parents and kids. Sleeping four in two en-suite bedrooms, the villas each include a large living space with a glass-bottomed floor area, terrace, sundeck/pool, indoor jacuzzi and a private gym.
For those who prefer a little more privacy, the two-bedroom Residence and Residence with Pool properties are located at the secluded end of jetty one and feature a master bedroom, large living area and private sundeck/pool. Little ones will love the private water garden, where they can spot nemo, dory and friends passing by throughout the day!
As with all villas at Gili Lankanfushi, the family options come complete with a Mr/Ms Friday private butler. Available 24 hours a day, the kind-natured and hands-on team is trained to cater to guests of all ages’ wishes, from setting up a luxurious star bed on the villa’s roof terrace for an atmospheric night spent sleeping beneath the Maldivian stars to arranging private family beach dinners and all children’s activities guests would like to try.
Active Adventures
Little adventurers will be in heaven at Gili Lankanfushi, with endless activities to keep everyone occupied. Those looking to learn a new skill will adore the chance to learn to surf and hang ten like a pro with Gili’s surfing lessons for guests aged six and up. Perched within its own turquoise house lagoon, the resort is a haven for first-timers finding their way around a board, with some of the country’s best surf spots just a short boat ride away for more experienced teens and adults.
Back on shore, a range of sporting activities awaits, from kids’ Zumba and yoga on the beach to bike rides with Mr/Ms Friday and tik-tac-toe or badminton tournaments. Thrill seekers will delight in the opportunity to take part in a beach treasure hunt, buggy driving lessons, and even a sandcastle-building competition.
In the evenings, a bucket-list jungle cinema under the stars provides the perfect post-dinner entertainment for all, with a selection of family movies shown throughout the week, accompanied by popcorn, snacks, and a mocktail or cocktail or two!
Foodie Fun
The whole brood can enjoy the foodie fun that awaits at Gili Lankanfushi. From family picnics on a secluded sandbank, cupcake decoration and chocolate tasting at Kashiveli restaurant to ice cream tasting at Fini Foni, there are endless opportunities to tantalise those tiny tastebuds. Creative kids will adore the chance to whip up their own mocktail or healthy juice at the iconic Overwater Bar or indulge in a spot of Pizza Making at Kashiveli.
Come dinnertime, parents need not worry about restless little ones, with every table at By The Sea restaurant equipped with a miniature zen garden with sand play tools to keep the kids occupied. Meanwhile, extensive kids menus at both Kashiveli and Fini Foni/The Overwater Bar restaurants provide palate-pleasing options for even the fussiest of eaters!
Culture Kids
Those looking to immerse their family in the local culture will be spoilt for choice at Gili Lankanfushi. ‘Local Hour’ takes place daily at the resort and includes a range of educational activities, including ‘Dhivehi Bas’ Maldivian language lessons, ‘Thoshaali’ Maldivian handicrafts and even ‘Bodu Beru’ sessions to learn to play the traditional drums. At ‘Thimaaveshi’ environment hour, aspiring ecologists can learn about the local marine life from the resident Marine Biologist as well as the sustainability measures the resort is taking to protect it, crafting their own ocean life origami as they learn. Older children and parents can even participate in Gili’s famed ‘Coral Lines’ conservation project, where they will learn about coral reef restoration and rehabilitation, visit the nursing coral on ropes and even adopt a coral. The green-fingered can also take part in a gardening session in the resort’s organic garden, where much of the fresh produce served on the island is grown.
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport and direct flights from London now available. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives start from $1,440 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
Live for family fun at Dhawa Ihuru Maldives
Traditionally known as a popular destination for honeymooners and couples seeking sun, sea and sand, the Maldives is now seeing an increasing number of families opting for island getaways. Dhawa Ihuru, formerly known as Angsana Ihuru is embracing this trend and setting the ideal destination for families to enjoy a memorable and fun-filled destination through its Live for Family Fun package, in line with the brand’s “active wellbeing” motivating characteristic.
Live for Family Fun makes family holidays even more delightful with a host of exciting benefits for kids below 12 years old. For families travelling with up to two children, the resort offers complimentary dining, allowing the young ones to enjoy delicious meals without any additional cost. During lunchtime, they are treated to mouthwatering ice cream to beat the heat. Parents can also indulge in a relaxing pampering with a 90-minute spa treatment for two persons, consisting of a 60-minute massage and a 30-minute relaxation session – included in the stay.
Families can also delve into understanding the underwater wonders and discover multifarious species of marine life that have made Dhawa Ihuru’s house reef their home. Most importantly, they can gain new insights into conserving and protecting their ecosystem through Marine Talk and Coral Planting, facilitated by the resort’s own Marine Lab.
For adventurous families, the resort offers complimentary house reef snorkelling, complete with equipment, allowing everyone to explore the vibrant underwater world. After all, Dhawa Ihuru is renown to have one of the “best house reefs” and “divers’ paradise” in the Maldives. Additionally, those seeking thrilling water sports can choose from selected non-motorised options as part of the package.
For those families who wish to learn more about the community and culture, they can explore the world’s smallest capital, and have a first-hand experience to see the local scene through its attractions, delicacies, and history. Once a week, the resort showcases the Boduberu performance, which means “big drums” in the local Dhivehi language. Families, especially children, will be taken to an unforgettable experience of the heart of the Maldivian music, which African roots can be traced all the way back to the 11th century, bringing unparalleled energy, enticing guests of all ages to clap and dance along.
While children can enjoy a variety of educational and entertaining activities – indoor and outdoor, under the supervision of caring and well-trained associates at the Kids Club, mom and dad can savour their precious time together at Activa gym that boasts stunning views of the sea. Indeed, there is something for everyone at Dhawa Ihuru.
Owned and managed by the Banyan Tree Group, Dhawa Ihuru is a distinct island retreat of its own, where abundant nature, local culture and warm hospitality meet with stylish comfort and modern design – ideal for independent travellers. It is home to the signature dive spot, Rannamaari Wreck, which lies 26-metre deep a few metres off the house reef, offering diverse marine species to discover. Its casual, contemporary, and relaxed ambience makes it an ideal destination for a memorable and fun-filled family fun in the sun.
To take advantage of the benefits and perks of Live for Family Fun package, reach out to Reservations-Ihuru@dhawa.com or visit Dhawa Ihuru Maldives | Dhawa Hotels.
