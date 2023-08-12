Fairmont Maldives partners with Global Green Journeys

The Maldives, a tropical paradise known for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, is home to a dedicated and passionate individual who has made it his life’s mission to protect and restore the delicate coral reefs that surround these idyllic islands. Shameem Ali, Senior Marine Biologist at JOALI Maldives, has come a long way since his humble beginnings at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s marine lab. Today, he leads the marine conservation efforts at JOALI Maldives, starting with the JOALI Reef Restoration Programme (JRRP), a groundbreaking initiative that reflects the resort’s commitment to coral restoration in the Maldives.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the ocean and its incredible biodiversity,” says Shameem. “Working in the field of marine biology has allowed me to combine my love for the environment with my passion for science and research. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m proud to be the first and only local senior marine biologist in the Maldives.”

The JRRP is centred around the concept of “fragments of hope” – tiny corals that are planted in the resort’s own nurseries. Once these corals reach an appropriate size, they are outplanted onto the existing house reef to help it regenerate. This innovative approach to coral restoration has already shown promising results, with 70 grown colonies planted around the Arrival Centre since the outplanting phase began in November 2022.

Shameem explains, “Our goal is to assist in the natural recovery of our island’s surrounding reef by nurturing these coral fragments in our nurseries. We’ve developed a unique system that uses Mineral Accretion Technology (MAT) to enhance coral growth. By applying a low-voltage current, we can promote the accumulation of calcium carbonate – the mineral that forms the skeletal structure of corals – and help them grow faster.”

The MAT nursery can hold up to 113 fragments on each of its 24 tables, which means a minimum of 2,712 fragments are grown every year. After 10-12 months in the nursery, the coral fragments are ready to be outplanted onto the house reef.

In addition to the MAT nursery, JOALI Maldives also features spider frame and Christmas tree nurseries, which are planted by guests as a way to collaborate with the JRRP and be a part of the reef recovery effort. Through 2022, nine additional spider frames were created, holding 310 coral fragments.

“Guest involvement is a crucial aspect of our programme,” Shameem emphasises. “By allowing guests to participate in the planting process, we’re not only raising awareness about the importance of coral restoration but also creating a sense of ownership and responsibility for the health of our reefs.”

Despite some initial challenges, such as 10% of the coral fragments in the spider frames bleaching due to the adjustment phase and shallow waters, the JRRP team has adapted and moved the frames to slightly deeper waters in the same area.

Shameem’s dedication to coral restoration and his innovative approach to marine biology have made a significant impact on the Maldives’ underwater ecosystem. As the first and only Maldivian senior marine biologist, he serves as an inspiration to others in the field and a testament to the power of passion and perseverance.

“I believe that we all have a role to play in protecting our oceans and the incredible life that calls it home,” Shameem concludes. “Through the JOALI Reef Restoration Programme, we’re not only helping to restore our island’s surrounding reef but also inspiring others to take action and make a difference in their own communities.”

As the JOALI Reef Restoration Programme continues to make strides in coral restoration, Shameem Ali and his team are constantly exploring new methods and technologies to further enhance their efforts. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the JRRP is poised to become a leading example of sustainable marine conservation in the Maldives and beyond.

“One of the most exciting aspects of working in marine biology is the opportunity to discover and implement new techniques that can help us better understand and protect our oceans,” says Shameem. “We’re always looking for ways to improve our coral restoration efforts and share our knowledge with other organisations and researchers.”

In addition to the ongoing expansion of the JRRP’s nurseries and outplanting efforts, Shameem and his team are also working on developing educational programmes for local communities and schools. By engaging with the next generation of Maldivians, they hope to inspire a lifelong passion for marine conservation and empower future leaders to take an active role in protecting their country’s precious coral reefs.

“We believe that education is a key component of our mission,” Shameem explains. “By teaching young people about the importance of coral reefs and the threats they face, we can help foster a sense of stewardship and responsibility for our environment. Our goal is to create a ripple effect that extends beyond JOALI Maldives and inspires positive change throughout the Maldives and beyond.”

As the JRRP continues to grow and evolve, Shameem Ali’s unwavering commitment to coral restoration serves as a beacon of hope for the future of the Maldives’ marine ecosystems. His pioneering work in the field of marine biology has not only made a tangible impact on the health of the country’s coral reefs but also inspired countless others to join the fight for a more sustainable and vibrant underwater world.

As Shameem puts it, “The ocean is a vast and mysterious world that still holds many secrets waiting to be discovered. By working together and embracing innovative solutions, we can help ensure that future generations have the opportunity to experience the wonder and beauty of our planet’s most precious resource.”