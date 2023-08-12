Wellness reimagined at Hilton Maldives Amingiri

Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi, a private island resort in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, stands as a testament to the harmonious coexistence of luxury and sustainability. With its unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and responsibility, the resort has scaled up its sustainability efforts with a new partnership with Global Green Journeys.

Global Green Journeys is a project that’s raising awareness about effective global solutions while promoting scalable and sustainable approaches for widespread adoption. The team’s objective is to emphasise multiple catalytic projects and activities working towards social, environmental and economic sustainability. This exciting collaboration perfectly aligns with Fairmont Maldives’ core values and vision, adding to its existing innovative initiatives, enabling the resort to build, promote, and implement more impactful sustainability programming for a greener future.

As part of the partnership, the pilot project focuses on the plastic pollution epidemic and the technology developed by Precious Plastic to deal with plastic recycling and create wider socio-economic benefits for the local communities. The project will provide unique insight into the property’s on-site Sustainability Lab, the Maldives’ first resort-based recycling facility, and ultimately contribute to a global conversation on the importance of sustainability. As part of the pilot project, two celebrities visited the island resort to design bespoke products from recycled plastic and participate in various eco-inspired activities; including a visit to a local school, that helps divert plastic waste to the Lab and forms part of the resort’s CSR School Education program, to help inspire the next generation to lead a more sustainable life.

Fairmont Maldives is the first Fairmont property in the world to achieve the coveted Green Globe certificate for its dedication to sustainable operations and development. The idyllic island hideaway’s crowing jewel, the resort boasts the Maldives’ longest infinity pool which leads guests to the Coralarium — a captivating underwater art installation by acclaimed eco-artist Jason deCaires Taylor and the country’s first coral regeneration project in the form of a gallery. The resort’s 120 luxurious villas, whether on the white sandy beach, amidst the lush island jungle, or perched over the glistening waters of the Indian Ocean, offer a harmonious blend of chic, understated, Maldivian rustic charm.