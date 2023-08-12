News
Wellness reimagined at Hilton Maldives Amingiri
Monsoons are a great time to go for a spa retreat, to rejuvenate and relax your mind and body. Offering reimagined wellness experiences set amid crystalline lagoon waters, Hilton Maldives Amangiri brings to you its new after-hours spa treatments called ‘Under the Sky’. These spa treatments aim to improve your mental well-being, leaving you positively recharged. These spa treatments are available at the Skye Deck from 8-10pm. Here’s everything you need to know:
Enchanted Night
A three-step treatment that uses distinctive mindful aromas with a healing imprint, to start a guided aroma journey. This creates an environment that is conducive to restful sleep, focusing on the three pillars of wellness: mind, body, and spirit. The treatment starts with a warm foot soak for 15 minutes, followed with a balancing massage for 60 minutes and ending with a facial cleansing with mask for 15 Minutes.
Moonlight Relief
This two-step treatment, creates a firm pressure and cross-fibre strokes combined with a combination of your preferred aromatherapy blend, that help in enhancing the blood circulation and loosen tight muscles, especially those in the shoulders and lower back. The first step includes a warm foot soak for 15 minutes, followed with the Deep Tissue Massage with Muscle Balm for 60 minutes. A cup of a tailored Cleanse Tea blend with berries, citrus, and spice wraps up the wellness session.
Warm Evenings
Ignite the evening with a warm foot soak for 15 minutes that includes orange blossom water to detoxify, cleanse, and revive your senses. Followed by a 60 minutes full-body massage session using hot stones which helps to ease the tension, initiate immune recovery, and naturally increase the body’s resilience to diseases. This revitalising therapy is completed with a cup of a tailored Cleanse Tea blend with berries, citrus, and spice.
World famous for its captivating beauty, Maldives is an escape to paradise, with its crystal-clear aquamarine ocean and marvellous underwater wildlife. Hilton Amingiri Resort and Spa provides the perfect Maldives experience, being situated 20 minutes from the Male international airport, with its luxury villas, thoughtful attention to detail, personalised guest experience managers and endless holiday activities. Whether you want the best of dining options, diving in a private lagoon, a romantic private dinner on the beach or a fun cocktail session with the in-house mixologist- the sky’s the limit here!
Action
Fairmont Maldives partners with Global Green Journeys
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi, a private island resort in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, stands as a testament to the harmonious coexistence of luxury and sustainability. With its unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and responsibility, the resort has scaled up its sustainability efforts with a new partnership with Global Green Journeys.
Global Green Journeys is a project that’s raising awareness about effective global solutions while promoting scalable and sustainable approaches for widespread adoption. The team’s objective is to emphasise multiple catalytic projects and activities working towards social, environmental and economic sustainability. This exciting collaboration perfectly aligns with Fairmont Maldives’ core values and vision, adding to its existing innovative initiatives, enabling the resort to build, promote, and implement more impactful sustainability programming for a greener future.
As part of the partnership, the pilot project focuses on the plastic pollution epidemic and the technology developed by Precious Plastic to deal with plastic recycling and create wider socio-economic benefits for the local communities. The project will provide unique insight into the property’s on-site Sustainability Lab, the Maldives’ first resort-based recycling facility, and ultimately contribute to a global conversation on the importance of sustainability. As part of the pilot project, two celebrities visited the island resort to design bespoke products from recycled plastic and participate in various eco-inspired activities; including a visit to a local school, that helps divert plastic waste to the Lab and forms part of the resort’s CSR School Education program, to help inspire the next generation to lead a more sustainable life.
Fairmont Maldives is the first Fairmont property in the world to achieve the coveted Green Globe certificate for its dedication to sustainable operations and development. The idyllic island hideaway’s crowing jewel, the resort boasts the Maldives’ longest infinity pool which leads guests to the Coralarium — a captivating underwater art installation by acclaimed eco-artist Jason deCaires Taylor and the country’s first coral regeneration project in the form of a gallery. The resort’s 120 luxurious villas, whether on the white sandy beach, amidst the lush island jungle, or perched over the glistening waters of the Indian Ocean, offer a harmonious blend of chic, understated, Maldivian rustic charm.
Drink
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s bartender team collaborates with world-renowned mixologist Giovanni Depergola
In a remarkable stride towards redefining luxury libations, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s bartender team embarks on an exhilarating week-long journey of intensive bartending training, from August 7th to 14th which is spearheaded by the illustrious Giovanni Depergola, the Co-Founder and Head of Education at Alembic Liquid Education System.
Renowned for its relaxing beauty and unparalleled hospitality, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has consistently striven to provide an unforgettable experience for its guests. The forthcoming bartending training aligns seamlessly with the resort’s commitment to excellence, as it seeks to further refine its beverage services. The team’s immersion into this intensive program led by Giovanni Depergola underscores the resort’s dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry’s evolving trends and customer expectations.
Giovanni Depergola’s presence as the lead mentor for this training adds an extra layer of prestige to the training. With a reputation for his expertise and innovation in the world of mixology, Depergola’s guidance is expected to ignite a creative spark within the bartender team. As the Co-Founder and Head of Education at Alembic Liquid Education System founded in 2016, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, promising to impart not only technical skills but also a deeper understanding of the artistry behind mixology.
As the week-long training commences, the bartender team anticipates an immersive experience that will broaden their horizons and refine their craft. As the resort continues to set new standards in luxury hospitality, this training marks a significant step toward ensuring that every guest’s visit is imbued with the magic of finely crafted cocktails and impeccable service.
Take advantage of the free transfer offer this August and immerse yourself in luxury, relaxation, and an unforgettable dining experience at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, visit the resort’s website https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-iru-fushi/offers/free-transfer-offer/ or contact reservations at 00960 656 0125 | ecommerce.irufushi@sunsiyam.com.
News
Singapore Airlines to upgrade Maldives flights to A350-900
Singapore Airlines (SIA) is set to enhance its flight services across its network during the upcoming Northern Summer 2024 operating season (from March 31, 2024, to October 26, 2024). This strategic move aims to cater to the robust demand for air travel to key markets.
As part of this initiative, SIA will upgrade its existing seven-times weekly service between Singapore and Male (operating as SQ432 and SQ431). Starting March 31, 2024, the route will transition from utilising the Boeing 737 Max 8 narrow-body aircraft to the more spacious A350-900 medium-haul aircraft.
This upgrade is a response to the high demand for air travel to the popular holiday destination of Maldives. By employing the A350-900 aircraft on this route, Singapore Airlines aims to effectively meet the needs of travellers seeking to visit this sought-after location during the Northern Summer 2024 operating season.
The decision to shift to the A350-900 aircraft underscores the airline’s commitment to providing enhanced travel experiences, while also catering to the growing travel preferences and demands of its passengers. This move not only reflects SIA’s strategic approach but also aligns with its objective of ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey for its customers.
