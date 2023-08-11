Drink
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s bartender team collaborates with world-renowned mixologist Giovanni Depergola
In a remarkable stride towards redefining luxury libations, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s bartender team embarks on an exhilarating week-long journey of intensive bartending training, from August 7th to 14th which is spearheaded by the illustrious Giovanni Depergola, the Co-Founder and Head of Education at Alembic Liquid Education System.
Renowned for its relaxing beauty and unparalleled hospitality, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has consistently striven to provide an unforgettable experience for its guests. The forthcoming bartending training aligns seamlessly with the resort’s commitment to excellence, as it seeks to further refine its beverage services. The team’s immersion into this intensive program led by Giovanni Depergola underscores the resort’s dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry’s evolving trends and customer expectations.
Giovanni Depergola’s presence as the lead mentor for this training adds an extra layer of prestige to the training. With a reputation for his expertise and innovation in the world of mixology, Depergola’s guidance is expected to ignite a creative spark within the bartender team. As the Co-Founder and Head of Education at Alembic Liquid Education System founded in 2016, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, promising to impart not only technical skills but also a deeper understanding of the artistry behind mixology.
As the week-long training commences, the bartender team anticipates an immersive experience that will broaden their horizons and refine their craft. As the resort continues to set new standards in luxury hospitality, this training marks a significant step toward ensuring that every guest’s visit is imbued with the magic of finely crafted cocktails and impeccable service.
Take advantage of the free transfer offer this August and immerse yourself in luxury, relaxation, and an unforgettable dining experience at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, visit the resort’s website https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-iru-fushi/offers/free-transfer-offer/ or contact reservations at 00960 656 0125 | ecommerce.irufushi@sunsiyam.com.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort introduces exquisite seasonal specials to kindle House of Celebration Programme across Asia Pacific
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced the addition of two limited-time specials in culinary and the art of drinking to join St. Regis’ “The House of Celebration” initiative, a collection of special experiences that turn old customs into new traditions.
The House of Celebration encourages guests to relive the magnificent and legendary festivities of the Astors, the founders of the renowned brand who were famous for their extravagant gatherings. The House of Celebration adopts a distinctive theme for each of the four seasons, similar to haute couture fashion runways, offering unique cultural, fashion, and dining experiences for a limited time. These experiences highlight St. Regis’ beloved customs and establish new traditions in some of the Asia Pacific region’s most exquisite locations, including the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli.
Beginning this summer, the finest address in the Maldives will unveil “Celebration of Place”, a bespoke pairing menu for the season featuring dishes infused with local ingredients at the newly opened Asian specialty restaurant, T.Pan. The new T.Pan set dinner menu, featuring Japanese style Kaiseki cuisine, starts from USD $350++ and offers a beverage pairing option for $220++. The presentation begins with an Osaka Nights “Otoshi” appetiser with Roku gin, Aperol, Antica Formula Vermouth and Ume Liqueur.
Paying homage to the St. Regis New York’s famed King Cole Bar’s focus on the art of drinking, the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli will introduce a New York-inspired cocktail infused with local ingredients at The Whale Bar to enrich the celebrated bar programming experience. It currently features a selection of 40 recipes inspired by five New York neighbourhoods, and “The Violet Hour”, a dedicated ritual to celebrate the end of the day and the start of the evening, when the sky is purple and talented bartenders can be found throwing martinis.
Additionally, the five-star resort has introduced a limited time cocktail, Tropical Tuna Twist, inviting guests to indulge in the essence of the Maldives with this creation that captures the vibrant flavors of the archipelago. The refreshing blend of Clear Tomato Water infused with Maldivian Chili and Curry Leaves is enhanced by the perfect balance of Tuna Vermouth, London Dry Gin, and citrus notes. Served with a side of homemade Tuna Rice Crackers and topped with a delightful Celery Foam, this cocktail is a taste of paradise not to be missed.
“At the St. Regis Maldives, we make the everyday exquisite and welcome guests into our home to experience the extraordinary in an unparalleled setting,” says Vincent Pauchon, general manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “The St. Regis legacy as the original House of Celebration lives on through the Astor family’s tradition and spirit. We continue to be the ultimate luxury destination and are proud to introduce our modern luminaries, tastemakers and global influencers to this new bespoke programming that one can only find at the finest address in the Maldives.”
The seasonal Celebration of Place menu at T.Pan and Tropical Tuna Twist cocktail at The Whale Bar are available from July 5 – August 31, 2023. For more information, please visit http://stregismaldives.com.
Kuda Villingili Maldives awarded Best Designed Wine List in Asia by World of Fine Wine Awards 2023
Kuda Villingili, located in the North Male Atoll has been recognised as having one of the world’s best designed wine lists in the annual awards from The World of Fine Wine, the guide for discerning individuals with a passion for wine.
Judged by a panel of the world’s leading wine experts, writers and sommeliers, Kuda Villingili was awarded the Best Designed Regional Wine List in Asia for 2023. This prestigious award is a highly esteemed competition and the rigorous evaluation process scrutinises wine lists from various regions across the globe, with a focus on showcasing excellence, innovation, and the embodiment of the true spirit of fine wine.
Deepa Manuel, General Manager says, “We are truly honoured to receive the Best Designed Regional Wine List in Asia award from The World of Fine Wine. This recognition is a testament of our dedication in creating and elevating delightful wine experience for our guests.”
The categories for the first few editions of the World’s Best Wine Lists centred on the ambition, innovation, and passion of the restaurateur or sommelier in selecting interesting and varied wines. It soon became apparent to the Judges, however, as they studied hundreds of lists every year, that one aspect that significantly affected the ability of a guest to enjoy the process of wine selection was the appearance, clarity, and navigability of the wine list itself. All too often, design is the Achilles heel of otherwise good or great lists.
The Global category winners will be announced at the World’s Best Wine Lists awards ceremony at Glaziers Hall in London on September 11, 2023. Where one outstanding entry will also be identified as Wine List of the Year.
Vakkaru Reserve wins Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence for third time
Vakkaru Maldives has announced that its wine cellar, Vakkaru Reserve, has once again been recognised by the esteemed Wine Spectator magazine with the Best of Award of Excellence for 2023. This honour marks the third time the island sanctuary’s cellar has earned this prestigious title, further solidifying its position as a leading destination for wine connoisseurs.
Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards are designed to recognise restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections that complement their cuisine, appealing to a broad spectrum of wine enthusiasts. This “Two-Glass” title is given to establishments that present at least 350 selections of wine labels, offering a wide array of wine regions, styles, and vintage depth. Vakkaru Reserve’s diverse and sophisticated collection and unwavering commitment to exquisite guest experiences were instrumental in securing this commendation. Among the 1,411 award winners in 2023, only four establishments in the Maldives were granted this title.
Housed in an elegant wooden building steps away from the ocean, the Vakkaru Reserve wine cellar, which opened in 2018, accommodates up to 10 guests for an intimate dining experience around a communal table. Surrounded by palm trees and beautifully illuminated by candlelight, the eight-seater outdoor dining table is a popular spot for guests looking for a special evening and those wanting to try the cellar’s cigar collection. In addition to wine tasting experiences, private wine pairing dinners are also available, and guests can savour three- to five-course set menus, paired with wines curated by the sommelier.
Home to a careful curation of vintage and non-vintage wines from the Old and the New Worlds, the wine list covers 680 labels from 15 different countries. It includes rare vintages such as the 1974 and 1985 Château Cheval Blanc, 2002 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut, 2002 Krug Clos du Mesnil and 2009 Louis Roederer Cristal Rosé, the 1990 Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia Bolgheri, 2002 Chateau d’Yquem and Tiganello vintages running from 2006 to 2014.
“We are immensely proud and delighted to receive the Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence for the third time. This award is not only a recognition of the diverse and sophisticated collection of wines we offer at Vakkaru Reserve, but it’s also a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team to provide unparalleled guest experiences,” said Iain McCormack, General Manager, Vakkaru Maldives.
“Vakkaru Reserve is more than just a wine cellar; it’s a destination for connoisseurs and enthusiasts who seek an exquisite wine journey. As we celebrate this recognition, we are inspired to continue curating a world-class wine list and exceptional experiences that our guests have come to expect and enjoy.”
