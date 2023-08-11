News
Singapore Airlines to upgrade Maldives flights to A350-900
Singapore Airlines (SIA) is set to enhance its flight services across its network during the upcoming Northern Summer 2024 operating season (from March 31, 2024, to October 26, 2024). This strategic move aims to cater to the robust demand for air travel to key markets.
As part of this initiative, SIA will upgrade its existing seven-times weekly service between Singapore and Male (operating as SQ432 and SQ431). Starting March 31, 2024, the route will transition from utilising the Boeing 737 Max 8 narrow-body aircraft to the more spacious A350-900 medium-haul aircraft.
This upgrade is a response to the high demand for air travel to the popular holiday destination of Maldives. By employing the A350-900 aircraft on this route, Singapore Airlines aims to effectively meet the needs of travellers seeking to visit this sought-after location during the Northern Summer 2024 operating season.
The decision to shift to the A350-900 aircraft underscores the airline’s commitment to providing enhanced travel experiences, while also catering to the growing travel preferences and demands of its passengers. This move not only reflects SIA’s strategic approach but also aligns with its objective of ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey for its customers.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s bartender team collaborates with world-renowned mixologist Giovanni Depergola
In a remarkable stride towards redefining luxury libations, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s bartender team embarks on an exhilarating week-long journey of intensive bartending training, from August 7th to 14th which is spearheaded by the illustrious Giovanni Depergola, the Co-Founder and Head of Education at Alembic Liquid Education System.
Renowned for its relaxing beauty and unparalleled hospitality, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has consistently striven to provide an unforgettable experience for its guests. The forthcoming bartending training aligns seamlessly with the resort’s commitment to excellence, as it seeks to further refine its beverage services. The team’s immersion into this intensive program led by Giovanni Depergola underscores the resort’s dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry’s evolving trends and customer expectations.
Giovanni Depergola’s presence as the lead mentor for this training adds an extra layer of prestige to the training. With a reputation for his expertise and innovation in the world of mixology, Depergola’s guidance is expected to ignite a creative spark within the bartender team. As the Co-Founder and Head of Education at Alembic Liquid Education System founded in 2016, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, promising to impart not only technical skills but also a deeper understanding of the artistry behind mixology.
As the week-long training commences, the bartender team anticipates an immersive experience that will broaden their horizons and refine their craft. As the resort continues to set new standards in luxury hospitality, this training marks a significant step toward ensuring that every guest’s visit is imbued with the magic of finely crafted cocktails and impeccable service.
Take advantage of the free transfer offer this August and immerse yourself in luxury, relaxation, and an unforgettable dining experience at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
Mirihi Island Resort celebrates family travel with new suite packages
Mirihi Island Resort in the Maldives has launched a limited-time four-night package designed for families to enjoy the resort’s collection of multi-bedroom beachside and over-the-water suites this season.
The package includes accommodation at the Beach and Water Suites for four guests, daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, a private beachside BBQ, a private cinema experience arranged on the beach, return seaplane transfers from Male, access to the VIP lounge at the seaplane terminal, spa treatment discounts, and F&B discounts.
Mirihi Island Resort’s package is designed especially for families. Guests also enjoy complimentary soft drinks, snacks, Wi-Fi, as well as water sports activities, use of snorkelling equipment, yoga sessions, and more.
Rates start at US$11,622 for bookings through October 15 for stays till October 31.
For more information, visit Mirihi Island Resort.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invests in technology for sustainability
In its ongoing quest to play an active role in protecting the environment, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is investing in pioneering technology to drastically reduce food waste within the resort’s seven food and beverage outlets. The shocking fact that, according to Earth.Org, around one-third of all food worldwide is wasted, while at the same time, one in nine people go hungry, has prompted the five-star resort on the private island of Furanafushi to explore innovative ways with artificial intelligence to address this global social problem. The smart control of air-conditioning systems with the help of INNCOM to improve energy efficiency in the rooms as well complements the comprehensive measures to promote sustainability.
To raise awareness of the daily waste production and to further promote sustainability in practice the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has integrated Winnow’s artificial intelligence into its processes. This incorporates a camera so that monitoring can be done on which food and how much of it is being thrown away. This new technology makes it possible to determine the cost of food waste and also to automatically pass it on to the chef so that he can adjust the calculation accordingly. The aim is to reduce food waste on-site by at least half.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resorts & Spa’s efforts go beyond food waste management. For example, in cooperation with INNCOM Guestroom Management Systems, a system was introduced to control all air conditioning units, which is intelligently linked to the hotel’s property management system. The system analyses the guest status in the individual accommodations and controls the air conditioning units accordingly. When a room is unoccupied, the air conditioning is kept at room temperature to save energy. When a room is occupied, the system automatically adjusts to the current ambient conditions to ensure optimal room temperature. Another effective step to avoid energy waste is the automatic shutdown of the air conditioner when the room door is opened to the outside. This intelligent feature helps to reduce energy consumption and brings the resort closer to its goal of complete energy efficiency. “It is a matter close to our hearts to make a positive impact on the environment,” says Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Resort & Spa, “Our goal is not only to reduce food waste and save energy through innovative technologies and sustainable measures but also to provide our guests with an enjoyable stay with a clear conscience. Together, we are proud to take a significant step towards a more sustainable future.”
