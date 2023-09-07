IndiGo to resume direct flights between Hyderabad and Maldives from Oct 31

Dusit Thani Maldives, a luxurious paradise in the heart of the Maldives, has announced an enchanting line-up of festive activities and experiences for the upcoming holiday season. Guests can revel in the magic of this idyllic island resort while immersing themselves in a series of exciting events and offerings, promising an unforgettable holiday experience like no other.

As the festive season approaches, Dusit Thani Maldives invites guests to embrace the beauty of the Maldives with their loved ones. Whether guests are seeking relaxation or adventure, the resort caters to all desires, ensuring a memorable experience for every individual.

To start the festivities, Dusit Thani Maldives will be beautifully adorned with elegant decorations throughout the resort, creating a festive atmosphere akin to a winter wonderland on the pristine white sandy beach. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with warm and heartfelt hospitality, setting the tone for an extraordinary holiday season.

Throughout the festive period, the resort will showcase a variety of curated events and activities for guests of all ages. From thrilling water sports adventures, exhilarating diving excursions exploring vibrant coral reefs, to rejuvenating wellness treatments that will pamper the senses, Dusit Thani Maldives promises a diverse array of experiences to suit every taste.

Children will be treated to a range of exciting activities at the dedicated Kids Club, where they can participate in arts and crafts sessions, interactive games, and engaging workshops under the careful guidance of professional team members. Families can relish quality time together while creating lifelong memories.

Food enthusiasts will indulge in an exquisite dining experience at one of the resort’s award winning restaurants – Benjarong. Each dining venue will offer an opulent festive feast featuring gourmet creations and a wide selection of international delicacies. From mouth-watering seafood extravaganzas to traditional Christmas dinners, guests will be spoilt for choice in the resort’s culinary offerings.

To top off the festive celebrations, guests can expect lively entertainment, live music performances, and exciting gala events on New Year’s Eve. The countdown to midnight will be accompanied by dazzling fireworks lighting up the night sky, marking the beginning of a remarkable new year full of promise and joy.

Dusit Thani Maldives invites guests to embrace the magic of the holiday season while experiencing the warmth and luxury of the Maldives. It promises an unforgettable festive season where dreams become reality, allowing guests to create everlasting memories with their loved ones.

To learn more about this extraordinary adventure of the year, read Dusit Thani Maldives Festive Programme or contact resmaldives@dusit.com