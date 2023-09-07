News
IndiGo to resume direct flights between Hyderabad and Maldives from Oct 31
IndiGo is resuming direct flights between Hyderabad and Male, from October 31.
The introduction of these new non-stop flights will help boost tourist traffic between India and The Maldives, while also providing travellers with increased convenience.
The Maldives is one of the most popular destinations for Indians, and traffic from India to the archipelago has grown considerably. India has been the biggest contributor to tourism in the Maldives in recent years, and these new flights will help travellers from India with additional options.
“We are thrilled to announce the recommencement of our non-stop flights connecting Hyderabad and Male, from October 31, 2023. The introduction of these flights will not only improve accessibility but also offer travellers added flexibility and convenience. The Maldives has experienced a recent surge in travel, particularly in anticipation of upcoming holidays and long weekends,” Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo said.
“Furthermore, as the wedding season approaches, the Maldives stands out as an ideal destination, offering luxurious accommodations and romantic getaways for an unforgettable travel experience. We will continue to enhance international connectivity and remain committed to our promise of providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences to our customers across our wide network.”
These flights are being reinstated to cater to business and leisure travellers seeking new and affordable flying options to access destinations that facilitate business development and offer tourist attractions.
Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via IndiGo’s official website www.goIndiGo.in.
News
Experience unforgettable festive celebrations at Dusit Thani Maldives
Dusit Thani Maldives, a luxurious paradise in the heart of the Maldives, has announced an enchanting line-up of festive activities and experiences for the upcoming holiday season. Guests can revel in the magic of this idyllic island resort while immersing themselves in a series of exciting events and offerings, promising an unforgettable holiday experience like no other.
As the festive season approaches, Dusit Thani Maldives invites guests to embrace the beauty of the Maldives with their loved ones. Whether guests are seeking relaxation or adventure, the resort caters to all desires, ensuring a memorable experience for every individual.
To start the festivities, Dusit Thani Maldives will be beautifully adorned with elegant decorations throughout the resort, creating a festive atmosphere akin to a winter wonderland on the pristine white sandy beach. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with warm and heartfelt hospitality, setting the tone for an extraordinary holiday season.
Throughout the festive period, the resort will showcase a variety of curated events and activities for guests of all ages. From thrilling water sports adventures, exhilarating diving excursions exploring vibrant coral reefs, to rejuvenating wellness treatments that will pamper the senses, Dusit Thani Maldives promises a diverse array of experiences to suit every taste.
Children will be treated to a range of exciting activities at the dedicated Kids Club, where they can participate in arts and crafts sessions, interactive games, and engaging workshops under the careful guidance of professional team members. Families can relish quality time together while creating lifelong memories.
Food enthusiasts will indulge in an exquisite dining experience at one of the resort’s award winning restaurants – Benjarong. Each dining venue will offer an opulent festive feast featuring gourmet creations and a wide selection of international delicacies. From mouth-watering seafood extravaganzas to traditional Christmas dinners, guests will be spoilt for choice in the resort’s culinary offerings.
To top off the festive celebrations, guests can expect lively entertainment, live music performances, and exciting gala events on New Year’s Eve. The countdown to midnight will be accompanied by dazzling fireworks lighting up the night sky, marking the beginning of a remarkable new year full of promise and joy.
Dusit Thani Maldives invites guests to embrace the magic of the holiday season while experiencing the warmth and luxury of the Maldives. It promises an unforgettable festive season where dreams become reality, allowing guests to create everlasting memories with their loved ones.
To learn more about this extraordinary adventure of the year, read Dusit Thani Maldives Festive Programme or contact resmaldives@dusit.com
News
Beond airline announces Munich, Zurich as first European launch cities to Maldives
Beond, the world’s first premium leisure airline, has announced that Munich and Zurich are the initial origin cities for the airline, flying to Malé, Maldives.
The inaugural flights are scheduled for November 2023, with the Munich inaugural departing November 15, and the Zurich inaugural departing November 17.
“We are thrilled to announce Munich and Zurich as launch cities for Beond. Our customers there will enjoy an incredible premium leisure experience on their way to Maldives, a beautiful destination. Our team is hard at work preparing for service launch with a goal to exceed every expectation of our first customers from the moment they book with us,” Beond’s Chief Commercial Officer Sascha Feuerherd said.
Beond will begin operations this fall with Maldives as its first hub. The service launch from Europe will begin with an Airbus A319 aircraft with 44 state-of-the-art lay-flat configuration, and a premium on-board experience including fine dining.
The airline recently received its Air Operator’s Certificate in Maldives from the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority.
Cooking
Experience Kaage, an award winning epicurean escapade at VARU By Atmosphere Maldives
As you bask in the warm embrace of the sun-kissed waves on the pristine shores of the Maldives, a culinary oasis awaits at Kaagé, the specialty restaurant at VARU By Atmosphere. Nestled amidst turquoise waters and lush greenery, this cosmopolitan property offers you an unrivalled gastronomic experience that will tantalise your taste buds and nourish your soul.
In Dhivehi, the Maldivian dialect, Kaagé refers to a traditional dining house. During the days of yore, these dining houses served as a large shared dining hall where multiple families would gather for meals and socialise. This tradition is artfully recreated at the hotel. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with traditional drinks and treated to a short, captivating film on the history of Maldivian cuisine, setting the stage for the culinary journey that lies ahead.
The Maldivian architecture of the restaurant is absolutely breathtaking, with wooden and floral tones that perfectly capture the essence of a historic Maldivian house. The welcoming hospitality only adds to the overall atmosphere, making it an ideal destination to relish its exquisite culinary masterpieces.
The restaurant’s culinary team boasts remarkable expertise in unleashing creativity and curating culinary surprises from the depths of Maldivian cuisine. Their artful combination of traditional flavours with modern presentations elevates each dish to an unparalleled level of sophistication, ensuring that every bite takes you on a journey through the storied history of the Maldives.
These dishes are a perfect blend of traditional recipes and contemporary twists, beautifully prepared to capture your attention. The extensive menu involves culinary delicacy from the heritage of Maldivian cuisine with signature dishes such as Gulha, a deep-fried pastry ball filled with smoked Tuna or vegetables and flavoured with finely chopped onion, grated coconut, and chilli, and Kandu Kukhulu, the renowned Maldivian Tuna Curry, a masterpiece of rich flavours, leaves a lasting impression on every taste palate, surpassing culinary dreams.
