News
Find the perfect destination for wellness getaway at these Maldives resorts
Discover the epitome of relaxation and indulgence with luxurious spa experiences offered at three of the Maldives’ most idyllic resorts. From personalised treatments to wellbeing experiences, each resort offers its own distinct approach, dedicated to nurturing guests’ mind, body, and soul.
Heritance Aarah Maldives
Wellness enthusiasts can take off on a restorative journey, of body and mind, at Heritance Aarah Maldives, one of the most holistic spa resorts. The resort invites guests to immerse in a world of tranquility at the Medi Spa, set above tranquil lagoon waters at the overwater spa. With a curated menu inclusive of state-of-the-art dermatological treatments that combine the latest medical prevention, aesthetics, fitness, nutrition and wellbeing, the resort ensures a perfect rejuvenating package. The spa uses Dermograph skin diagnosis system to create a personalized plan for guests, accompanied by Medi spa products.
Heritance Aarah Maldives not only provides a wide range of spa therapies, but also customises treatments based on personal requirements and length of visit, with services including Micro-needling, Nano-needling, mesotherapy, and medical facial treatments along with a range of facials and massages as well as body treatments such as body contouring, sculpting, scrubs and wraps.
For more information and details on the all-inclusive packages: heritancehotels.com
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
Amidst the lush greenery of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa lies the tropical sanctuary that is Spa by JW, waiting to welcome guests for the ultimate indulgence. The award-winning Spa is a must visit for those seeking relaxation and some time to disconnect from the world, boasting six world-class Treatment Rooms, a Deluxe Treatment Suite, Overwater Gym, and an Open-Air Yoga Pavilion each offering endless views of the azure waters.
Guests will be whisked away on a journey of tranquility with a range of treatments that are tailor-made to their needs, delivered by the resort’s expert therapists. The Spa offers a selection of packages that include all that is needed to feel truly renewed, aimed at revitalising mind, body, and spirit.
For more information on facilities and packages, visit jwmarriottmaldives.com.
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
Press reset on your health and wellbeing with the ultimate escape in the Maldives. The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives invites you to relax, restore and rejuvenate body, mind and soul in an exotic private island setting. Wave goodbye to stress from the minute you step onto the island’s sugar-white sands, with the resort’s anything-but-standard wellness offering designed to deliver the unexpected. In The Standard Spa, explore the indoor hydrotherapy playground, where a communal hammam, aroma steam room and plunge shower create an invigorating hot-cold contrast.
For the ultimate wellbeing getaway, The Standard’s Eco Escape promises a free-spirited five-day programme of yoga, meditation, massages and spa pampering. Yogis can savour sunrise, sunset, Hatha and aqua yoga classes, before unwinding with a Deep Relax Massage, Rose Ritual Renewal, Reflexology Treatment and Candle Massage in The Standard Spa, and a steamy DIY hammam session.
To book your wellness getaway with The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives’ Eco Escape offer, visit: standardhotels.com/maldives/specials/eco-escape
News
IndiGo to resume direct flights between Hyderabad and Maldives from Oct 31
IndiGo is resuming direct flights between Hyderabad and Male, from October 31.
The introduction of these new non-stop flights will help boost tourist traffic between India and The Maldives, while also providing travellers with increased convenience.
The Maldives is one of the most popular destinations for Indians, and traffic from India to the archipelago has grown considerably. India has been the biggest contributor to tourism in the Maldives in recent years, and these new flights will help travellers from India with additional options.
“We are thrilled to announce the recommencement of our non-stop flights connecting Hyderabad and Male, from October 31, 2023. The introduction of these flights will not only improve accessibility but also offer travellers added flexibility and convenience. The Maldives has experienced a recent surge in travel, particularly in anticipation of upcoming holidays and long weekends,” Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo said.
“Furthermore, as the wedding season approaches, the Maldives stands out as an ideal destination, offering luxurious accommodations and romantic getaways for an unforgettable travel experience. We will continue to enhance international connectivity and remain committed to our promise of providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences to our customers across our wide network.”
These flights are being reinstated to cater to business and leisure travellers seeking new and affordable flying options to access destinations that facilitate business development and offer tourist attractions.
Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via IndiGo’s official website www.goIndiGo.in.
News
Experience unforgettable festive celebrations at Dusit Thani Maldives
Dusit Thani Maldives, a luxurious paradise in the heart of the Maldives, has announced an enchanting line-up of festive activities and experiences for the upcoming holiday season. Guests can revel in the magic of this idyllic island resort while immersing themselves in a series of exciting events and offerings, promising an unforgettable holiday experience like no other.
As the festive season approaches, Dusit Thani Maldives invites guests to embrace the beauty of the Maldives with their loved ones. Whether guests are seeking relaxation or adventure, the resort caters to all desires, ensuring a memorable experience for every individual.
To start the festivities, Dusit Thani Maldives will be beautifully adorned with elegant decorations throughout the resort, creating a festive atmosphere akin to a winter wonderland on the pristine white sandy beach. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with warm and heartfelt hospitality, setting the tone for an extraordinary holiday season.
Throughout the festive period, the resort will showcase a variety of curated events and activities for guests of all ages. From thrilling water sports adventures, exhilarating diving excursions exploring vibrant coral reefs, to rejuvenating wellness treatments that will pamper the senses, Dusit Thani Maldives promises a diverse array of experiences to suit every taste.
Children will be treated to a range of exciting activities at the dedicated Kids Club, where they can participate in arts and crafts sessions, interactive games, and engaging workshops under the careful guidance of professional team members. Families can relish quality time together while creating lifelong memories.
Food enthusiasts will indulge in an exquisite dining experience at one of the resort’s award winning restaurants – Benjarong. Each dining venue will offer an opulent festive feast featuring gourmet creations and a wide selection of international delicacies. From mouth-watering seafood extravaganzas to traditional Christmas dinners, guests will be spoilt for choice in the resort’s culinary offerings.
To top off the festive celebrations, guests can expect lively entertainment, live music performances, and exciting gala events on New Year’s Eve. The countdown to midnight will be accompanied by dazzling fireworks lighting up the night sky, marking the beginning of a remarkable new year full of promise and joy.
Dusit Thani Maldives invites guests to embrace the magic of the holiday season while experiencing the warmth and luxury of the Maldives. It promises an unforgettable festive season where dreams become reality, allowing guests to create everlasting memories with their loved ones.
To learn more about this extraordinary adventure of the year, read Dusit Thani Maldives Festive Programme or contact resmaldives@dusit.com
News
Beond airline announces Munich, Zurich as first European launch cities to Maldives
Beond, the world’s first premium leisure airline, has announced that Munich and Zurich are the initial origin cities for the airline, flying to Malé, Maldives.
The inaugural flights are scheduled for November 2023, with the Munich inaugural departing November 15, and the Zurich inaugural departing November 17.
“We are thrilled to announce Munich and Zurich as launch cities for Beond. Our customers there will enjoy an incredible premium leisure experience on their way to Maldives, a beautiful destination. Our team is hard at work preparing for service launch with a goal to exceed every expectation of our first customers from the moment they book with us,” Beond’s Chief Commercial Officer Sascha Feuerherd said.
Beond will begin operations this fall with Maldives as its first hub. The service launch from Europe will begin with an Airbus A319 aircraft with 44 state-of-the-art lay-flat configuration, and a premium on-board experience including fine dining.
The airline recently received its Air Operator’s Certificate in Maldives from the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Beond airline announces Munich, Zurich as first European launch cities to Maldives
-
Honeymoon1 week ago
Dusit Thani Maldives introduces exquisite wedding, honeymoon packages for Unforgettable Escape 2023
-
Action7 days ago
Kandooma Maldives shakes things up with free scuba diving for guests
-
Food1 week ago
Celebrated German Chef Tim Raue to helm Flying Sauces at Soneva Fushi
-
Food1 week ago
Week of gastronomic excellence with Michelin-starred chef, Schubert Wines at JW Marriott Maldives Resort
-
News7 days ago
Encounter ancient magic with Dali Wish Tree in Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Cosmopolitan Ocean: Patina Maldives Fari Islands doubles down on Signature Series launch with sneak peek of Pathways Sequel
-
News6 days ago
Discover endless Maldivian, Thai authenticity at Centara’s Maldives resort