Enjoy memorable Saudi national day escape at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa invites families to celebrate and mark the occasion of Saudi’s 93rd National Holiday this September, with an idyllic ‘Maldivian Bliss’ escape, located in the North Malé Atoll.

Promising a truly memorable experience, Saudi nationals and residents can take advantage of elegant beach front living when they book for a minimum of three nights before the 30th September 2023, with a spacious and contemporary two-bedroom beach pool villa. Offering a secluded private pool, enticing views of the surrounding turquoise lagoon and private beach access to the pristine golden sands – the two-bedroom beach pool villa is perfect for a family getaway in one of the world’s most desired destinations. Guests can also take advantage of the stunning views all-around and book a complimentary 30-minute “Marhaba” photoshoot by a professional photographer during the stay, with two complimentary images shared via email.

The perfect mix of indoor-outdoor island living with ample leisure space, all two-bedroom villas provide two king size beds and boast generously proportioned bathrooms with ocean-facing bathtubs, as well as indoor and outdoor rain showers that create a sense of total relaxation. Guests booking the two-bedroom beach pool villa will be automatically upgraded to a half board meal plan where they can choose from a range of bespoke dining experiences, including a rich and flavourful Middle Eastern-themed dinner buffet at Habitat. In addition, holidaymakers will have access to complimentary speedboat transfers to and from the resort, alleviating any stress on arrival.

From adventurous water sports and trips to movie nights on the beach and the serenity of Amingiri Spa’s age-appropriate Young Zen programme and family wellness retreats- there is something for everyone! Guests are also offered to use the snorkelling gear- masks, fid and snorkel for free during their stay. In addition, stand-up paddleboards and kayaks are also provided for free upon availability. Young visitors can also visit the Krakengiri Kids’ Club – the purpose-built facility that features an outdoor children’s play pool and mini splash park, while rooftop bar Re:Fuel offers teenage guests a tranquil retreat and a hidden entrance designed exclusively for them. Those looking for total relaxation, Amingiri Spa offers an extensive menu of rejuvenating treatments and purifying hammam rituals that bring an enlightened sense of wellbeing.

For more information or to make reservations, guests may visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64