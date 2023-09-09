News
Enjoy memorable Saudi national day escape at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa invites families to celebrate and mark the occasion of Saudi’s 93rd National Holiday this September, with an idyllic ‘Maldivian Bliss’ escape, located in the North Malé Atoll.
Promising a truly memorable experience, Saudi nationals and residents can take advantage of elegant beach front living when they book for a minimum of three nights before the 30th September 2023, with a spacious and contemporary two-bedroom beach pool villa. Offering a secluded private pool, enticing views of the surrounding turquoise lagoon and private beach access to the pristine golden sands – the two-bedroom beach pool villa is perfect for a family getaway in one of the world’s most desired destinations. Guests can also take advantage of the stunning views all-around and book a complimentary 30-minute “Marhaba” photoshoot by a professional photographer during the stay, with two complimentary images shared via email.
The perfect mix of indoor-outdoor island living with ample leisure space, all two-bedroom villas provide two king size beds and boast generously proportioned bathrooms with ocean-facing bathtubs, as well as indoor and outdoor rain showers that create a sense of total relaxation. Guests booking the two-bedroom beach pool villa will be automatically upgraded to a half board meal plan where they can choose from a range of bespoke dining experiences, including a rich and flavourful Middle Eastern-themed dinner buffet at Habitat. In addition, holidaymakers will have access to complimentary speedboat transfers to and from the resort, alleviating any stress on arrival.
From adventurous water sports and trips to movie nights on the beach and the serenity of Amingiri Spa’s age-appropriate Young Zen programme and family wellness retreats- there is something for everyone! Guests are also offered to use the snorkelling gear- masks, fid and snorkel for free during their stay. In addition, stand-up paddleboards and kayaks are also provided for free upon availability. Young visitors can also visit the Krakengiri Kids’ Club – the purpose-built facility that features an outdoor children’s play pool and mini splash park, while rooftop bar Re:Fuel offers teenage guests a tranquil retreat and a hidden entrance designed exclusively for them. Those looking for total relaxation, Amingiri Spa offers an extensive menu of rejuvenating treatments and purifying hammam rituals that bring an enlightened sense of wellbeing.
For more information or to make reservations, guests may visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64
News
‘Spark Your Vitality’ with JOALI BEING’s 2023/2024 festive programming
JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, invites guests to embrace the festive season on Bodufushi Island with an underwater theme, visiting wellbeing practitioners and a unique lineup of daily offerings. From December 21, 2023 to January 10, 2024, the adults-only retreat will welcome kids of all ages to the island as it transforms into a magical underwater world filled with vivid colours and lights for an unforgettable holiday celebration.
In addition to classic holiday traditions such as a tree lighting ceremony, gingerbread house and visit from Santa Claus, JOALI BEING’s robust activity calendar during the festive season will include:
- Wellbeing For All: From various fitness and meditation classes to learning about JOALI BEING’s Four Pillars concept (Mind, Microbiome, Skin and Energy), daily wellbeing offerings will be available for all levels.
- For the Kids: Younger wellbeing seekers can find the ‘Joy of BEING’ through daily activities, including junior mixology classes, young yogi classes, fish identification workshops, coral reef discoveries, snorkelling, bubble-making and much more.
- Group Activities: Connect with guests by playing tennis, participating in a cacao ceremony and sunset gathering, running a 5K, taking a dance class, learning about natural healing remedies through a medicine garden workshop, make your own perfumes and more.
- Culinary: Gastronomes can embark on a sleepscape dreams dining experience, take cooking classes, learn about mixology and organic and biodynamic wines, learn how to properly fuel their bodies through nutrition, participate in a tea celebration at SAI, and more. JOALI BEING will also feature a Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day breakfast, New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s Day brunch.
- Sustainability Focus: Craft Christmas ornaments through a recycling workshop, make bracelets from ghost nets, talk conservation with the resident marine biologist, and more. Home to one of the turtle rehabilitation and conservation sanctuaries in the Maldives in partnership with The Olive Ridley Foundation, island guests can partake in the efforts to care for these intelligent animals.
JOALI BEING will also welcome several global wellbeing practitioners and fitness athletes over Festive to further enable guests to take their wellbeing journeys to a new level, bringing them closer to experiencing the joy of weightlessness. The Festive Season visiting wellbeing practitioners include:
- Dr. Rachel Woo (November 1, 2023 – January 31, 2024): Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioner Dr. Rachel Woo specializes in acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine and TCM nutrition. Dr. Woo holds more than 10 years of experience conducting workshops in Australia, China, Malaysia, Nepal and New Zealand teaching scalp acupuncture to medical staff and healthcare professionals in private and hospital settings. In addition, Woo holds a clinical supervising role at the Sydney Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine and volunteering with the Acupuncture Relief Project to provide free primary healthcare to rural villages in Nepal. Focusing on mental health, stress management, hormonal imbalance, menstrual regulation, cosmetic rejuvenation, digestive health, musculoskeletal health and chronic pain management, guests can discover wellbeing with Dr. Woo during the festive season through TCM consultations and natural therapy sessions, including acupuncture, cupping, gua sha and moxibustion.
- Javier De Prado (November 23, 2023 – March 1, 2024): A master of craniosacral and Watsu therapy, visceral manipulation and Osteothai, De Prado will bring a deep understanding of diverse massage techniques. Guests can achieve a comprehensive state of wellbeing through the seamless merging of Eastern and Western healing traditions, including craniosacral therapy, visceral manipulation, Osteothai and liquid light.
- Sandro Thiara Mota (December 4, 2023 – January 4, 2024): Leading human enhancement coach Sandro Thiara Mota will guide JOALI BEING guests through transformative and restorative experiences. A former professional athlete and Mr. Universe finalist with more than two decades of experience in helping clients elevate their lives, Mota developed the “Mota Method,” a combination of restorative breathwork, Wim Hof techniques and high-performance fitness training that has benefited elite athletes, high-level executives and guests of all ages and backgrounders seeking to work through traumas. During the festive season, guests can experience a Mota Method emotional release workshop, Janzu (an intuitive therapy that allows you to deeply relax at the surface of the water), an energy activation breathwork and ice bath, water rebirthing, a two-day stress management and breakthrough workshop and a five-day private retreat.
- Andrea Suto (December 20, 2023 – January 15, 2024): Rounding out the visiting wellbeing practitioners, former professional beach tennis athlete Andrea Stuto will bring his expertise as a coach educator for Beach Tennis School and the head coach for Beach Box Camp to JOALI BEING.
Lastly, JOALI BEING will welcome UK plant-based Chef Bettina Campolucci-Bordi to the island. Passionate about climate change and sustainability, Bettina is on a mission to elevate accessible plant-based eating habits by sharing simple and waste-free secrets via her award-winning cookbooks and Bettina’s Kitchen – an online platform that encompasses food, yoga and mindfulness retreats, plant-based cooking workshops, recipe development and food writing.
During her free time, Bettina also hosts select retreats around the world and runs her own Retreat Chef Academy – that sees her pass on her wisdom, experience and expertise to aspiring chefs, to help them travel the world, live their dream, and enjoy playing with different cuisines, flavour and varieties. At JOALI BEING, Bettina looks forward to sharing her recipes with guests and will be hosting an exclusive workshop for both adults and kids.
For additional details on JOALI BEING’s “Spark Your Vitality” Festive programming or to book, please visit www.joalibeing.com
News
Find the perfect destination for wellness getaway at these Maldives resorts
Discover the epitome of relaxation and indulgence with luxurious spa experiences offered at three of the Maldives’ most idyllic resorts. From personalised treatments to wellbeing experiences, each resort offers its own distinct approach, dedicated to nurturing guests’ mind, body, and soul.
Heritance Aarah Maldives
Wellness enthusiasts can take off on a restorative journey, of body and mind, at Heritance Aarah Maldives, one of the most holistic spa resorts. The resort invites guests to immerse in a world of tranquility at the Medi Spa, set above tranquil lagoon waters at the overwater spa. With a curated menu inclusive of state-of-the-art dermatological treatments that combine the latest medical prevention, aesthetics, fitness, nutrition and wellbeing, the resort ensures a perfect rejuvenating package. The spa uses Dermograph skin diagnosis system to create a personalized plan for guests, accompanied by Medi spa products.
Heritance Aarah Maldives not only provides a wide range of spa therapies, but also customises treatments based on personal requirements and length of visit, with services including Micro-needling, Nano-needling, mesotherapy, and medical facial treatments along with a range of facials and massages as well as body treatments such as body contouring, sculpting, scrubs and wraps.
For more information and details on the all-inclusive packages: heritancehotels.com
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
Amidst the lush greenery of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa lies the tropical sanctuary that is Spa by JW, waiting to welcome guests for the ultimate indulgence. The award-winning Spa is a must visit for those seeking relaxation and some time to disconnect from the world, boasting six world-class Treatment Rooms, a Deluxe Treatment Suite, Overwater Gym, and an Open-Air Yoga Pavilion each offering endless views of the azure waters.
Guests will be whisked away on a journey of tranquility with a range of treatments that are tailor-made to their needs, delivered by the resort’s expert therapists. The Spa offers a selection of packages that include all that is needed to feel truly renewed, aimed at revitalising mind, body, and spirit.
For more information on facilities and packages, visit jwmarriottmaldives.com.
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
Press reset on your health and wellbeing with the ultimate escape in the Maldives. The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives invites you to relax, restore and rejuvenate body, mind and soul in an exotic private island setting. Wave goodbye to stress from the minute you step onto the island’s sugar-white sands, with the resort’s anything-but-standard wellness offering designed to deliver the unexpected. In The Standard Spa, explore the indoor hydrotherapy playground, where a communal hammam, aroma steam room and plunge shower create an invigorating hot-cold contrast.
For the ultimate wellbeing getaway, The Standard’s Eco Escape promises a free-spirited five-day programme of yoga, meditation, massages and spa pampering. Yogis can savour sunrise, sunset, Hatha and aqua yoga classes, before unwinding with a Deep Relax Massage, Rose Ritual Renewal, Reflexology Treatment and Candle Massage in The Standard Spa, and a steamy DIY hammam session.
To book your wellness getaway with The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives’ Eco Escape offer, visit: standardhotels.com/maldives/specials/eco-escape
News
IndiGo to resume direct flights between Hyderabad and Maldives from Oct 31
IndiGo is resuming direct flights between Hyderabad and Male, from October 31.
The introduction of these new non-stop flights will help boost tourist traffic between India and The Maldives, while also providing travellers with increased convenience.
The Maldives is one of the most popular destinations for Indians, and traffic from India to the archipelago has grown considerably. India has been the biggest contributor to tourism in the Maldives in recent years, and these new flights will help travellers from India with additional options.
“We are thrilled to announce the recommencement of our non-stop flights connecting Hyderabad and Male, from October 31, 2023. The introduction of these flights will not only improve accessibility but also offer travellers added flexibility and convenience. The Maldives has experienced a recent surge in travel, particularly in anticipation of upcoming holidays and long weekends,” Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo said.
“Furthermore, as the wedding season approaches, the Maldives stands out as an ideal destination, offering luxurious accommodations and romantic getaways for an unforgettable travel experience. We will continue to enhance international connectivity and remain committed to our promise of providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences to our customers across our wide network.”
These flights are being reinstated to cater to business and leisure travellers seeking new and affordable flying options to access destinations that facilitate business development and offer tourist attractions.
Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via IndiGo’s official website www.goIndiGo.in.
