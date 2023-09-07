Experience unforgettable festive celebrations at Dusit Thani Maldives

Set in the heart of the pristine Baa Atoll, offers guests five-star services that are fully personalised to their needs. The luxury resort offers a high degree of privacy and an array of luxurious villas located both overwater and on the beach.

StayPlease empowers guests to establish connections with the hotel using a multitude of channels, encompassing their personal devices and applications, the voice assistant accessible through the telephone, and even through the television.

The StayPlease application is meticulously crafted to meet the requirements of both present and prospective guests, offering them a wellspring of inspiration, confidential insights, and tailor made experiences. Whether you’re planning a romantic retreat or an exciting family getaway, the application is dedicated to assisting guests in optimising their stay to the fullest.

Additionally, the application offers guests the opportunity to venture into the resort’s captivating facilities. Whether it’s the exquisite dining establishments and bars, the rejuvenating Devarana Wellness, or the state-of-the-art fitness centre, every facet of the resort is conveniently accessible via the app. Guests can seamlessly reserve activities and experiences directly through the application, guaranteeing that they fully immerse themselves in all the offerings during their stay.

Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike.

Alongside elegantly designed villas and suites offering breathtaking views of the azure Indian Ocean, Dusit Thani Maldives boasts an impressive range of culinary delights, encompassing a diverse selection of international favourites, exquisite Maldivian delicacies, and authentic Thai flavours. Dusit’s signature Benjarong Thai restaurant, nominated in the awards, boasts an elegant overwater setting and offers a vibrant feast for all the senses.

Known for personalised and the Can Do! Service philosophy, attention to small details and local nuance, the resort creates a truly meaningful and memorable experience for all.

For reservations or more information about Dusit Thani Resort Maldives, please visit the resort website or contact resmaldives@dusit.com