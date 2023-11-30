News
Manta Air elevates to new heights with international flights to India starting from 2024
Manta Air, the Maldives’ leading airline, has announced that it is starting direct flights from India to the tropical paradise of Maldives.
The announcement took place at a prestigious event hosted at the chic Bang at The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Bangalore.
In a move aimed at redefining air travel between India and the Maldives, the airline will operate direct flights from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to the Maldives’ Dhaalu Airport, allowing visitors to avoid the hassles and additional expense of transiting through the main Velaana International Airport at Male, and gaining direct access to many luxury resorts located in Dhaalu atoll.
Manta Air is the Maldives’ leading seaplane and domestic airlines operator and prides itself on providing its passengers with a seamless travel experience and exceptional customer service. By flying directly to Dhaalu airport, customers going to resorts located in that atoll are able to save on the usual transit time and additional transfer costs incurred when entering Maldives through the traditional Male’ airport route. Dhaalu atoll is host to some the country’s best resorts, including Kandima Maldives, Niyama Private Islands, St. Regis Maldives, RIU, Baglioni, Angsana Velavaru, and Sun Siyam Iru Veli.
Flight schedules have been designed to allow guests to maximise their stay duration in the Maldives, with all flights arriving in the Maldives in the mornings and departing late in the evenings for India.
The flights are schedules to commence in January 2024.
Mohamed Khaleel, CEO of Manta Air comments, “This announcement marks a pivotal moment in our company’s trajectory – we are progressing from being the leading domestic and seaplane carrier in the Maldives to an international airline operator. With Manta Air’s expansion through a new direct flight route from India to the Maldives we anticipate a surge in travel interest and bookings from Indian tourists. This strategic move aims to enhance the guest experience and boost bookings for resorts in Dhaalu atoll, particularly. Kandima, RIU Hotel, and Niyama Private Island, which are all located in close proximity to the airport. By facilitating easier and more affordable travel access to the Maldives, we foresee a substantial increase in travel demand from Bengaluru and across India in 2024 and beyond.”
This strategic initiative signifies a major milestone for the homegrown Maldives’ airline and recognises India as a pivotal source market for the Maldives. Manta Air, in collaboration with premium partner resorts, will curate combined exclusive packages for the respective properties that are conveniently connected to the Dhaalu Airport. These thoughtfully designed offers ensure end-to-end convenience for international travelers from India, resulting in significant savings on flight time and costs. With this initiative Manta Air aims to enhance the in-flight experience, streamline international travel processes, and eliminate the need for intermediary travel requirements or connecting domestic flights within the Maldives.
Gastronomy
Rashid Ahmadzada appointed as Executive Sous Chef at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Rashid Ahmadzada as the new Executive Sous Chef. With an impressive fifteen years of culinary expertise, Rashid brings a wealth of experience and a passion for creating exceptional dishes that reflect culinary excellence.
Before joining, Rashid served as Chef De Cuisine at JW Marriott Absheron in Azerbaijan and held various positions in well-established properties across Kazakhstan and Montenegro, consistently delivering outstanding service throughout his career. He is also known for his leadership in the kitchen, embracing his culinary team to achieve collective goals as a team. He is committed to continuously improving through active participation in various training programs and exposures. His dedication to culinary arts aligns seamlessly with Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa’s promises to provide unparalleled dining experiences with Back to Basic twist boasting across seven dining outlets, In Villa Dining, the curated Destination Dining, as well as banquet and catering.
Beyond the kitchen, Rashid enjoys playing chess, curling himself in good books, and maintaining his fitness through regular exercise. Despite being away from his family, he is excited to embark on this new chapter in the Maldives, captivated by the beauty of the beach and its sunny weather.
Rashid Ahmadzada will be working alongside Executive Chef Riccardo Pinna, and both chefs are enthusiastic about elevating the culinary offerings at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. Together, they aim to bring innovative and delectable dining experiences to guests, making the resort the preferred destination for not only the beauty of its island but also its culinary excellence.
Awards
Soneva honored 2023 Terra Carta Seal for leadership in sustainability
Soneva has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Terra Carta Seal by The Sustainable Markets Initiative. The award-winning resort brand, which has properties in the Maldives and Thailand, is built on the foundation that businesses must exist for a greater purpose than shareholder returns. Soneva recognises that luxury travel and the pursuit of rare experiences can co-exist with a deep care for the earth, the environment and its people, and continually strives to raise the benchmark for responsible tourism.
The Terra Carta Seal is awarded to companies that have demonstrated the success of a high-impact, large scale company-wide project, initiative or strategy which aligns with one or more of the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s ten Terra Carta Articles. The Articles underpin the Terra Carta, the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s guiding mandate which provides a roadmap and framework to accelerate the transition to an ambitious and sustainable future, placing Nature, People and Planet at the heart of global value creation.
The winners were selected by a panel of global experts from the environmental, business, political and philanthropic worlds. Designed by Sir Jony Ive, the Terra Carta Seal was launched in 2021 at COP26 by His Majesty King Charles III when he was the Prince of Wales. Since its inception, the Sustainable Markets Initiative has awarded its coveted Seal to just 83 companies globally.
“The Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal recognises those companies which are taking great strides in delivering real-world outcomes to create a more positive future that we can all embrace. The calibre of the projects and initiatives being driven by these companies sets the standard for us all as we push forward to a more sustainable future.
Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO, Sustainable Markets Initiative, said:
“The Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal recognises those companies which are taking great strides in delivering real-world outcomes. As we stand on the eve of COP28, public, private sector and philanthropic actors will come together at the inaugural Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum to bridge the gap between ambition and action. It is examples exemplified by the 2023 Terra Carta Seal winners that are helping to inspire and lead the way.”
Recognised for its remarkable sustainability efforts, Soneva is the only hotel brand among a select group of large global organisations that received a 2023 Terra Carta Seal. Other companies who received the 2023 Terra Carta Seal include Airbus, Carbon Clean, CDPQ, DLA Piper, EY, Haier Smart Home, Hitachi, LanzaTech, Novartis, Orange, Ping An Bank, Pollination, ReNew, Robertson, Siemens Energy, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
While there is currently no industry standard for environmental and social reporting, Soneva developed its own Total Impact Assessment (TIA) methodology in-house which includes measuring its Environmental Profit and Loss (EP&L) and improving year-on-year. By taking a ‘planetary boundaries’ view of its social and environmental impact, the TIA assesses the impact from sources over which Soneva has both direct and indirect control, including natural capital, human capital, social capital, economic capital and tax.
“Soneva is honoured to be awarded the prestigious 2023 Terra Carta Seal. We are dedicated to leading the way in responsible tourism and championing the transformative power of travel and tourism in global conservation efforts. Soneva resorts have been carbon neutral since 2012. We recently invested USD 9 million in 4.5MWp solar PV and 4.5MWh of battery storage at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani that will take us to 50% of electricity from renewable energy.
“We also have a mandatory 2% environmental levy on all stays. The proceeds go to the non-profit Soneva Foundation, which helps offset both direct and indirect carbon emissions from our resort activities as well as guest flights, while also supporting impactful global projects such as forest restoration efforts in Mozambique and Thailand, coral restoration in the Maldives, reintroducing near-extinct hornbills to Thailand’s Koh Kood island, distributing fuel-efficient cook stoves in Myanmar and more,” said Arnfinn Oines, Social & Environmental Conscience, Soneva.
Lifestyle
Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur escapes to Furaveri Maldives
Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur recently took a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai to enjoy a blissful holiday at the stunning Furaveri Maldives resort. The actress shared her Maldivian adventure with her fans through a series of captivating photos and videos on Instagram.
Dastur’s Instagram feed was transformed into a tropical paradise, showcasing her idyllic escape at the luxurious resort. One post featured the actress soaking up the sun in her Water Villa’s infinity pool, floating in a whimsical unicorn floaty. The caption perfectly captured the essence of her Maldivian escapade: “☀️🏝️🌊 @pickyourtrail @furaverimaldives ♥️ #waterbaby #maldives #mermaid #thalassophile #wanderlust #november #2023 #islandlife #travel #travelgram #foryou #beachbabe #beachlife #oceanview #oceanlover #instatravel #sealife”.
Another vibrant post depicted Dastur riding a jet ski across the crystal-clear waters, embracing the thrill of the open ocean. The caption aptly described the exhilarating experience: “The best kind of #mondayblues 🌊🏝️☀️♥️”.
Dastur also shared a mesmerizing video that showcased the breathtaking beauty of Furaveri Maldives, with its pristine beaches, lush greenery, and turquoise waters. The caption simply stated: “Sun, Sand and the Sea ☀️🌊🏝️”, perfectly summing up the idyllic Maldivian escape.
Rounding off her Maldivian sojourn, Dastur posted a series of captivating underwater photos, capturing the vibrant marine life that thrives beneath the turquoise waters. The caption declared: “My happy place 🌊”.
Dastur’s Maldivian adventure at Furaveri Maldives serves as a reminder of the importance of taking a break from the daily grind and immersing oneself in the beauty of nature. Her Instagram posts provide a glimpse into the tranquility and rejuvenation that await those who seek solace in the Maldives.
Amyra Dastur’s love affair with the Maldives is not a fleeting romance but a long-standing relationship. The Bollywood beauty has expressed her fondness for the Maldivian archipelago, considering it one of her favorite holiday destinations. This recent visit is just one in a series of trips. In May 2023, Amyra delighted in the Maldives once again, further solidifying her connection with the sunny side of life.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo and Maldives National University forge partnership for human resources development
-
News4 days ago
Sheraton Maldives announces spectacular Festive Artisan Market: A day of culture, creativity, and community
-
News4 days ago
Angsana Velavaru welcomes new Executive Assistant Manager for Food and Beverage; ready to enhance culinary experience for “Festive Moments in our Hearts”
-
Awards1 week ago
Amari Raaya Maldives receives Golden Travel Award for Best New Luxury Resort Maldives 2023
-
Action1 week ago
Visit Maldives collaborates with Surf Session and Kyllian Guerin to promote the Maldives as a leading surf destination
-
Celebration1 week ago
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, whisks up the Festive Season with Christmas Cake-Mixing Ceremony
-
Insiders1 week ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort appoints Santosh Singh as Yoga & Fitness Trainer and RunWestin Ambassador
-
Offers1 week ago
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts unveils irresistible Black Friday deals for Maldives getaways