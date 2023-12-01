News
Crossroads Maldives appoints Frederic Lebegue as General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
Crossroads Maldives has announced the appointment of Mr. Frederic Lebegue as the General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. With a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Mr. Lebegue brings a wealth of experience and an impressive track record of success in the dynamic realm of the hospitality industry.
Hailing from France, Mr. Lebegue is renowned for his value-driven leadership approach, and his ability to foster development within diverse multicultural teams. His illustrious career includes pivotal leadership roles at esteemed properties such as Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, and Harmonie Golf & Beach Estate in Mauritius, as Cluster General Manager, Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa Fiji Islands, Double Tree by Hilton Fiji, Sonaisali Island as Cluster General Manager, and Hilton Cabo Verde Sal Resort, and Conrad Bali in Indonesia, as General Manager.
His invaluable expertise has also significantly contributed to the Maldives tourism industry, notably during his tenure as General Manager at Waldorf Astoria Maldives (JA Manafaru Maldives), and as the Director of Operations at Conrad Maldives, Rangali Island. Mr. Lebegue’s ability to orchestrate high-performing teams that resonate with the unique rhythm of Hard Rock culture and the wealth of Maldives’ experience he brings as a seasoned senior hospitality professional are truly remarkable.
Mr. Lebegue has consistently demonstrated his expertise in driving commercial, financial, and sustainable performance. His accomplishments extend beyond the conventional notes, encompassing successful tenures at renowned properties, large-scale renovation projects, innovative team development strategies, and the implementation of resonant corporate social responsibility programs. Beyond the spotlight of his professional accolades, Mr. Lebegue is not just a maestro in the hospitality industry; he is a dedicated advocate for community initiatives. As a board member actively engaged with various foundations supporting education and sustainability goals, he sets a standard that perfectly harmonizes with the ethos of the Hard Rock brand as well as one of the core pillars of sustainability goals for the brand – Save the Planet.
“We are turning up the volume of excitement as Mr. Lebegue joins us at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. His extensive experience, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence will be the driving force behind the continued success and growth of our Hard Rock Hotel Maldives,” stated Mr. Michael Marshall, Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Kiy, Area Vice President Hotel Operations EMEA – Hard Rock International. “We eagerly anticipate the positive impact of this much-anticipated addition to our leadership team.”
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is gearing up for a new era of excellence under Mr. Lebegue’s guidance, where his passion for the industry will be the main riff in delivering unparalleled guest experiences. This appointment marks a key chord in the brand’s commitment to providing a rockin’ stay in the heart of the Maldives.
Food
Savouring success: Culinary extravaganza with Chef Yoni Saada at Kandolhu Maldives
The collaboration between Kandolhu Maldives and Chef Yoni Saada unfolded with unparalleled success, captivating guests with a week-long celebration of Contemporary Mediterranean cuisine.
From November 13th to 18th, Chef Yoni Saada, renowned for his culinary expertise and familial connection to esteemed Marais butchers, took centre stage at Olive, one of the five à la carte restaurants on the island. Chef Saada’s journey, beginning with culinary studies at Ferrandi in Paris and culminating in the opening of acclaimed restaurants like “Osmose” and “Miniatures,” added a rich narrative to the event.
The collaboration showcased in Kandolhu Maldives’ commitment to creating unforgettable moments for guests, ensuring a culinary experience that stood exceptional. Beyond the live events, the integration of Chef Saada’s handpicked creations into the Olive menu added a lasting legacy to the resort. Dishes such as Pimiento dae Padron with Pecorino, Avocado Hummus & Passion Fruit, and Veal Loin in Pistachio Crust became cherished additions, offering future guests the opportunity to savour and appreciate Chef Saada’s culinary mastery long after the exclusive event concluded.
The fusion of Mediterranean flavours, the enchanting ambiance of Kandolhu Maldives, and Chef Yoni Saada’s culinary artistry collectively contributed to the resounding success of this exceptional collaboration. The event left an indelible mark on the palates and memories of those fortunate enough to partake in this culinary extravaganza.
News
Manta Air elevates to new heights with international flights to India starting from 2024
Manta Air, the Maldives’ leading airline, has announced that it is starting direct flights from India to the tropical paradise of Maldives.
The announcement took place at a prestigious event hosted at the chic Bang at The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Bangalore.
In a move aimed at redefining air travel between India and the Maldives, the airline will operate direct flights from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to the Maldives’ Dhaalu Airport, allowing visitors to avoid the hassles and additional expense of transiting through the main Velaana International Airport at Male, and gaining direct access to many luxury resorts located in Dhaalu atoll.
Manta Air is the Maldives’ leading seaplane and domestic airlines operator and prides itself on providing its passengers with a seamless travel experience and exceptional customer service. By flying directly to Dhaalu airport, customers going to resorts located in that atoll are able to save on the usual transit time and additional transfer costs incurred when entering Maldives through the traditional Male’ airport route. Dhaalu atoll is host to some the country’s best resorts, including Kandima Maldives, Niyama Private Islands, St. Regis Maldives, RIU, Baglioni, Angsana Velavaru, and Sun Siyam Iru Veli.
Flight schedules have been designed to allow guests to maximise their stay duration in the Maldives, with all flights arriving in the Maldives in the mornings and departing late in the evenings for India.
The flights are schedules to commence in January 2024.
Mohamed Khaleel, CEO of Manta Air comments, “This announcement marks a pivotal moment in our company’s trajectory – we are progressing from being the leading domestic and seaplane carrier in the Maldives to an international airline operator. With Manta Air’s expansion through a new direct flight route from India to the Maldives we anticipate a surge in travel interest and bookings from Indian tourists. This strategic move aims to enhance the guest experience and boost bookings for resorts in Dhaalu atoll, particularly. Kandima, RIU Hotel, and Niyama Private Island, which are all located in close proximity to the airport. By facilitating easier and more affordable travel access to the Maldives, we foresee a substantial increase in travel demand from Bengaluru and across India in 2024 and beyond.”
This strategic initiative signifies a major milestone for the homegrown Maldives’ airline and recognises India as a pivotal source market for the Maldives. Manta Air, in collaboration with premium partner resorts, will curate combined exclusive packages for the respective properties that are conveniently connected to the Dhaalu Airport. These thoughtfully designed offers ensure end-to-end convenience for international travelers from India, resulting in significant savings on flight time and costs. With this initiative Manta Air aims to enhance the in-flight experience, streamline international travel processes, and eliminate the need for intermediary travel requirements or connecting domestic flights within the Maldives.
Gastronomy
Rashid Ahmadzada appointed as Executive Sous Chef at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Rashid Ahmadzada as the new Executive Sous Chef. With an impressive fifteen years of culinary expertise, Rashid brings a wealth of experience and a passion for creating exceptional dishes that reflect culinary excellence.
Before joining, Rashid served as Chef De Cuisine at JW Marriott Absheron in Azerbaijan and held various positions in well-established properties across Kazakhstan and Montenegro, consistently delivering outstanding service throughout his career. He is also known for his leadership in the kitchen, embracing his culinary team to achieve collective goals as a team. He is committed to continuously improving through active participation in various training programs and exposures. His dedication to culinary arts aligns seamlessly with Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa’s promises to provide unparalleled dining experiences with Back to Basic twist boasting across seven dining outlets, In Villa Dining, the curated Destination Dining, as well as banquet and catering.
Beyond the kitchen, Rashid enjoys playing chess, curling himself in good books, and maintaining his fitness through regular exercise. Despite being away from his family, he is excited to embark on this new chapter in the Maldives, captivated by the beauty of the beach and its sunny weather.
Rashid Ahmadzada will be working alongside Executive Chef Riccardo Pinna, and both chefs are enthusiastic about elevating the culinary offerings at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. Together, they aim to bring innovative and delectable dining experiences to guests, making the resort the preferred destination for not only the beauty of its island but also its culinary excellence.
Trending
