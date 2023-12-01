Crossroads Maldives appoints Frederic Lebegue as General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel  Maldives

Manta Air, the Maldives’ leading airline, has announced that it is starting direct flights from India to the tropical paradise of Maldives.

The announcement took place at a prestigious event hosted at the chic Bang at The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Bangalore.

In a move aimed at redefining air travel between India and the Maldives, the airline will operate direct flights from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to the Maldives’ Dhaalu Airport, allowing visitors to avoid the hassles and additional expense of transiting through the main Velaana International Airport at Male, and gaining direct access to many luxury resorts located in Dhaalu atoll.

Manta Air is the Maldives’ leading seaplane and domestic airlines operator and prides itself on providing its passengers with a seamless travel experience and exceptional customer service. By flying directly to Dhaalu airport, customers going to resorts located in that atoll are able to save on the usual transit time and additional transfer costs incurred when entering Maldives through the traditional Male’ airport route. Dhaalu atoll is host to some the country’s best resorts, including Kandima Maldives, Niyama Private Islands, St. Regis Maldives, RIU, Baglioni, Angsana Velavaru, and Sun Siyam Iru Veli.

Flight schedules have been designed to allow guests to maximise their stay duration in the Maldives, with all flights arriving in the Maldives in the mornings and departing late in the evenings for India.

The flights are schedules to commence in January 2024.

Mohamed Khaleel, CEO of Manta Air comments, “This announcement marks a pivotal moment in our company’s trajectory – we are progressing from being the leading domestic and seaplane carrier in the Maldives to an international airline operator. With Manta Air’s expansion through a new direct flight route from India to the Maldives we anticipate a surge in travel interest and bookings from Indian tourists. This strategic move aims to enhance the guest experience and boost bookings for resorts in Dhaalu atoll, particularly. Kandima, RIU Hotel, and Niyama Private Island, which are all located in close proximity to the airport. By facilitating easier and more affordable travel access to the Maldives, we foresee a substantial increase in travel demand from Bengaluru and across India in 2024 and beyond.”

This strategic initiative signifies a major milestone for the homegrown Maldives’ airline and recognises India as a pivotal source market for the Maldives. Manta Air, in collaboration with premium partner resorts, will curate combined exclusive packages for the respective properties that are conveniently connected to the Dhaalu Airport. These thoughtfully designed offers ensure end-to-end convenience for international travelers from India, resulting in significant savings on flight time and costs. With this initiative Manta Air aims to enhance the in-flight experience, streamline international travel processes, and eliminate the need for intermediary travel requirements or connecting domestic flights within the Maldives.