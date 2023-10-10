News
Beond brings in first aircraft
Beond, the pioneering luxury leisure airline, saw its debut aircraft land at Velana International Airport on Monday. The arrival, tracked to have originated from Hyderabad, India, marked a significant moment for the airline venture.
Greeted with a water salute on the runway, Beond, a joint venture between Maldives’ Simdi Group and Dubai’s Arabesque, positions itself as the world’s first high-end leisure airline. It’s set to commence flight operations this November and is currently accepting bookings through its website.
The airline’s initial destinations include Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Zurich, Switzerland; and Munich, Germany. Beond offers three ticket options: Delight, Bliss, and Opulence.
CEO Tero Taskila announced plans for expanding the airline’s offerings, with three more destinations scheduled for March and another three in early summer next year. Booking for these upcoming destinations will open later this month.
Tero emphasised the current availability of bookings exclusively through the website and mentioned the ongoing development of a mobile application. He also noted successful collaborations with global travel agents in recent weeks.
The future holds the addition of Bangkok, Thailand; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Milan, Italy with the arrival of a second aircraft. Further expansion, featuring Shanghai and Beijing, China, along with another European destination, will accompany the introduction of a third aircraft.
Beond’s flights will be operated by the A-320 family, offering 44 seats in an all-premium configuration. The airline promises a spacious interior with premium comfort seats. Over the next five years, Beond plans to grow its fleet and expand its list of destinations.
Drink
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La unveils new menu of Azur Restaurant in collaboration with SIMDI Beverages
JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La, unveiled its much-anticipated new Azur Restaurant menu in an exclusive collaboration with SIMDI Beverages on 4th October 2023. This memorable evening was an ode to culinary artistry, celebrated during an elegant non-alcoholic wine-pairing dinner.
The evening commenced with a gracious reception, where guests were welcomed with the Non-Alcoholic Natuero Sparkling Muscat and a selection of delectable canapés, featuring an exquisite display of charcuterie to delight the palate before the main dinner.
The dinner commenced with a four-course set menu designed to complement the enchanting trio of Natureo Sparkling Muscat, Natureo Garnacha Syrah, and Natureo Syrah Cabernet Sauvignon. To ensure perfection in every sip and bite, a seasoned sommelier expertly paired each wine with its respective dish, to enhance the dining experience for all the guests.
The revamped Azur Menu now boasts an expansive selection of delectable Indian, Chinese, and Western cuisines, to cater for both local palates and international guests. Additionally, the menu introduces a tantalizing array of desserts, meticulously crafted to perfection by the skilled patisserie team at JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La.
Located on the hotel’s rooftop, Azur Restaurant offers a captivating setting that marries culinary excellence with unparalleled views. Guests are invited to explore a world of gastronomic delight, where options range from delectable à la carte meals to indulgent high teas. For those seeking to mark special occasions, Azur offers thoughtfully curated set menus for a memorable experience. JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La, invites you to savor the extraordinary at Azur Restaurant, where culinary artistry and stunning scenery converge to redefine the art of dining.
News
Get ready for spectacular New Year’s celebration at Lily Beach Resort
Prepare to be enchanted by the holiday spirit at Lily Beach Resort & Spa as the resort unveils a spectacular Festive Programme 2023. This year, the resort is set to create lasting memories for guests with a dazzling array of activities and events that promise to make this holiday season truly special.
The festivities commence on the 23rd of December, building an atmosphere of eager anticipation for the highly awaited arrival of Santa Claus on the 24th. Santa brings not only gifts but also an abundance of joy for everyone. Moreover, the resort’s esteemed Executive Chef Michele Antonio Totaro will curate an exquisite Christmas Eve Gala dinner on the 24th, promising an extraordinary culinary experience.
Throughout the holiday season, guests can look forward to a diverse array of experiences, including themed buffet nights, Gala dinners, and captivating live music performances. Adding an extra layer of enchantment to our celebration, the renowned magician Tommilusions will astound and mesmerise with jaw-dropping magic shows.
Christmas Day at Lily Beach promises to be a day of joy and togetherness. Activities abound for both children and adults, mesmerising magic shows, lantern releases with wishes that light up the night sky, and a lively Disco night with a live DJ, ensuring everyone can dance their way into the night.
Lily Beach Resort’s Festive Programme is designed to offer a wide array of health and wellness-inspired events for both children and adults. Families can come together to create precious memories through swimming activities, picnics, and local island visits to discover the rich culture and heritage of the Maldives. Gastronomical delights await, including Seafood extravaganzas, Asian Street Food nights, and much more to tantalise taste buds.
For the little ones, a very special and exciting programme awaits! One filled with colours, painting, swimming, treasure hunts and presents! Lily Beach’s very own Turtle Kids Club has prepared an exceptional programme for the children, ensuring that all the children have the best possible time this season.
As the resort bids farewell to the old year, it does so in style. New Year’s Eve at Lily Beach will be a grand celebration filled with thrilling activities, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display. Live band and DJ will provide the soundtrack to the night, ensuring guests can dance their way into the New Year with joy and enthusiasm.
On the eve of New Year, following the sumptuous Gala dinner, guests will have the opportunity to participate in the beloved annual Bon Voyage Bonfire event. This cherished tradition invites guests to pen their farewell letters to 2023, symbolising the act of bidding adieu to the past year, and as the embers of the bonfire flicker, Lily Beach warmly welcomes the dawn of the New Year, 2024.
Join the team at Lily Beach this holiday season for a magical and memorable experience. The team is dedicated to creating the perfect backdrop for your cherished moments, ensuring your festive season is filled with laughter, love, and lasting memories.
For the complete Festive Programme, please click here. For more information and reservations, please click here.
Awards
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award among Indian Ocean’s top resorts
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands recognized as the #12 in resorts, in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.
“We are truly honoured to have received this prestigious recognition from Condé Nast Traveler. It underscores not only the exceptional quality of our resort but also the unwavering commitment and dedication of our extraordinary team,” said Renato De Oliveira, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.
“Their unrelenting efforts to create unforgettable experiences for our guests have been a driving force behind this achievement. As we move forward, our commitment remains, we are excited about the journey ahead, and look forward to continuing to exceed our guests’ expectations.”
Nestled within the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands sits in an ideal location at Fari Islands, accessible through a picturesque 45-minute speedboat journey or a brief 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The resort’s enchanting setting boasts powdery white sandy beaches, crystalline turquoise lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life. Marking the esteemed brand’s debut in the Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands showcases a signature blend of island living and contemporary design – blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Each villa provides mesmerizing water vistas, a private infinity pool, and an expansive sundeck, accompanied by the devoted care of an Aris Meeha, an island butler. With a collection of 100 elegantly appointed villas, all strategically positioned to capture ocean and lagoon views, the resort radiates a sense of opulence and sophistication. Designed under the artistic guidance of Kerry Hill Architects, every detail contributes to an exquisite experience that encapsulates the essence of luxury living.
Trending
