Game, set at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives with Wimbledon champion

Set amidst the serene backdrop of swaying coconut palms and lush greenery, JOALI BEING’s padel court combines elements of tennis and squash, offering an inclusive and exciting racquet sports experience. With a game that emphasises strategy over strength, guests can engage in thrilling competitions, refine their skills, and create memorable moments with friends and family.

“At JOALI BEING, we believe in the harmonious blend of sports and relaxation, offering a diverse range of fitness experiences for all our guests,” says Graeme Freeman, General Manager for JOALI BEING. “We believe that padel tennis is a wonderful addition to our wellbeing offerings, exemplifying our commitment to promoting wellbeing and active enjoyment in this idyllic paradise.”

In addition to the new padel court, JOALI BEING continues to offer classic tennis experiences on pristine courts, providing the perfect setting for guests to refine their skills, engage in spirited matches, and connect with fellow tennis enthusiasts.

The first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, JOALI BEING invites wellbeing seekers to reconnect with themselves in the beauty of nature and embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and renewal with the goal to return home with a new sense of “weightlessness.” Based on the belief that understanding is the key to creating and sustaining wellbeing, the island’s Learning Centre offers a series of educational workshops and experiential classes centered around the Four Pillars of JOALI BEING — Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy. Led by a team of wellbeing experts, culinary maestros, herbalists, tea sommeliers, personal trainers, and more, guests can fully immerse in the island’s elemental therapies and healing experiences while also exploring the various wellbeing facilities and unique transformational spaces which include a hydrotherapy hall, Discovery Sound Path, herbology centre, state-of-the-art fitness centre, yoga pavilion and beyond.

Home to a total of 68 exclusive guest villas, consisting of 33 beach villas and 35 water villas, wellbeing seekers can also choose from thirteen categories ranging from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom accommodations, each with their own private infinity pools. Nature is at the centre of life at JOALI BEING, with the property being completely committed to nature-immersive and responsible travel – the pathway to true “weightlessness”.

For more information and bookings: www.joalibeing.com