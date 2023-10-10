Action
Padel tennis: Serving up joy, fitness at JOALI BEING
Set amidst the serene backdrop of swaying coconut palms and lush greenery, JOALI BEING’s padel court combines elements of tennis and squash, offering an inclusive and exciting racquet sports experience. With a game that emphasises strategy over strength, guests can engage in thrilling competitions, refine their skills, and create memorable moments with friends and family.
“At JOALI BEING, we believe in the harmonious blend of sports and relaxation, offering a diverse range of fitness experiences for all our guests,” says Graeme Freeman, General Manager for JOALI BEING. “We believe that padel tennis is a wonderful addition to our wellbeing offerings, exemplifying our commitment to promoting wellbeing and active enjoyment in this idyllic paradise.”
In addition to the new padel court, JOALI BEING continues to offer classic tennis experiences on pristine courts, providing the perfect setting for guests to refine their skills, engage in spirited matches, and connect with fellow tennis enthusiasts.
The first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, JOALI BEING invites wellbeing seekers to reconnect with themselves in the beauty of nature and embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and renewal with the goal to return home with a new sense of “weightlessness.” Based on the belief that understanding is the key to creating and sustaining wellbeing, the island’s Learning Centre offers a series of educational workshops and experiential classes centered around the Four Pillars of JOALI BEING — Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy. Led by a team of wellbeing experts, culinary maestros, herbalists, tea sommeliers, personal trainers, and more, guests can fully immerse in the island’s elemental therapies and healing experiences while also exploring the various wellbeing facilities and unique transformational spaces which include a hydrotherapy hall, Discovery Sound Path, herbology centre, state-of-the-art fitness centre, yoga pavilion and beyond.
Home to a total of 68 exclusive guest villas, consisting of 33 beach villas and 35 water villas, wellbeing seekers can also choose from thirteen categories ranging from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom accommodations, each with their own private infinity pools. Nature is at the centre of life at JOALI BEING, with the property being completely committed to nature-immersive and responsible travel – the pathway to true “weightlessness”.
For more information and bookings: www.joalibeing.com
Action
Game, set at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives with Wimbledon champion
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands welcomes 2023 Wimbledon No.1, Marketa Vondroušová, in an exclusive residency this Autumn. From the 17th-19th November, the women’s champion will be on court not only to welcome guests personally but to offer once in a lifetime coaching for both adults and children in a paradise locale.
The design-masterpiece-resort’s exceptional facilities provide some of the Indian Ocean’s most sophisticated guest experiences, its state-of-the-art tennis offering included. With a floodlit synthetic hard court providing the playing characteristics of the Australian Open Grand Slam, lessons with the resort’s pro provide a sophisticated tennis destination for the whole family to enjoy, from beginners to experienced players.
On a ‘first come first served’ basis, 20 lucky adults (aged 14+) and 20 junior VIPs will need to book in quick to secure their place in Vondroušová’s clinics in November. A money can’t buy opportunity to hone play with the WTA’s World No.6 and master of the ‘drop shot’ awaits. Hopping off the court, Vondroušová will also be hosting an intimate Q&A, for a chance to glean insights in to life at the top of the game, with photo opportunities plus the chance to take home signed tennis apparel, racket and shoes.
Reigning Wimbledon champion, winning the tournament in 2023, Vondroušová is the first unseeded woman to secure the singles title. Runner-up at the 2019 French Open, Vondroušová became the first teenage major finalist in nearly a decade. With two singles titles out of six finals on the WTA Tour, and a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics under her belt, a stellar trajectory for the former junior world No. 1.
This exclusive occasion creates the Golden Slam escape at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. From luxuriating in the resort’s iconic spherical villas, unadulterated wellness at The Ritz-Carlton Spa with Bamford, life-aquatic journeys, with hands-on conservation research, in Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, to decadent dining across the resort’s seven restaurants and bars – a retreat for champions.
Order of play at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with Marketa Vondroušová:
- 17th November, 6.30pm – Resort cocktails at the Beach Club with Marketa Vondroušová
- 18th November, 5.30pm – Adults workshop for ages 14+ on court (20 spaces available)
- 19th November, 5.30pm – Kids workshop for under 14s on court (20 spaces available)
For more information visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives
Action
Experience tennis excellence amid tropical luxury: Hideaway Beach Resort’s exclusive tennis camp with WTA Coach Carlos Martinez Comet
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, the epitome of luxury in the Maldives, has announced an extraordinary tennis camp experience featuring renowned WTA tennis coach, Carlos Martinez Comet.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldivian paradise, this exclusive event promises to elevate your tennis skills while indulging in the lap of luxury. The camp is to be held during this October for five days.
Carlos Martinez Comet is the driving force behind acclaimed tennis academy based in Spain – CMC Competition. He is a tennis visionary known for his commitment to shaping the future of women’s tennis. With an unwavering passion for the sport, his coaching philosophy emphasises technique, mental strength, and hard work, fostering a new generation of tennis stars. His students, mentored under his expertise, have risen through the ranks of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and currently is coaching the rising star – Daria Kasatkina – who reached to the top 8 in the World WTA rankings last year.
From October 16th to 20th, 2023, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa will transform into a tennis enthusiast’s haven as it welcomes acclaimed Coach Carlos Martinez Comet. With a track record of coaching some of the world’s greatest players, Coach Comet will lead an immersive tennis camp that promises to refine your game, perfect your strokes, and elevate your serve.
In collaboration with RTC Sport (Royal, Timeless & Challenging), Hideaway’s resident tennis pro and also the resort’s resident Sports Master, Ameen, will guide participants of all experience levels through a series of comprehensive tennis lessons. Whether you’re an absolute beginner or a competitive player, this five-day intensive course will cater to your individual needs.
Action
ROBINSON NOONU offers exciting sports, well-being events for guests
ROBINSON NOONU, the premium resort on the Maldivian island Orivaru, is offering guests the chance to experience innovative concepts and practice them with experienced coaches and experts. The resort’s upcoming event weeks include the HOT IRON Event Week, Mindful METIME Event-Week, “BODY POSITIVITY”-Event, and “Your timeout” Yoga-Event.
From October 16th to 21st, 2023, guests can participate in the HOT IRON Event Week “Strength meets mobility”, led by Sebastian Prahl. This strength-endurance training with the barbell is suitable for all levels and focuses on body toning and fat reduction.
From October 16th to 21st, 2023, guests can participate in the HOT IRON Event Week “Strength meets mobility”, led by Sebastian Prahl. This strength-endurance training with the barbell is suitable for all levels and focuses on body toning and fat reduction.
The Mindful METIME Event Week, led by Peter Praunsmändtl, takes place from November 7th to 19th, 2023. Guests can find their inner strength through meditations, breathing exercises, and workout classes, including Pilates and mobility sessions.
From December 22nd, 2023, to January 13th, 2024, guests can participate in the “BODY POSITIVITY” Event with Sava Assenov. This event includes core training, Pilates, and yoga flows, as well as early bird workouts and intensive whole-body workouts.
For those looking for a yoga-focused event, the “Your timeout” Yoga Event with Anja Bölitz takes place from January 13th to 27th, 2024. Bölitz, founder of emBODYMINDing®, focuses on healthy alignment for the body and mind, combining yoga and fascia training with meditation and mindfulness.
“Many of our guests come to our island not only to relax and enjoy the dreamlike scenery, but also to benefit their body and mind during their holiday,” said Jan-Hendrik Karliczek, General Manager of ROBINSON NOONU. “With our sport and well-being event weeks, we offer them the opportunity to get to know new innovative concepts and to practice them with experienced coaches and experts.”
In addition to the special event weeks, the resort offers a wide range of activities for all guests to enjoy, including volleyball, badminton, football, water polo, table tennis, billiards, snorkelling, diving, fishing, sailing, boat tours, and wakeboarding.
Trending
-
Food1 week ago
Introducing ‘Madi Hiyaa’: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s overwater Yakitori oasis
-
News1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort marks second anniversary with luxurious upgrades and sustainable initiatives
-
Awards2 days ago
Baros Maldives recognised among Indian Ocean’s top 20 resorts in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards
-
Awards4 days ago
One&Only Reethi Rah receives top honours in Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
-
Celebration1 week ago
Darkness descends at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi: A ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween spectacle in the Maldives awaits!
-
Food1 week ago
Experience the exquisite: ‘Stories of the Sea’ seafood culinary delight at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort this October
-
News5 days ago
Kurumba Maldives celebrates 51st Birthday as the pioneer in hospitality
-
Food4 days ago
Experience the culinary magic of Germany’s Black Forest at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with Chef Viktoria Fuchs!