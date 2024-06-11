Fushifaru Maldives welcomes guests to unforgettable Eid al-Adha celebration

Fushifaru Maldives is inviting guests to a vibrant and joyous celebration of Eid al-Adha, a festival that symbolises connection through a carnival of colours, music, and dance. From 15th June to 16th June, join us in creating an atmosphere of fun, perfect for commemorating this special occasion with family and friends.

On 15th June, festivities will begin with our Grand Coconut Show at our Eggamuge. This interactive event offers guests the opportunity to explore the diverse uses, benefits, and cultural significance of the coconut in Maldivian life. Following the show, guests are invited to Korakali for an exquisite culinary experience that blends Maldivian and Arabian flavours. This celebration of cultural fusion promises to tantalise your taste buds and leave you wanting more!

The celebrations continue on 16th June, starting with a special Eid breakfast at Korakali. Begin your day with a delightful spread that sets the tone for the festivities ahead. At 7:30 AM, guests are welcome to join the Eid Prayer at the mosque, offering a serene and spiritual start to the day. In the afternoon, experience the vibrant energy of Dhafi Negun, this is a traditional Maldivian dance, characterised by rhythmic beats, expressive movements, and colourful costumes – it will transport you to the heart of Maldivian culture. Following the dance, the beach fun continues with traditional games like Tug of War and a Dhafi Negun match, accompanied by delightful Maldivian tea as the sun sets.

The celebration culminates with an enchanting Eid Show at Fanihandhi Bar. Guests will be mesmerised by cultural performances including Dhandi Jehun, Bandiyaa Jehun, and Boduberu. These captivating performances invite you to sit back and enjoy, or even join in and dance along. Fushifaru Maldives offers an idyllic setting for this grand celebration, combining stunning natural beauty with exceptional hospitality. We look forward to welcoming you to an Eid al-Adha celebration filled with joy, unity, and unforgettable moments.

For more information about Fushifaru Maldives and its family-friendly services and experiences, please visit www.fushifaru.com or contact reservations@fushifaru.com.