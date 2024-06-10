News
Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort introduces refurbished overwater villas with new category
Set on a stunning natural island in the South Malé Atoll, surrounded by crystalline lagoon waters, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort reintroduces its Over Water Villas with a full facelift following four months of extensive renovations. With an overhaul in the interiors, plus the installation of four new pools, the Maldivian playground is all set to cradle couples and families into vacation mode.
Drawing inspiration from the forms of a Maldivian boat and its journey over the serene Maldivian waters, the design concept for the over water villas revolves around the theme of “Sailboat Serenity”. Stephen O’Dell from the award-winning architecture and interior design firm, SODA (Thailand) Ltd., together with his team translated the concept into the interior design by reflecting the fluid lines and soothing ambiance of a boat journey, creating a space that blends the beauty of the surrounding water inside a villa that aims to offer relaxation and comfort to the guests.
Suspended over the crystal-clear lagoon surrounding a stunning natural island, the interior of the 40 over water villas is adorned in a colour scheme that creates a natural feel to the villas. Warm neutral tones used to set a soothing sense for guests are balanced with subtle accents of blue in the furnishing to reflect the water. On the outside, a fun yet clever play of space is defined with the addition of over water hammocks in the Sunrise and Sunset Over Water Villas.
Achieving a balance between functionality and design for a resort villa is a unique challenge for interior designers, but Stephen and his team have managed to provide spaces of practical comfort and ensure the villas serve as a Maldivian sanctuary for guests to unwind, unplug, relax, and rejuvenate in the island paradise.
The relaunch of Anantara Dhigu’s over water villas also sees the introduction of four new Deluxe Sunset Over Water Pool Villas. The transformation of the existing Sunset Over Water Villas with an addition of a much larger infinity pool increases the inventory of its much sought-after sunset-facing pool villas. The most exclusive of Anantara Dhigu’s over water villa categories, each of the villa offers 129 square metres of luxurious space, with direct access into the crystal blue waters of the lagoon.
Following the completion of the Over Water Villa refurbishments, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort has several renovations in the pipeline for the year, including the addition of an exclusive bar, The Yellow Fin Club. The new bar will add to the resort’s numerous dining venues, where guests can enjoy the finest cuisines from across the globe while learning about old and new world wines from the resort’s Wine Guru. From expertly grilled meats, and fresh fish and seafood from the local waters at Sea.Fire.Salt. to a wholesome Italian fare at Aqua, as well as breakfast and themed dinner buffets at Fushi Café, guests are spoiled for choices.
On neighbouring sister island Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, Origami serves modern Japanese fare including teppanyaki and robatayaki, whilst Cumin offers dishes from Sri Lanka, India and Maldives, and Dhoni Bar specialises in Mediterranean tapas. Poised over water on the edge of a lagoon and outer reef, Baan Huraa delights with coconut curries from Thailand’s southern provinces and spicy dishes from the north.
Guests also have the freedom to dine outside the restaurants thanks to Anantara’s signature Designer Dining by Anantara experience with a private chef and sommelier.
Whether seeking serenity or reconnection, travellers will find a wide array of water- and land-based activities. Guests can enjoy the thrills of underwater discovery with Aquafanatics, the resort’s resident water sports partner, catch a wave during the surf season with resident experts Tropicsurf, and join the resort in its habitat preservation efforts by adopting a coral as part of Anantara’s sustainability programme with the resident marine biologist.
A tennis court and dedicated spaces for volleyball, badminton, table tennis, chess and Pétanque, plus a fully equipped fitness centre keeps guests occupied on land. Guests can also book fitness sessions with a personal trainer or try their hand in the boxing ring. Holidaymakers looking for quieter pursuits can book a Spice Spoons by Anantara cooking class, rejuvenate in the overwater Anantara Spa, or lounge by the infinity pool.
Located 21 kilometres south of Velana International airport, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort is only 30 minutes by speedboat, available 24 hours a day. For more information or to make a reservation, call +960 664 4100, email dhigumaldives@anantara.com or visit here.
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans raise awareness for ocean conservation during Maldives getaway at Seaside Finolhu
Singer Nicole Scherzinger and her fiance Thom Evans, a well-known former rugby player, turned their recent Maldives vacation at the luxurious Seaside Finolhu into an opportunity to champion ocean conservation.
Scherzinger, known for her powerful vocals and time with the Pussycat Dolls, is a frequent visitor to the Maldives. This idyllic archipelago has become a favorite holiday destination for her, with Scherzinger having visited numerous resorts across the island nation.
On Ocean Day, Scherzinger took to Instagram, sharing a video documenting their participation in the Seaside Finolhu Maldives’ Coral Reef Propagation Project. This initiative allows guests to actively contribute to reef restoration by planting coral fragments on specially designed structures. Scherzinger even named their “coral tree” H.O.P.E (Heal. Oceans. Preserve. Earth), underlining the critical role healthy oceans play in sustaining our planet.
“Our oceans are vital to life on Earth,” Scherzinger wrote in a passionate caption, highlighting the threats posed by climate change and plastic pollution. She urged her followers to reduce plastic use, support clean-up efforts, and spread awareness about marine conservation.
Evans, Scherzinger’s fiance, also took to Instagram to express his love for the resort and the Maldives. Through a series of videos and photos, he praised the breathtaking beauty of Finolhu Baa Atoll and promised a return visit.
Nestled amidst the pristine beaches and turquoise lagoons of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Seaside Finolhu Maldives is a haven for luxury travelers seeking a blend of relaxation and adventure. The resort offers a variety of experiences, including indulgent spa treatments, thrilling water sports, and, as highlighted by Scherzinger and Evans, the opportunity to contribute to environmental efforts.
Russian celebrity Katya Lel enjoys cultural stay at Fushifaru Maldives
Fushifaru Maldives recently had the honour of hosting renowned Russian singer and actress Katya Lel, who enjoyed an extraordinary and culturally enriching stay at Lhaviyani Atoll’s boutique and luxury resort.
With over 3 million followers on Instagram, as well as her recent single “My Marmalade” hitting the top of the world charts (3rd place on Spotify and 10th on Shazam), it was an honour for Fushifaru to host Katya Lel and be placed as a premier destination for celebrities and discerning travellers alike.
During her stay, Katya Lel immersed herself in the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives. She participated in various traditional Maldivian activities, including local music and dance performances, which provided her with a deeper appreciation for the country’s unique culture.
Katya Lel’s visit was marked by the luxurious accommodations and bespoke services that Fushifaru Maldives is known for. She stayed in one of our stunning overwater villas, offering breathtaking views of the turquoise waters and pristine beaches. Her stay was complemented by personalised services that ensured her utmost comfort and relaxation.
Katya Lel explored the natural beauty of the Maldives through a variety of activities. She enjoyed snorkelling in the vibrant coral reefs surrounding Fushifaru, encountering an array of marine life. Additionally, she enjoyed a deserted sandbank experience, surrounded by the natural splendour of the Maldives.
Katya Lel expressed her gratitude for the warm hospitality and unforgettable experiences she had at Fushifaru Maldives. “We were brought to a desert island for a reboot, we are absolutely delighted with the time spent there with meditation and creating a mantra of love!
“A dream come true! Thank you Fushifaru, it was unforgettable,” she said.
Fushifaru Maldives continues to be a preferred destination for celebrities and travellers seeking an extraordinary experience that combines luxury, culture, and natural beauty. The resort’s commitment to excellence ensures that every guest enjoys a memorable and enriching stay.
Sirru Fen Fushi celebrates Global Wellness Day with office chair yoga routine
Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort, a haven of tranquility and luxury in the Maldives, has celebrated Global Wellness Day by launching a special five-minute office workout video designed to bring the benefits of yoga to professionals around the world. This wellness initiative focuses on office desk yoga, a series of simple stretches and exercises that can be performed right at your office chair.
In today’s fast-paced work environment, many individuals spend long hours seated at their desks, leading to physical discomfort and health issues such as back pain and tension. Recognizing the need for accessible wellness practices, Sirru Fen Fushi has created a mindful exercise video that guides viewers through easy-to-follow yoga stretches aimed at improving mobility, relieving tension, and promoting overall well-being.
Benefits of Office Desk Yoga:
- Relief from Back Pain: Prolonged sitting can lead to stiffness and discomfort in the lower back. The gentle stretches in the office desk yoga routine help to alleviate pain by enhancing flexibility and reducing muscle tension.
- Improved Mobility: Incorporating regular stretching into your workday can enhance joint mobility, making everyday movements easier and more fluid.
- Stress Reduction: Mindful breathing exercises combined with physical stretches help to reduce stress levels, creating a sense of calm and focus amidst a busy workday.
- Enhanced Posture: Practicing desk yoga encourages better posture by strengthening the muscles that support the spine, reducing the risk of developing chronic posture-related issues.
- Increased Energy Levels: A short yoga session can rejuvenate the mind and body, boosting energy levels and improving productivity.
The five-minute video produced by Sirru Fen Fushi features simple yet effective yoga stretches that can be performed while seated in an office chair. These exercises are designed to fit seamlessly into a busy schedule, providing a quick and convenient way to integrate wellness into the workday. By following along, viewers can experience immediate benefits, feeling more relaxed and energised.
“We are excited to contribute to Global Wellness Day by offering a practical solution for professionals seeking to improve their physical and mental health,” said Spa Manager Wilfred Suarez at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort. “Our office desk yoga routine is a testament to our commitment to promoting wellness in all aspects of life, even in the workplace.”
Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort invites everyone to join them in celebrating Global Wellness Day by incorporating these simple yoga stretches into their daily routine. The video is available on the resort’s official website and social media channels.
Located in the pristine waters of the Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort offers a luxurious escape for those seeking peace, relaxation, and rejuvenation. With world-class amenities, exquisite dining, and unparalleled natural beauty, the resort is dedicated to providing an exceptional wellness experience for all its guests.
To book, visit: https://sirrufenfushi.com/
