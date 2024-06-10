Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort introduces refurbished overwater villas with new category

Set on a stunning natural island in the South Malé Atoll, surrounded by crystalline lagoon waters, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort reintroduces its Over Water Villas with a full facelift following four months of extensive renovations. With an overhaul in the interiors, plus the installation of four new pools, the Maldivian playground is all set to cradle couples and families into vacation mode.

Drawing inspiration from the forms of a Maldivian boat and its journey over the serene Maldivian waters, the design concept for the over water villas revolves around the theme of “Sailboat Serenity”. Stephen O’Dell from the award-winning architecture and interior design firm, SODA (Thailand) Ltd., together with his team translated the concept into the interior design by reflecting the fluid lines and soothing ambiance of a boat journey, creating a space that blends the beauty of the surrounding water inside a villa that aims to offer relaxation and comfort to the guests.

Suspended over the crystal-clear lagoon surrounding a stunning natural island, the interior of the 40 over water villas is adorned in a colour scheme that creates a natural feel to the villas. Warm neutral tones used to set a soothing sense for guests are balanced with subtle accents of blue in the furnishing to reflect the water. On the outside, a fun yet clever play of space is defined with the addition of over water hammocks in the Sunrise and Sunset Over Water Villas.

Achieving a balance between functionality and design for a resort villa is a unique challenge for interior designers, but Stephen and his team have managed to provide spaces of practical comfort and ensure the villas serve as a Maldivian sanctuary for guests to unwind, unplug, relax, and rejuvenate in the island paradise.

The relaunch of Anantara Dhigu’s over water villas also sees the introduction of four new Deluxe Sunset Over Water Pool Villas. The transformation of the existing Sunset Over Water Villas with an addition of a much larger infinity pool increases the inventory of its much sought-after sunset-facing pool villas. The most exclusive of Anantara Dhigu’s over water villa categories, each of the villa offers 129 square metres of luxurious space, with direct access into the crystal blue waters of the lagoon.

Following the completion of the Over Water Villa refurbishments, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort has several renovations in the pipeline for the year, including the addition of an exclusive bar, The Yellow Fin Club. The new bar will add to the resort’s numerous dining venues, where guests can enjoy the finest cuisines from across the globe while learning about old and new world wines from the resort’s Wine Guru. From expertly grilled meats, and fresh fish and seafood from the local waters at Sea.Fire.Salt. to a wholesome Italian fare at Aqua, as well as breakfast and themed dinner buffets at Fushi Café, guests are spoiled for choices.

On neighbouring sister island Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, Origami serves modern Japanese fare including teppanyaki and robatayaki, whilst Cumin offers dishes from Sri Lanka, India and Maldives, and Dhoni Bar specialises in Mediterranean tapas. Poised over water on the edge of a lagoon and outer reef, Baan Huraa delights with coconut curries from Thailand’s southern provinces and spicy dishes from the north.

Guests also have the freedom to dine outside the restaurants thanks to Anantara’s signature Designer Dining by Anantara experience with a private chef and sommelier.

Whether seeking serenity or reconnection, travellers will find a wide array of water- and land-based activities. Guests can enjoy the thrills of underwater discovery with Aquafanatics, the resort’s resident water sports partner, catch a wave during the surf season with resident experts Tropicsurf, and join the resort in its habitat preservation efforts by adopting a coral as part of Anantara’s sustainability programme with the resident marine biologist.

A tennis court and dedicated spaces for volleyball, badminton, table tennis, chess and Pétanque, plus a fully equipped fitness centre keeps guests occupied on land. Guests can also book fitness sessions with a personal trainer or try their hand in the boxing ring. Holidaymakers looking for quieter pursuits can book a Spice Spoons by Anantara cooking class, rejuvenate in the overwater Anantara Spa, or lounge by the infinity pool.

Located 21 kilometres south of Velana International airport, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort is only 30 minutes by speedboat, available 24 hours a day. For more information or to make a reservation, call +960 664 4100, email dhigumaldives@anantara.com or visit here.