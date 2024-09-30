Cooking
Michelin-Starred Chef Noom brings Thai culinary mastery to Anantara Kihavah
This October, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is set to host an extraordinary culinary event, featuring Michelin-starred Chef Noom, known for his innovative approach to Thai cuisine. Guests will have the unique opportunity to experience Chef Noom’s masterful creations during a series of exclusive dinners at the resort’s renowned SPICE restaurant.
Chef Noom, formally known as Thaninthorn Chantrawan, is celebrated for his exceptional talent and culinary achievements, having consistently earned a Michelin star for his Bangkok-based restaurant, Chim by Siam Wisdom. With a background that spans some of London’s most prestigious dining establishments—such as Zuma, Roka, and Sketch—Chef Noom has developed a unique blend of traditional Thai flavours with modern techniques, influenced by his training in European and molecular gastronomy.
After returning to Thailand, Chef Noom delved into the rich heritage of Royal Thai cuisine, elevating classic dishes to new heights. At Chim by Siam Wisdom, housed in a century-old traditional Thai home, Chef Noom has revived historical recipes with a contemporary twist, using the finest local ingredients to craft unforgettable dining experiences. His signature creation, Tom Yum Plachon Bo-Larn, offers a modern interpretation of the 19th-century tom yum soup, featuring tender snakehead fish in a spicy red broth enriched with smoky homemade chili jam. From 2018 to 2023, Chim by Siam Wisdom has maintained its prestigious Michelin star, solidifying its reputation as a must-visit destination for culinary enthusiasts.
Known for his appearances on “Iron Chef Thailand” and his dedication to combining time-honored techniques with contemporary flair, Chef Noom has firmly established himself as one of Thailand’s premier chefs.
From October 10th to 12th, 2024, Chef Noom will bring his culinary artistry to Anantara Kihavah’s SPICE restaurant, offering guests a rare opportunity to savour his signature style in the idyllic surroundings of the Maldives. Over three nights, diners can indulge in an exclusive multi-course menu that showcases the best of Thai cuisine, blending tradition with modern innovation.
In addition to these exclusive dinners, Chef Noom will host an interactive cooking class, providing participants with the chance to learn the secrets behind his most celebrated dishes. This hands-on session will offer a deep dive into the art of Thai cooking, making it a must-attend event for culinary enthusiasts eager to refine their skills and gain insight into the complexities of Thai flavours under the guidance of a Michelin-starred chef.
Swiss culinary virtuoso Chef Rolf Fliegauf joins The Ritz-Carlton Maldives for a masterful dining experience
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is set to elevate its “Masters of Crafts” series by welcoming one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs for a limited-time event. Chef Rolf Fliegauf, Founder and Executive Chef of the renowned Ecco restaurants, will take over the resort’s Beach Shack for two unforgettable nights, presenting his unique creations infused with a Maldivian twist. This exclusive residency is part of the resort’s commitment to curating transformative experiences with the world’s leading talents in food and drink, wellness, adventure, and environmental innovation.
With six Michelin stars and 18 Gault Millau points to his name, the German-born Chef Fliegauf is a pioneer in modern European cuisine. Known for being Europe’s youngest two-star Michelin chef, he oversees the kitchens of Ecco Ascona and Ecco St. Moritz, located in Switzerland’s prestigious Hotel Giardino Ascona and Hotel Giardino Mountain, respectively. Bringing his exceptional culinary expertise to the Indian Ocean, Chef Fliegauf will showcase a refined tasting menu celebrating his signature ‘purist-aroma’ style, which focuses on preserving the original essence of each ingredient, delivering a sensory journey in every bite.
This exclusive dining event will see haute cuisine at its finest, with Chef Fliegauf’s hallmark dishes reimagined with regional influences and Asian inspirations. His creations will include signature items like lobster with citrus, featuring local Maldivian lobster paired with XO sauce, yuzu, and pumpkin, as well as his famed pre-dessert, ‘Coconut and Caviar,’ which combines the lush flavours of coconut with the savoury notes of caviar and the herbal accents of olive oil. Guests will also be treated to a diverse selection of dishes, including ‘Yellowfin Tuna’ with jalapeno and finger limes, ‘Hokkaido Scallop’ with quinoa, sauerkraut, and bacon, and ‘Japanese Wagyu Beef’ accompanied by beetroot, crispy buckwheat, and truffle.
For this special occasion, Chef Fliegauf will be joined by his exceptional team from Ecco, including his wife and General Manager, Jenifer Fliegauf, and Junior Sous Chef Sebastian Krawanja. They will collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives’ newly appointed Executive Chef, Pedro Samper, to create a remarkable convergence of culinary philosophies.
Expressing his excitement for the event, Chef Fliegauf shared, “I am thrilled to collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, and to work alongside their talented team. I draw immense inspiration from my travels and hope to inspire those around me in return. Most importantly, I look forward to delighting the resort’s guests and adding unexpected elements to their dining experience.”
Chef Fliegauf added, “Bringing my team along makes this experience even more special. My wife Jennifer is an integral part of Ecco’s identity, connecting us with our colleagues and guests. We’re excited to share this dynamic with the Maldivian paradise.”
From the picturesque, mountain-framed shores of Ascona to the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives, the stunning design of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands provides a fitting setting for a culinary adventure like no other. The two-night residency will be hosted at the resort’s Beach Shack restaurant, where guests can savour these exquisite creations against the backdrop of white sands and endless ocean views.
BBM, Vismark bring Southeast Asian culinary mastery to Maldives resorts
BBM’s recent collaboration with Vismark Food Industries brought Southeast Asian culinary innovation to the Maldives, with a series of successful live cooking demonstrations across 11 resorts. Vismark, known for its commitment to high-quality food solutions, specializes in developing premium ingredients and ready-made culinary products.
Led by Chef Samson Lin (Head of Culinary Development) and Chef Kent Lim – at Vismark lead the demos that showcased dishes like Dumplings, Pau, and Satay capturing the imagination of resort chefs eager to integrate these flavors into their menus.
“The response from the chefs was phenomenal,” remarked Chef Samson Lin. “Their passion for learning and embracing new flavors truly stood out.”
BBM’s Resort Sales team facilitated the sessions, ensuring seamless engagement between the chefs and the culinary experts. Each resort’s participants were eager to adapt these Southeast Asian flavours into their own kitchens, with practical takeaways and a renewed sense of culinary creativity.
Reflecting on the event’s success, AVS Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer of BBM, said: “This partnership with Vismark is a testament to our commitment to bringing world-class culinary experiences to the Maldives. The level of engagement from the resort chefs exceeded our expectations, and we’re excited to see how these new flavours will enhance guest dining experiences moving forward.”
Chef Kent Lim shared his thoughts, adding, “The interaction and feedback from the chefs were invaluable. They were not only open to new ideas but also committed to perfecting them for their guests.”
The demonstrations, held from September 8 to 19, 2024, provided participants with fresh inspiration. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from the chefs has set the stage for these Southeast Asian flavours to become a standout feature in resort dining across the Maldives.
BBM’s continued efforts to collaborate with global culinary experts like Vismark reflect their dedication to pushing the boundaries of fine dining in the Maldives, elevating resort experiences one dish at a time.
Milaidhoo Maldives elevates dining with new “An Evening with the Chefs” gourmet experience
Milaidhoo Maldives, renowned for its culinary excellence in the Indian Ocean, has introduced a new dining concept, “An Evening with the Chefs.” This exceptional gastronomic event allows guests to enjoy a bespoke five-course gourmet dinner, carefully curated by the island’s talented chefs and paired with fine wines selected by the resident sommelier.
Set in the intimate atmosphere of The Chef’s Table at The Shoreline Grill, this exclusive experience provides a unique opportunity for guests to witness the culinary craftsmanship that defines Milaidhoo. With a front-row view of the kitchen, diners can observe the chefs’ passion and precision as each dish is prepared, while also gaining insights into the inspiration and ingredients behind their creations. This interactive evening elevates the dining experience by celebrating the artistry of cooking and the joy of a shared meal.
A key feature of “An Evening with the Chefs” is the personal connection between guests and the culinary team. Throughout the event, guests are encouraged to ask questions, share stories, and explore the rich culinary traditions and innovative techniques that set Milaidhoo’s cuisine apart. In a special touch, one of the chefs joins the table, fostering a deeper connection and creating an unforgettable shared experience.
The concept is designed to captivate food connoisseurs and showcase Milaidhoo’s commitment to creating extraordinary experiences. Ken Gundu, Cluster Executive Chef of Milaidhoo Maldives, explains, “This addition to our culinary offerings reflects our dedication to connecting people through the shared love of food and storytelling. By inviting our guests to engage with our culinary artists, we aim to deepen their appreciation for the skill, creativity, and passion that go into every dish we serve.”
This innovative dining concept is a natural extension of Milaidhoo’s mission to offer exceptional and distinctive experiences. It invites guests to savour the flavours of the Maldives, explore new taste sensations, and enjoy the company of like-minded food enthusiasts in an intimate and interactive setting.
