Michelin-Starred Chef Noom brings Thai culinary mastery to Anantara Kihavah

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is set to elevate its “Masters of Crafts” series by welcoming one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs for a limited-time event. Chef Rolf Fliegauf, Founder and Executive Chef of the renowned Ecco restaurants, will take over the resort’s Beach Shack for two unforgettable nights, presenting his unique creations infused with a Maldivian twist. This exclusive residency is part of the resort’s commitment to curating transformative experiences with the world’s leading talents in food and drink, wellness, adventure, and environmental innovation.

With six Michelin stars and 18 Gault Millau points to his name, the German-born Chef Fliegauf is a pioneer in modern European cuisine. Known for being Europe’s youngest two-star Michelin chef, he oversees the kitchens of Ecco Ascona and Ecco St. Moritz, located in Switzerland’s prestigious Hotel Giardino Ascona and Hotel Giardino Mountain, respectively. Bringing his exceptional culinary expertise to the Indian Ocean, Chef Fliegauf will showcase a refined tasting menu celebrating his signature ‘purist-aroma’ style, which focuses on preserving the original essence of each ingredient, delivering a sensory journey in every bite.

This exclusive dining event will see haute cuisine at its finest, with Chef Fliegauf’s hallmark dishes reimagined with regional influences and Asian inspirations. His creations will include signature items like lobster with citrus, featuring local Maldivian lobster paired with XO sauce, yuzu, and pumpkin, as well as his famed pre-dessert, ‘Coconut and Caviar,’ which combines the lush flavours of coconut with the savoury notes of caviar and the herbal accents of olive oil. Guests will also be treated to a diverse selection of dishes, including ‘Yellowfin Tuna’ with jalapeno and finger limes, ‘Hokkaido Scallop’ with quinoa, sauerkraut, and bacon, and ‘Japanese Wagyu Beef’ accompanied by beetroot, crispy buckwheat, and truffle.

For this special occasion, Chef Fliegauf will be joined by his exceptional team from Ecco, including his wife and General Manager, Jenifer Fliegauf, and Junior Sous Chef Sebastian Krawanja. They will collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives’ newly appointed Executive Chef, Pedro Samper, to create a remarkable convergence of culinary philosophies.

Expressing his excitement for the event, Chef Fliegauf shared, “I am thrilled to collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, and to work alongside their talented team. I draw immense inspiration from my travels and hope to inspire those around me in return. Most importantly, I look forward to delighting the resort’s guests and adding unexpected elements to their dining experience.”

Chef Fliegauf added, “Bringing my team along makes this experience even more special. My wife Jennifer is an integral part of Ecco’s identity, connecting us with our colleagues and guests. We’re excited to share this dynamic with the Maldivian paradise.”

From the picturesque, mountain-framed shores of Ascona to the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives, the stunning design of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands provides a fitting setting for a culinary adventure like no other. The two-night residency will be hosted at the resort’s Beach Shack restaurant, where guests can savour these exquisite creations against the backdrop of white sands and endless ocean views.