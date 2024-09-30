Swiss culinary virtuoso Chef Rolf Fliegauf joins The Ritz-Carlton Maldives for a masterful dining experience

Prepare for an unforgettable culinary experience as Michelin-starred chef Maxime Gilbert, renowned for his innovative fusion of global cuisines, makes his eagerly awaited debut at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI from October 4th to 6th, 2024. Chef Maxime will captivate guests with a series of exclusive fine dining events, showcasing a thoughtfully crafted menu inspired by his extensive culinary explorations across France, Hong Kong, Japan, Morocco, and the USA.

Set amidst the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers a luxurious haven for those seeking exceptional dining experiences. The resort boasts a variety of bespoke culinary offerings, featuring specialty restaurants and bars that promise unmatched indulgence. At the elegant overwater restaurant ORIGINƎ, guests will embark on a refined dining journey, savouring exquisitely prepared dishes paired with premium wines and champagnes from renowned vineyards—highlighting the restaurant’s commitment to culinary excellence.

Adding to the exclusive dining events, Chef Maxime will also host a specialised cooking masterclass. This rare opportunity provides guests with the chance to interact directly with the celebrated chef, gaining unique insights into the art of fine dining and enhancing their stay with unforgettable culinary memories.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Maxime Gilbert for a one-of-a-kind gastronomic journey at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. His global expertise and creative approach to cooking promise an exceptional exploration of flavours and techniques. This exclusive experience reflects our dedication to unparalleled craftsmanship and culinary mastery,” said Anupam Banerjee, Vice President of Food and Beverage.

Chef Maxime brings a wealth of experience and a distinctive culinary vision to the island, ensuring guests an extraordinary dining adventure. With a background in some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens, he will present a menu that skill-fully blends traditional techniques with innovative flair. Guests can expect dishes that balance simplicity with sophistication, crafted from the finest ingredients sourced globally, resulting in flavours that are bold yet refined.

At ORIGINƎ, diners will be treated to a series of curated dishes that tell a story—each plate a fusion of Chef Maxime’s unique culinary style and his passion for exceptional flavours. Every course promises to delight the senses, offering a true taste of global culinary artistry that only he can deliver. Guests staying on the resort’s signature RESERVE™ plan will have the privilege of enjoying these activities at no additional cost.

This October and November, THE OZEN COLLECTION, celebrated for its top-tier dining experiences, will also host exclusive wine and champagne events across its luxurious private islands, adding to the allure of these unforgettable culinary celebrations.