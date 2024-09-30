Villa Park earns top honours for family excellence at SATA 2024

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been honoured with the Leading Wellness and Spa Award (Silver category) at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. This prestigious award, presented on September 20th in Kathmandu, Nepal, acknowledges the resort’s commitment to providing world-class wellness experiences and luxurious spa services, reinforcing its status as a premier destination for relaxation and rejuvenation in the Maldives.

At the core of this achievement is The Spa by Thalgo France, which operates under the “Discover Nature” philosophy. The spa uniquely blends Eastern and Western healing traditions, leveraging Thalgo’s 50 years of expertise in Marine Intelligence to offer transformative wellness experiences. With Ayurvedic treatments, Chinese medicinal consultations, and yoga sessions, The Spa by Thalgo France delivers a holistic and luxurious rejuvenation journey.

The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) continues to honour excellence in South Asia’s hospitality sector. Established in 2016, SATA is recognised as one of the most prestigious platforms in the region for celebrating outstanding individuals and organisations in the travel and hospitality industry. SATA’s mission is to acknowledge exceptional performance, annually bringing together the best of South Asia’s tourism community and highlighting those who deliver world-class experiences.

Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating that the Leading Wellness and Spa Award further solidifies the resort’s commitment to offering unparalleled wellness services and setting new standards in luxury and relaxation. He emphasised that this accolade reinforces the resort’s dedication to excellence in hospitality and strengthens its position as a premier wellness destination in the Maldives.